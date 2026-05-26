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Why Iran dragged Taj Mahal into diplomatic war with US, questioned its foreign policy and slammed Marco Rubio

Iran's Consulate in Hyderabad uses the Taj Mahal to slam US foreign policy and attack its Secretary of State, Marco Rubio. The photo of the iconic architecture triggers Iran’s sharpest cultural swipe at the US. Details here.

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Pramode Mallik

Updated : May 26, 2026, 05:20 PM IST

Why Iran dragged Taj Mahal into diplomatic war with US, questioned its foreign policy and slammed Marco Rubio
Marco Rubio with wife Jeanette at Taj Mahal.
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The iconic Taj Mahal, a symbol of immortal love, became a weapon in the war of words between the US and Iran. The Iranian mission in India attacked the US and questioned its foreign policy. The symbol of love and an excellent piece of architecture has become a point of discussion in geopolitics. In an interesting twist of events, the Iranian Consulate in Hyderabad has mocked US Secretary of State Marco and ridiculed Washington's foreign policy. After Rubio and his wife, Jeanette Rubio, visited Agra and had their photograph taken at the Taj Mahal, Iran questioned Rubio's understanding of the monument’s history and broader US foreign policy.

Marco Rubio's Taj Mahal visit

Soon after Marco Rubio posted the photograph on the social media platform, Tehran slammed him, turning the visit into a fresh diplomatic flashpoint on social media. Talking to X, the Iranian Consulate in Hyderabad said that if Rubio knew about the iconic architecture and its past, he would not have visited it. It wrote that the monument was built out of love for an emperor’s Iranian wife and was designed by the “genius of Iranian architects." Questioning US foreign policy, it said that while the monument reflects shared cultural heritage, Washington threatens to “wipe out Iranian civilisation" and insults other cultures.

 

Mughal Emperor Shah Jehan built the Taj Mahal in memory of his wife Mumtaz Mahal, who had an Iranian origin. Her father, Abdul Hasan Asaf Khan, was a high-ranking Persian nobleman. Mumtaz's grandfather, Mirza Ghiyas Beg, migrated from Iran to India in 1577 and served in the court of Emperor Akbar. Her mother, Diwanji Begum, was the daughter of esteemed Persian nobleman Khwaja Ghiyasuddin. 

 

US-Iran diplomatic row

Taj Mahal is regarded as a masterpiece of Mughal architecture with deep roots in Persian heritage. Most of the artisans, who designed, built, and decorated the tomb, came from Iran. It was built with a Persian landscape, it is evident by the Charbagh Gardens, where the landscape is laid out in four quadrants divided by water channels symbolising the four rivers of paradise. Persian calligrapher Abdul-Haq from Shiraz in Iran carefully selected the verses of the Quran that were inscribed on the marble surface. Shah Jahan recognised his contribution by awarding him the title of “Amanat Khan". 

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