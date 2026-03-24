Pakistan Fails: Iran rejects peace initiative, fires missiles at Israel despite Donald Trump's de-escalation move

Pakistan has failed again, this time in brokering peace between its Muslim brethren Iran and ally the US. Rejecting its overtures for talks, Tehran has fired scores of missiles at Israel. Details here.

Hours after US President Donald Trump announced to stop attacking the fuel and energy infrastructure of Iran amid Pakistan's attempt to broker peace talks, Tehran fired scores of missiles at Israel. The move may be interpreted as Tehran's clear indication that it is not ready for talks with the invaders, at least now. It came hours after what Trump called "very good and productive" talks to halt the conflict raging across the Middle East. Quoting three unnamed senior Israeli officials, Reuters reported that Washington appeared determined to reach a deal, ‌but that they thought it highly unlikely that Iran would agree to demands in any new round of negotiations.

US-Iran War: Missiles fired at Israel

The latest Iranian attacks are a clear provocation to the US, as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke to Trump less ​than 48 hours before their countries began the war. He was expected to convene a meeting of security officials for talks on Trump's bid for a deal with Iran. The Middle East crisis began when the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran on February 28. They declared before the attacks that they had failed to make enough headway in talks aimed at ending Iran's nuclear program, contrary to mediator Oman's claim that significant progress had been made.

(AI-generated infographic)

In the latest series of attacks, Iranian missiles triggered air raid sirens in Israel's biggest city, ​Tel Aviv, on Tuesday. It was reported that wide gaping holes were torn through a multi-storey apartment building. Reuters reported that Israel's Fire and Rescue Service said they were searching for civilians trapped in one building in Tel Aviv. They also said to have discovered civilians in a shelter in another damaged building.

Israel attacks Iran, targets IRGC

A day earlier, Israel's military told the news agency that its fighter jets had carried out a large wave of strikes in central Tehran, targeting key command centres, including facilities associated with the ​Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ intelligence arm and the Intelligence Ministry. The IDF also claimed to have hit more than 50 other targets overnight, including ballistic missile storage and launch sites.

(Iran attacks Israel. Image: Reuters.)

The attacks came in the wake of an attempt to open the back channel and initiate peace talks between the US and Iran. After realizing that the war plans went horribly and the Pentagon failed to achieve what it had planned despite killing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and top leader Ali Larijani, Washington began to find a way out of the war and avoid embarrassment. Amid the helter-skelter US attempts came the Islamic nation to save it. After a coordinated push involving Pakistan, Turkiye, and Egypt, Donald Trump claimed to have held talks with Iran, only to be denied by Tehran minutes later. After the snub and embarrassment, the US president clarified that only strikes on Iran’s energy and power infrastructure would be stopped.

(Iran attacks Israel.)

Pakistan Army plays peacemaker in US-Israel-Iran War

Analysts believe that Islamabad was under intense pressure from Saudi Arabia to help it under the provisions of the recently signed defence pact between the two countries. According to the Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement signed on September 17, 2025, an attack on one of them would be considered an attack on the other. After Iran bombed the Saudi embassy in Washington and its defence infrastructure, Islamabad was expected to join the war and help Riyadh. Instead, it tried to talk to Iran and Washington.

Pakistan is in a win-win position. It has already joined Turkiye and Egypt to bring an end to the war. If it succeeds, it will take the claim of bringing peace to the Middle East and stop the war. If it fails, it will have reasons not to help Saudi Arabia. In both cases, Islamabad will have its ties with Iran as well as Saudi Arabia intact. Doing this, Pakistan may also claim to save the unity of the Muslim world or the Ummah.