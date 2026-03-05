US-Iran War: Why sinking of Iranian warship off Sri Lanka is jolt for India

Is it not a failure of Indian foreign policy that a warship returning from a multilateral exercise hosted by the Indian Navy is sunk in its backyard? Has the US snubbed India by not informing it before the attack and targeting the ship of the nation that has friendly ties with it? Explanied.

Days after the Iranian warship IRIS Dena participated in the multilateral naval exercise MILAN 2026 https://www.ifrmilan26.com/ , it was attacked by a US submarine with a torpedo off Sri Lanka. As the frigate was returning home after participating in the event on the invitation of the Indian Navy, it was sunk in its backyard in the Indian Ocean. The Sri Lanka Navy has collected 87 dead bodies and rescued 32 people, and 61 sailors are still missing. It was the first time since World War II that the US Navy attacked and sank a warship. Praising the US Navy, US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth told journalists, "An American submarine sunk an Iranian warship that thought it was safe in international waters. Instead, it was sunk by a torpedo.

The IRIS Dena arrived in India at the invitation of the Indian Navy. In a statement issued on February 16, the Indian Navy said that one of the largest multilateral naval exercises in the Indo-Pacific, MILAN 2026, would bring together navies from across the globe to strengthen interoperability, maritime domain awareness, and collective response capabilities. " The Moudge class frigate of Iran also participated in MILAN 2024. The multilateral naval exercise focused on complex maritime operations, including anti-submarine warfare, air defence, and search and rescue.

The MILAN 2026 was attended by 74 participating nations with 85 warships, including 19 from friendly foreign nations. The Indian fleet was the biggest one, comprised of 60 Indian Navy ships, four Indian Coast Guard vessels, and one ship each from the Shipping Corporation of India and the National Institute of Ocean Technology. The aircraft and warships from the USA also participated in the exercise.

The analysts believe that the US submarine might have been tracking the Iranian warship throughout its journey from Iran to India to participate in the exercise. Washington might have used the opportunity to attack the IRIS Dena. It is evident from the statement of the Pentagon, which declared that one of the main aims of the US-Israeli war against Iran is to wipe out the country's navy.

However, the moot question is whether the US should have exploited the opportunity. It was an open and multilateral exercise that had nothing to hide, and even the US Navy had participated in it. Keeping the multilateral cooperation, is it not a strategic blunder to sink a ship in international waters and return from a friendly country? Will it not undermine the defence cooperation between India and the US?

Analysts believe it will certainly undermine the US-India relations for many reasons. The ship was in international water, it was returning from a multilateral naval exercise hosted by a friendly country, there was nothing to hide, even the US Navy participated in the same exercise. Neither India nor Sri Lanka was informed about the attack that took place in their backyards.

India-Israel Ties

Earlier, Israel attacked India's traditional friend Iran hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Jewish state and addressed its parliament, the Knesset. Though PM Modi went to the extent of announcing that India would always be on the side of Israel, he certainly did not mean that a friendly nation should be attacked soon after. Both the Israeli attack on Iran and the US attack on an Iranian warship may be considered as serious snubs to India.

It may also be seen as a failure of the Indian foreign policy. After the Pahalgam attacks in April 2025, both Israel and the US condemned the terror attacks without naming Pakistan. Donald Trump went to the extent of claiming that he mediated between the warring nations and stopped Operation Sindoor, contrary to the decades-old Indian stand that Jammu and Kashmir is a bilateral issue and no third party has any role in resolving it. It was not a slip of the tongue as the US President has repeated his claim many times. India has rejected his claims many times, but Trump has kept on repeating the rhetoric time and again.

India-US Relations

India may also have to reply to Iran, which has lashed out at the US for sinking its warship. It can be gauged by the statement of Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, who ​alleged that the ship, “a guest of the Indian Navy”, was struck without warning by the US. Taking to the social media platform X, he wrote, "Frigate Dena, a guest of India's Navy carrying almost 130 sailors, was struck in international waters without warning…Mark my words: The US will come to bitterly regret (the) precedent it has set."

However, New Delhi washed its hands of the entire controversy. It said that the Iranian warship was no longer its guest after the naval exercise was over. It said that "the IRIS Dena participated in the International Fleet Review (IFR) in Vizag from February 16 to February 25, the US-Israeli attack on Iran came on Feb 28." It also said that the ship was outside Indian territory and in international waters after leaving on Friday, February 25.