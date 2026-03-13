FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Who are Arun and Bhaskar Savani? Indian-origin brothers face 420 years in jail, convicted in USD 30 million fraud case in US

LPG crisis: Kerosene back as cooking fuel? Govt allocates 40000 kl to states amid energy crunch

Menstrual Leave: SC cautions about women's career prospects, seeks govt policy push

Will Israel drop nuclear bomb on Iran if it is pushed to defeat? What did US president say when he dropped atom bomb on Nagasaki?

Beware! Iran can bomb head quarters of Google, Microsoft, Oracle, Nvidia, What happens if Tehran takes this step?

Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking: Ranveer Singh-starrer sells tickets worth Rs 60 crore ahead of paid previews

'No Life Insurance': Israeli PM Netanyahu's stark warning to Mojtaba Khamenei; calls Iran's Supreme Leader 'puppet'

What It Takes to Build a Television Format: Ranjeet Thakur's Approach

US-Israel-Iran War: Explosions in Central Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road building hit | Watch video

Sensex down 800 pts, Nifty slips 270 pts amid crude oil spike; Rupee nears all-time low

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Who are Arun and Bhaskar Savani? Indian-origin brothers face 420 years in jail, convicted in USD 30 million fraud case in US

Who are Arun and Bhaskar Savani? Indian-origin brothers face 420 years in jail

LPG crisis: Kerosene back as cooking fuel? Govt allocates 40000 kl to states amid energy crunch

LPG crisis: Kerosene back as cooking fuel? Govt allocates 40000 kl to states

Beware! Iran can bomb head quarters of Google, Microsoft, Oracle, Nvidia, What happens if Tehran takes this step?

Iran can bomb head quarters of Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Facebook, Oracle?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya Bachchan, Shalini Passi and more celebs shine at pre-wedding party

Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya Bachchan, Shalini Passi and more

Why did Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu move from Beit Aghion to private residence?

Why did Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu move from Beit Aghion to private residence

Who is Monalisa’s husband, Farman Khan? Know how Kumbh Mela girl fell in love with Maharashtra actor, check unseen photos

Who is Monalisa’s husband, Farman Khan? Know how Kumbh Mela girl fell in love wi

HomeExplainer

EXPLAINER

Will Israel drop nuclear bomb on Iran if it is pushed to defeat? What did US president say when he dropped atom bomb on Nagasaki?

Does Israel possess nucleal bombs? Will Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu take the extreme step if the IDF is pushed to a humiliating defeat?

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Mar 13, 2026, 01:26 PM IST

Will Israel drop nuclear bomb on Iran if it is pushed to defeat? What did US president say when he dropped atom bomb on Nagasaki?
Nuclear Bomb (Representative Image)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Will Israel drop a nuclear bomb over Iran if it is pushed to the brink of defeat and faces abject humiliation? Much to the chagrin of the Jewish state and its close and "all-weather" friend, the US, the war in the Middle East is not progressing the way they had planned. Most of the US bases in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the UAE, Iraq, and Kuwait have been fully or partially damaged; its most expensive and invincible radar system has been demolished; and the world has plunged into an energy crisis and economic meltdown. On the other hand, the Shiite regime in Iran has not been removed despite the killing of its Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei. Rather, it has united the warring Islamic factions of Shia and Sunni, who are pitched against the US, considered a "Satan" in their opinion. What will the Zionist regime of Tel Aviv do now? 

What did Harry Truman say after dropping atom bomb on Japan?

After the US dropped the world's first nuclear bomb on Hiroshima on August 6, 1945, US President Harry S Truman defended the action, saying it was necessary to avoid a costly invasion of Japan, end the war quickly, and save hundreds of thousands of lives. In an address delivered at the Congress, he said, "It was to spare the Japanese people from utter destruction that the ultimatum of July 26 was issued at Potsdam. Their leaders promptly rejected that ultimatum. If they do not now accept our terms, they may expect a rain of ruin from the air, the like of which has never been seen on this earth." 

