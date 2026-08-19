BIG US Shift on Kashmir? Shock for Pakistan? Trump's envoy Sergio Gor calls J&K 'an important part of India'

Has the US changed its stand on the status of Jammu and Kashmir? Donald Trump's Special Envoy to South and Central Asia and Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor has called it "an important part of India." What does it mean for India and Pakistan?

Has the US sent strong signals to Pakistan on the status of Jammu and Kashmir? In a development that may have far-reaching consequences, Ambassador and Donald Trump's Special Envoy to South and Central Asia, Sergio Gor, has called the state "an important part of India". This may be seen as a shift in the US' stand, as Washington has so far viewed Kashmir as a disputed territory and urged both sides to resolve the issue through talks. The US has also used the map showing Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in Pakistan. After diplomatic pushback and pressure, it has pulled down this map several times.

This is Gor's first visit to the state after taking charge in New Delhi. After meeting Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in the capital city of Srinagar, he said, "It is a pleasure to be here... This is an important part of India. I am here, visiting for the first time. It is an incredibly beautiful place."

Shift in US policy on Jammu and Kashmir?

The latest development on the status of Jammu and Kashmir is significant because last year Donald Trump claimed that he had mediated and forced the two countries to agree to a ceasefire. India has always maintained that the Jammu and Kashmir question is a bilateral issue and there is no scope for third-party mediation, while Pakistan has always tried to raise the issue at the international fora.

Taking to the social media platform Truth Social, he wrote in a post, "After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire. Congratulations to both countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter." Moving one step forward, the US president said a day later that he would work with the two neighbouring countries to find a solution to the Kashmir issue.

The US president said in his post, "I will work with you both to see if, after a "thousand years,' a solution can be arrived at concerning Kashmir. God Bless the leadership of India and Pakistan on a job well done!!!" The alarm bell has been set ringing for India. Donald Trump also offered to mediate in the Jammu and Kashmir issue in his first term of presidency. Trump's claim was significant as the people asked if Pakistan would not now reiterate its demand for a referendum on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir.