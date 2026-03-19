FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

'Stopped drinking alcohol': Yuzvendra Chahal reflects on career dip, 3 years away from India team

No Zomato, Swiggy, maids: Gurugram society warns residents of halting services if dues unpaid

Benjamin Netanyahu's sex scandal caught on cam: Hidden chapter behind US-Israel-Iran war hero image

US-Israel-Iran War: Hegseth signals 'largest strike package' against Iran, says 'we're winning decisively, and on our terms'

Rajasthan RBSE Board 10th Result: Matric results to not release on March 20

Who is Atanu Chakraborty? Why did HDFC shares plummet 8% to 52-week low after he resigned?

New rules in driving license renewal process, AI based face verification now mandatory, check details

Lionel Messi matches Cristiano Ronaldo feat, enters exclusive list with historic milestone

Carry On Jatta 4 teaser: Gippy Grewal brings back late Jaswinder Bhalla through VFX, CGI, first look pay homage to Punjabi comic legend

Cocktail 2 teaser leaked: Netizens say 'Shahid Kapoor should focus on making reels’, Rashmika Mandanna, Kriti Sanon impress fans

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Stopped drinking alcohol': Yuzvendra Chahal reflects on career dip, 3 years away from India team

'Stopped drinking alcohol': Yuzvendra Chahal reflects on career dip, 3 years awa

Alia Bhatt ditches promoting nepotism, reveals she will launch outsiders in her production house: 'We've learnt from the best'

Alia Bhatt ditches promoting nepotism, reveals she will launch outsiders

No Zomato, Swiggy, maids: Gurugram society warns residents of halting services if dues unpaid

No Zomato, Swiggy, maids: Gurugram society warns residents of halting services

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Eid Al-Fitr 2026: 5 things Muslims must not do on Eid, Islamic laws prohibit certain clothes, prayers, mosques, gifts, details here

Eid Al-Fitr 2026: 5 things Muslims must not do on Eid, Islamic laws prohibit

North Korea elections: Kim Jong Un wins with 99.93%, 0.07 votes against him; How does voting system works there?

North Korea elections: Kim Jong Un wins with 99.93%, 0.07 votes against him

Dhurandhar 2 cast fee: Know how much Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt and other cast members' charged for Aditya Dhar's film

Dhurandhar 2 cast fee: Know how much Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna

HomeExplainer

EXPLAINER

Benjamin Netanyahu's sex scandal caught on cam: Hidden chapter behind US-Israel-Iran war hero image

Way back in 1993, Benjamin Netanyahu got embroiled in a sex-scandal that he admitted. This ruined his image for the time being. However, he bounced back and became Prime Minister of Israel in 1996. Know about the dark, hidden chapter of the man who has emerged as a hero of the US-Israel-Iran war.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Mar 19, 2026, 08:13 PM IST

Benjamin Netanyahu's sex scandal caught on cam: Hidden chapter behind US-Israel-Iran war hero image
Benjamin Netanyahu with Narendra Modi in Tel Avv. (File Image)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu might have emerged as a war hero, at least for his followers, but his shady and not-so-glorious past cannot be forgotten easily. The man who is reportedly hiding to evade an Iranian missile or drone attack after invading the country to overthrow the Shiite regime carries with him an infamous sex scandal. After he tried to become the leader of the right-wing Likud Party in 1993, his rivals threatened to release a videotape of him cheating on his wife. Dubbed Israel's "sexiest politician" in an opinion poll one year back, he acknowledged his extramarital affairs on television in the country's most-watched programme. 

Benjamin Netanyahu Sex Scandal shocks Israel

"Bibi", as he is called, stunned the country, and his supporters found it difficult to admit that the man who had married for the third time only two years back was cheating on his wife so brazenly. According to the Los Angeles Times, Benjamin Netanyahu claimed in a television interview that a political rival was blackmailing him with a videotape depicting a sexual encounter with a woman who was not his wife.

(Benjamin Netanyahu sex scandal, AI-generated image.)

