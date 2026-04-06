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Will Benjamin Netanyahu be arrested for war crimes after US-Israel-Iran war ends? Will ICC indict him? Details here

Arrest and indictment await Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for his alleged war crimes in the Gaza Strip. He has also violated human rights, bombed, and killed civilians during the US-Israel-Iran war. Will he be arrested under the provisions of the ICC after US-Israel-Iran war ends?

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Pramode Mallik

Updated : Apr 06, 2026, 03:34 PM IST

Will Benjamin Netanyahu be arrested for war crimes after US-Israel-Iran war ends? Will ICC indict him? Details here
Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister, Israel. (File Image)
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Will the International Criminal Court (ICC) indict Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for alleged war crimes committed during the US-Israel-Iran war? Will "Bibi," as he is called, be arrested for alleged war crimes and genocide committed in the Gaza Strip? The people and the organisations keeping an eye on war crimes, genocide, and violations of human rights are upset with the widespread contempt shown in the Middle East. Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump, and the top-ranking officials of the Shiite regime in Iran not only violate the rules of engagement, but they also dismiss, mock, or sneer at the international laws protecting civilians.

US-Israel-Iran War: Human Right Violations

More than 2,000 people in Iran and 17 in Israel have been killed in the ongoing US-Israel-Iran war, besides about 200 in Lebanon in the bombing carried out by the Israel Defence Force (IDF). More than seven million people living in Iran and other Gulf countries, Lebanon, and Israel have been forced to flee their homes. About 170 students were killed when the US military bombed a girls' school in the Iranian city of Minab. Earlier, the IDF fired white phosphorus, a chemical weapon, on Iran. The chemical that can cause burns to the skin and bone and even kill people is completely banned. Israel also stooped to drop internationally banned cluster munitions on Israeli cities and attacked commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz. 

However, Netanyahu has outdone everyone, from Trump to top-ranking officials of the Shiite regime to the top echelons of the IRGC. His alleged crimes go back many years. After an investigation into the allegations of war crimes and crimes against humanity, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants against Benjamin Netanyahu,  and former Minister of Defence of Israel, Yoav Gallant, on November 21, 2024. According to the ICC rules, all 125 member states of the outfit are required to arrest these two Israeli leaders whenever they land on their soil. The ICC also issued an arrest warrant for Hamas military commander Mohammed Deif. However, he was killed in an Israeli airstrike on July 13, 2024. 

Benjamin Netanyahu: ICC arrest warrant

Israel, under PM Benjamin Netanyahu, has also been accused of using hunger as a weapon of war against the masses of the Gaza Strip. Israel's Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, 2023, shortly after the October 7 attacks that sparked the war, declared publicly that "there will be no more electricity, no more food, no more fuel ... We are fighting against human animals and will behave accordingly."

(International Criminal Court)

The question of arrest hit the headlines in January 2025 when Benjamin Netanyahu was expected to visit Poland, a member state of the ICC. Andrzej Szejna, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, made it clear that heads of state had no immunity in the ICC context. Polish President Andrzej Duda requested Prime Minister Donald Tusk to protect Netanyahu from arrest if he chose to attend the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp. The government issued a resolution declaring that it would "guarantee the free and secure participation in the ceremony to the highest representatives of Israel." It said in Polish, "Zapewni wolny i bezpieczny dostęp i udział w tych obchodach najwyższym przedstawicielom Państwa Izrael". However, the ICC said that carrying out ICC decisions is obligatory for member states.  Legal experts in Poland, Karolina Wierczynska, Piotr Hofmanski, and Omer Bartov, said in clear terms that Netanyahu would have to be arrested if he visited Poland. Member of the Sejm, the lower house of the bicameral parliament of Poland, Tomasz Trela, also said that Netanyahu would have to be "instantly" arrested the moment he crossed the Polish border.

What next? Will Bibi be arrested after the hullabaloo of the US-Israel-Iran is over? Will he be indicted? 

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