(Scene atom bomb was dropped on Nagasaki.)

Will Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, known for his disproportionate use of force, use a similar argument and drop a nuclear bomb on Iran with the dual purpose of destroying its nuclear capability and wiping the country from the map of the world? But, wait. Does Tel Aviv have nuclear bombs? It has never announced possessing an atomic bomb, but it is an open secret that the Zionist regime has enough bombs to wipe out Iran and many more Islamic countries sympathetic to Palestine. 

Israel's nuclear bombs: SIPRI Yearbook 2025

Israel has been maintaining its oft-repeated claim that it possesses no nuclear weapons, as it has no nuclear capabilities. Really? According to the SIPRI Yearbook 2025, there are nine nuclear states at present: the United States, Russia, the United Kingdom, France, China, India, Pakistan, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (North Korea), and Israel. The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) is a research institute and think tank that prepares an assessment of the state of armaments, disarmament, and international security every year.

In its latest report published on June 16, 2025, the SIPRI said that these countries possessed 12,241 warheads in January 2025, and out of these, about 9,614 were in military stockpiles for potential use. It also said that an estimated number of 3,912 warheads were deployed with missiles and aircraft, while the rest were kept in central storage. Around 2,100 of the deployed warheads were kept in a state of high operational alert on ballistic missiles, meaning they could be used at any time. 

How many nuclear bombs does Israel possess?

Explaining the actual position of Israel, the SIPRI Yearbook, 2025, writes, "Israel, which does not publicly acknowledge possessing nuclear weapons, is also believed to be modernising its nuclear arsenal. In 2024, it conducted a test of a missile propulsion system that could be related to its Jericho family of nuclear-capable ballistic missiles. Israel also appears to be upgrading its plutonium production reactor site at Dimona." According to SIPRI, Tel Aviv has 90 nuclear warheads. They all come under the category of military stockpile, meaning they are all bombs ready for use. The Jewish nation officially says it has no nuclear capability and it has no intention of acquiring it.

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Who are Arun and Bhaskar Savani? Indian-origin brothers face 420 years in jail, convicted in USD 30 million fraud case in US
Who are Arun and Bhaskar Savani? Indian-origin brothers face 420 years in jail
LPG crisis: Kerosene back as cooking fuel? Govt allocates 40000 kl to states amid energy crunch
LPG crisis: Kerosene back as cooking fuel? Govt allocates 40000 kl to states
Menstrual Leave: SC cautions about women's career prospects, seeks govt policy push
Menstrual Leave: SC cautions about women's career prospects, seeks govt policy
Will Israel drop nuclear bomb on Iran if it is pushed to defeat? What did US president say when he dropped atom bomb on Nagasaki?
Will Israel drop nuclear bomb on Iran if it is pushed to defeat?
Beware! Iran can bomb head quarters of Google, Microsoft, Oracle, Nvidia, What happens if Tehran takes this step?
Iran can bomb head quarters of Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Facebook, Oracle?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya Bachchan, Shalini Passi and more celebs shine at pre-wedding party
Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya Bachchan, Shalini Passi and more
Why did Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu move from Beit Aghion to private residence?
Why did Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu move from Beit Aghion to private residence
Who is Monalisa’s husband, Farman Khan? Know how Kumbh Mela girl fell in love with Maharashtra actor, check unseen photos
Who is Monalisa’s husband, Farman Khan? Know how Kumbh Mela girl fell in love wi
Kritika Kamra-Gaurav Kapur's intimate terrace wedding: Yuvraj Singh, Soha Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Neha Dhupia and more attend
Kritika Kamra-Gaurav Kapur's intimate terrace wedding: Yuvraj Singh, Soha Ali
Jasprit Bumrah Net Worth vs Sanjana Ganesan Net Worth: Who is richer? Know about their love story, age gap and more
Jasprit Bumrah Net Worth vs Sanjana Ganesan Net Worth: Who is richer?
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement