Is Benjamin Netanyahu in hiding? Why does Israeli PM face 13 years in prison? Will US-Israel-Iran war hero land in jail?

After the war against Palestinian militant outfit Hamas in the Gaza Strip and now the ongoing US-Israel-Iran war, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has emerged as a war hero. However, he faces a combined prison sentence of 13 years.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is in hiding, going through a difficult phase as his life is in danger amid the ongoing US-Israel-Iran war. By his aggressive and perhaps false narrative of nationalism, waging a long and destructive war with Palestinian militant outfit Hamas, and now caught in a war with Iran that has gone wrong and taken unexpected twists and turns, he has become more popular than any other Israeli leader of his time. However, there was a time, not long ago, when thousands of Israelis had protested against him, demanding his resignation.

Case 1000 and Case 2000 against Benjamin Netanyahu

The entire country might have rallied behind him now, but there was a time when he was caught in a number of corruption cases. These cases have not been closed yet despite him emerging as a war hero and the savior of the country. The Israel Police have been investigating Case 1000 and Case 2000 since 2017. Benjamin Netanyahu has been accused of getting inappropriate favours from businessmen, including James Packer and Hollywood producer Arnon Milchan, in Case 1000. On the other hand, Case 2000 involves charges related to alleged attempts to strike a deal with the publisher of the Yedioth Ahronot newspaper group, Arnon Mozes. The alleged deal was to promote legislation to weaken Yedioth's main competitor in exchange for more favorable political coverage.

(Israelis protest outside the official residence of Benjamin Netanyahu.)

The police said in February 2018 that there was enough evidence to indict the prime minister on charges of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust in the two cases. They recommended that Netanyahu be charged with corruption. Economic Crimes Division Director Liat Ben-Ari recommended indictment for both cases in November 2018.

Israel's Prime Minister faces jail sentence

Besides, "Bibi," as Benjamin was called lovingly, was allegedly involved in yet another matter- Case 4000, in which he was suspected of giving favours to Shaul Elovitch, owner of Bezeq telecommunication company, which gave him positive publications in the news website Walla!. He was formally indicted on November 21, 2019. With this, he became the first prime minister to be formally indicted. Bibi was officially charged on January 28, 2020. If convicted, Benjamin Netanyahu could face up to 13 years in jail in total, 10 years for bribery and three years for fraud and breach of trust. Whether or not a prime minister should resign after indictment is yet to be decided in court. The prime minister officially urged President Isaac Herzog on November 30, 2025, to pardon him.

(Benjamin Netanyahu face trial in corruption cases.)

His third and current wife, Sara Netanyahu, was also accused of being involved in corruption cases. She hit the headlines when, in 2008, Channel 10 reported that while travelling to London with her husband for a public diplomacy campaign during the 2006 Lebanon War, she spent a large sum of money on luxuries paid for by a donor in London. In an attempt to save her husband's political career, Sara Netanyahu filed a libel suit against the channel and won it.

Court Cases Against Sara Netanyahu

Sara Netanyahu stirred yet another controversy in 2010, when a house help sued her for allegedly withholding wages, forcing unfair working conditions on her, and subjecting her to verbal abuse. In a separate case, another house helper and security guard moved the court against Sara Netanyahu in March 2014, accusing her of abusing them. In a significant judgment in 2016, the Jerusalem Labor Court ruled in favor of plaintiff Meni Naftali and ordered Sara to pay damages of NIS 170,000. Naftali accused her of creating a hostile working environment for her.

(Sara Netanyahu with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.)

One more controversy erupted in 2015m, when she was accused of indulging in corrupt practices by ordering catered meals and asking the government to pay about $100,000 for the expenses when the Prime Minister's Office already employed a cook. Sara Netanyahu entered into a plea deal and was convicted of misusing state funds on June 16, 2019. The court asked her to pay 55,000 NIS or $15,275 to the state.

Sara Netanyahu's manipulated images

Netanyahu was accused of harassing witnesses during the corruption trial against her husband in December 2014. In the latest controversy, she released manipulated pictures on the occasion of Hanukkah. US Ambassador Mike Huckabee and a group of Israeli soldiers are also seen in the picture. Critics alleged Sara Netanyahu distorted reality, violated ethical codes, and risked compromising official archiving and record-keeping efforts. After the release of the image, the government of Israel took the unprecedented step of crediting Sara Netanyahu in its releases that include manipulated images.