It was reported that Netanyahu was romantically involved with his image consultant, a woman already married. According to The New Yorker, Benjamin Netanyahu's wife, Sara, received a phone call telling her that her husband had a "thing" for his image consultant. The anonymous caller also informed her that she was a married woman named Ruth Bar. In a more shocking revelation, he told her that there existed a videotape of Bar and Netanyahu in “compromising romantic situations.” Netanyahu could not deny it, he went public and admitted his infidelity. Without naming anyone, Bibi accused members of his own party of adopting "Mafia methods." Mockingly, he said that it was "the worst political crime in Israeli history, perhaps in the history of democracy." However, he added that "if I have a debt and I have a debt on this matter," it was to his wife and children.

Benjamin Netanyahu become Israel's PM soon after sex scandal

Israeli pianist, author, and newspaper editor David Bar-Illan told The New Yorker, "The confession of adultery, the Sara business, this all hurt him more than I would have expected." He added, "For years in Israel, no one cared about such things. Moshe Dayan screwed half the women in the Army and even got into trouble over it, but we said we didn’t care. Everyone knew all about it and about other politicians and their affairs." Bar-Illan added, "But the atmosphere changed. It’s the feminist thing, which is almost getting Victorian. When Bibi made his confession, it was not particularly subtle. It was hard to mistake what he meant, that he was accusing people in his own party. But it was a terrible mistake to go on television and confess to infidelity. The crime here is getting caught, and he wasn’t caught." 

Sources close to Netanyahu told the newspaper that Bibi felt he could not afford yet another divorce and still claim leadership of a conservative and religious political coalition. People reacted angrily to his on-camera confession. An angry Tel Aviv woman said on a call-in programme, “A man who two-times his wife while she’s at home nursing their baby... is out only for himself.” She added, “Is this a man we should elect prime minister? Where will Bibi be when the country needs him? In bed with a bimbo?”

Analysts believe Benjamin Netanyahu did it knowingly. He wanted to reject the Zionist and socialist politics as outdated. Netanyahu, who is US-educated, wanted to bring Israel much closer to the US model and sought fundamental reforms in both the Likud leadership and the electoral system of the country. It also sent shockwaves not only through the Likud but through the whole Israeli political system.

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'Stopped drinking alcohol': Yuzvendra Chahal reflects on career dip, 3 years away from India team
'Stopped drinking alcohol': Yuzvendra Chahal reflects on career dip, 3 years awa
No Zomato, Swiggy, maids: Gurugram society warns residents of halting services if dues unpaid
No Zomato, Swiggy, maids: Gurugram society warns residents of halting services
Benjamin Netanyahu's sex scandal caught on cam: Hidden chapter behind US-Israel-Iran war hero image
Benjamin Netanyahu's sex scandal caught on cam: Hidden chapter exposed here
US-Israel-Iran War: Hegseth signals 'largest strike package' against Iran, says 'we're winning decisively, and on our terms'
US-Israel-Iran War: Hegseth signals 'largest strike package' against Iran, says
Rajasthan RBSE Board 10th Result: Matric results to not release on March 20
RBSE 10th Result 2026 Update: Rajasthan Board results to not release on March 20
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Eid Al-Fitr 2026: 5 things Muslims must not do on Eid, Islamic laws prohibit certain clothes, prayers, mosques, gifts, details here
Eid Al-Fitr 2026: 5 things Muslims must not do on Eid, Islamic laws prohibit
North Korea elections: Kim Jong Un wins with 99.93%, 0.07 votes against him; How does voting system works there?
North Korea elections: Kim Jong Un wins with 99.93%, 0.07 votes against him
Dhurandhar 2 cast fee: Know how much Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt and other cast members' charged for Aditya Dhar's film
Dhurandhar 2 cast fee: Know how much Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna
From Ali Larijani to Ayatollah Khamenei: How killings of top 5 Iranian officials shook Iran’s leadership in ongoing US-Israel conflict
From Ali Larijani to Ayatollah Khamenei: Top 5 Iranian officials killed in war
Chaitra Navratri 2026: What is Ghatsthapana shubh muhurat, timings? Here's all about 9-day rituals, fasting and more
Chaitra Navratri 2026: What is Ghatsthapana shubh muhurat, timings?
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement