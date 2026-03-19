Benjamin Netanyahu's sex scandal caught on cam: Hidden chapter behind US-Israel-Iran war hero image

Way back in 1993, Benjamin Netanyahu got embroiled in a sex-scandal that he admitted. This ruined his image for the time being. However, he bounced back and became Prime Minister of Israel in 1996. Know about the dark, hidden chapter of the man who has emerged as a hero of the US-Israel-Iran war.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu might have emerged as a war hero, at least for his followers, but his shady and not-so-glorious past cannot be forgotten easily. The man who is reportedly hiding to evade an Iranian missile or drone attack after invading the country to overthrow the Shiite regime carries with him an infamous sex scandal. After he tried to become the leader of the right-wing Likud Party in 1993, his rivals threatened to release a videotape of him cheating on his wife. Dubbed Israel's "sexiest politician" in an opinion poll one year back, he acknowledged his extramarital affairs on television in the country's most-watched programme.

Benjamin Netanyahu Sex Scandal shocks Israel

"Bibi", as he is called, stunned the country, and his supporters found it difficult to admit that the man who had married for the third time only two years back was cheating on his wife so brazenly. According to the Los Angeles Times, Benjamin Netanyahu claimed in a television interview that a political rival was blackmailing him with a videotape depicting a sexual encounter with a woman who was not his wife.

(Benjamin Netanyahu sex scandal, AI-generated image.)

It was reported that Netanyahu was romantically involved with his image consultant, a woman already married. According to The New Yorker, Benjamin Netanyahu's wife, Sara, received a phone call telling her that her husband had a "thing" for his image consultant. The anonymous caller also informed her that she was a married woman named Ruth Bar. In a more shocking revelation, he told her that there existed a videotape of Bar and Netanyahu in “compromising romantic situations.” Netanyahu could not deny it, he went public and admitted his infidelity. Without naming anyone, Bibi accused members of his own party of adopting "Mafia methods." Mockingly, he said that it was "the worst political crime in Israeli history, perhaps in the history of democracy." However, he added that "if I have a debt and I have a debt on this matter," it was to his wife and children.

Benjamin Netanyahu become Israel's PM soon after sex scandal

Israeli pianist, author, and newspaper editor David Bar-Illan told The New Yorker, "The confession of adultery, the Sara business, this all hurt him more than I would have expected." He added, "For years in Israel, no one cared about such things. Moshe Dayan screwed half the women in the Army and even got into trouble over it, but we said we didn’t care. Everyone knew all about it and about other politicians and their affairs." Bar-Illan added, "But the atmosphere changed. It’s the feminist thing, which is almost getting Victorian. When Bibi made his confession, it was not particularly subtle. It was hard to mistake what he meant, that he was accusing people in his own party. But it was a terrible mistake to go on television and confess to infidelity. The crime here is getting caught, and he wasn’t caught."

Sources close to Netanyahu told the newspaper that Bibi felt he could not afford yet another divorce and still claim leadership of a conservative and religious political coalition. People reacted angrily to his on-camera confession. An angry Tel Aviv woman said on a call-in programme, “A man who two-times his wife while she’s at home nursing their baby... is out only for himself.” She added, “Is this a man we should elect prime minister? Where will Bibi be when the country needs him? In bed with a bimbo?”

Analysts believe Benjamin Netanyahu did it knowingly. He wanted to reject the Zionist and socialist politics as outdated. Netanyahu, who is US-educated, wanted to bring Israel much closer to the US model and sought fundamental reforms in both the Likud leadership and the electoral system of the country. It also sent shockwaves not only through the Likud but through the whole Israeli political system.