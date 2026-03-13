Will Israel drop nuclear bomb on Iran if it is pushed to defeat? What did US president say when he dropped atom bomb on Nagasaki?

Does Israel possess nucleal bombs? Will Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu take the extreme step if the IDF is pushed to a humiliating defeat?

Will Israel drop a nuclear bomb over Iran if it is pushed to the brink of defeat and faces abject humiliation? Much to the chagrin of the Jewish state and its close and "all-weather" friend, the US, the war in the Middle East is not progressing the way they had planned. Most of the US bases in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the UAE, Iraq, and Kuwait have been fully or partially damaged; its most expensive and invincible radar system has been demolished; and the world has plunged into an energy crisis and economic meltdown. On the other hand, the Shiite regime in Iran has not been removed despite the killing of its Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei. Rather, it has united the warring Islamic factions of Shia and Sunni, who are pitched against the US, considered a "Satan" in their opinion. What will the Zionist regime of Tel Aviv do now?

What did Harry Truman say after dropping atom bomb on Japan?

After the US dropped the world's first nuclear bomb on Hiroshima on August 6, 1945, US President Harry S Truman defended the action, saying it was necessary to avoid a costly invasion of Japan, end the war quickly, and save hundreds of thousands of lives. In an address delivered at the Congress, he said, "It was to spare the Japanese people from utter destruction that the ultimatum of July 26 was issued at Potsdam. Their leaders promptly rejected that ultimatum. If they do not now accept our terms, they may expect a rain of ruin from the air, the like of which has never been seen on this earth."

(Scene atom bomb was dropped on Nagasaki.)

Will Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, known for his disproportionate use of force, use a similar argument and drop a nuclear bomb on Iran with the dual purpose of destroying its nuclear capability and wiping the country from the map of the world? But, wait. Does Tel Aviv have nuclear bombs? It has never announced possessing an atomic bomb, but it is an open secret that the Zionist regime has enough bombs to wipe out Iran and many more Islamic countries sympathetic to Palestine.

Israel's nuclear bombs: SIPRI Yearbook 2025

Israel has been maintaining its oft-repeated claim that it possesses no nuclear weapons, as it has no nuclear capabilities. Really? According to the SIPRI Yearbook 2025, there are nine nuclear states at present: the United States, Russia, the United Kingdom, France, China, India, Pakistan, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (North Korea), and Israel. The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) is a research institute and think tank that prepares an assessment of the state of armaments, disarmament, and international security every year.

In its latest report published on June 16, 2025, the SIPRI said that these countries possessed 12,241 warheads in January 2025, and out of these, about 9,614 were in military stockpiles for potential use. It also said that an estimated number of 3,912 warheads were deployed with missiles and aircraft, while the rest were kept in central storage. Around 2,100 of the deployed warheads were kept in a state of high operational alert on ballistic missiles, meaning they could be used at any time.

How many nuclear bombs does Israel possess?

Explaining the actual position of Israel, the SIPRI Yearbook, 2025, writes, "Israel, which does not publicly acknowledge possessing nuclear weapons, is also believed to be modernising its nuclear arsenal. In 2024, it conducted a test of a missile propulsion system that could be related to its Jericho family of nuclear-capable ballistic missiles. Israel also appears to be upgrading its plutonium production reactor site at Dimona." According to SIPRI, Tel Aviv has 90 nuclear warheads. They all come under the category of military stockpile, meaning they are all bombs ready for use. The Jewish nation officially says it has no nuclear capability and it has no intention of acquiring it.