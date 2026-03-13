War Means Business Explained: How these defence companies indulge in profiteering, make billions of dollars as US-Israel-Iran war escalates

The defence companies, that manufacture arms and ammunition, fighter jets, and missiles are exploiting the US-Israel-Iran war by profiteering. From Lockheed Martin to RTX to Northrop Grumman to Elbit Systems, they have earned billions of dollars as the war has escalated. Details.

From Lockheed Martin to RTX to Northrop Grumman to Elbit Systems, share prices of defence companies have skyrocketed on the US stock exchanges amid the ongoing destructive US-Israel-Iran War. These companies have registered a surge of 2% to 6% after the war in the Middle East began and pushed up the indices like S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq, and others across the world. The destructive war that has created an energy crisis around the world has proved to be a big business for the defence companies, not only in the US, but across the world. The business is most likely to soar to a new height after a meeting of the topmost executives of these companies on Friday. It was attended by top echelons of Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Boeing, BAE Systems, Honeywell Aerospace, L3Harris Missile Solutions, and RTX.

SIPRI Report 2025

The Donald Trump administration has asked these companies to increase their production amid depletion of the stocks of most of the arms and ammunition being used in the US-Iran war. The Defence expenditure of the US touched $1 trillion in the financial year 2024-25, and it is likely to cross $1.5 trillion this year. According to a study carried out by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), world military expenditure went up to $2,718 billion in 2024. It registered an increase of 37% between 2015 and 2024. It has also been found that 2.5% of the accumulated Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is spent on defence every year across the world. The average military expenditure as a share of government expenditure rose to 7.1% in 2024. This year also witnessed the highest world military spending per person at $334.

Northrop Grumman, Lockheed Martin, Boeing make billions

The main companies making money due to the ongoing US-Iran war are as follows:

Lockheed Martin: Established after the merger of Lockheed Corporation with Martin Marietta on March 15, 1995, the North Bethesda-based company manufactures F-35 Lightning II stealth fighters, F-22 Raptor jets, THAAD systems, M142 HIMARS, MGM-140 ATACMS missiles, and the PrSM.

Boeing: It manufactures the B-1 bomber, F-15s, EA-18G Growlers, P-8A Poseidon, and the RC-135. L3Harris Technologies has modified its planes.

Northrop Grumman: With its headquarters in West Falls Church, Virginia, the US aerospace and defence company designs and manufactures the B-2 stealth bombers and radar for E-3 Sentry AWACS.

Raytheon: Raytheon, now called RTX Corporation, makes Tomahawk missiles and MIM-104 Patriot missile systems.

Pentagon puts fresh orders

Reports suggest that the world's largest defence contractor, Lockheed Martin, quadrupled production targets for its THAAD and PAC-3 Patriot missile defence systems after it had received orders for certain interceptors from the Pentagon. Northrop Grumman's share price soared after the US Air Force deployed its B-2 stealth bombers for high-precision strikes on fortified Iranian command facilities. Raytheon, now called the RTX, may also get fresh orders for its AMRAAM air-to-air missiles and Patriot radar systems used by the US in the war.

The US is heavily dependent on the Low-Cost Uncrewed Combat Attack System (LUCAS) to counter Iranian drones and missiles. The one-way attack drone has been modeled on Iran’s own Shahed drone. Built by SpekreWorks, it costs $35,000 per unit. The Pentagon has also deployed B-1 bombers, B-2 stealth bombers, F-15 fighter jets, F-22 Raptor jets, and F-35 Lightning II stealth fighters.

The US has reportedly deployed EA-18G Growler electronic warfare jets on board the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier, which has dropped its anchor in the Arabian Sea. These can jam enemy radar, communications, and missile guidance systems. Besides, the P-8A Poseidon plane has also been put in place to carry out surveillance and reconnaissance across sea and land. It has been seen loitering around the Strait of Hormuz.