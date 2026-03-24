Strait of Hormuz: Why is it called so? Who was Hormuz? How was it related to Parsis? Know its Indian connections

Though the Strait of Hormuz has hit the headlines with the beginning of the US-Iran war, it been a centre of trade and civilization since the 6th century. The name has its roots in Avesta and Vedas. Was Hormuz actually Asura Mazda? Was it related to the Zoroastrianism or the Parsi religion? How was

In the ongoing US-Iran War, Tehran effectively used the Strait of Hormuz as a weapon and forced Washington to come to its knees by setting the crude oil prices on fire, so much so that its allies, Türkiye, Pakistan, and Egypt, rushed to initiate talks between the warring countries. With this, the Strait of Hormuz came to the centre of attraction, though it was not for the first time to do so. So, why is the water body connecting the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman called the Strait of Hormuz?

Strait of Hormuz-Zoroastrianism

The Strait of Hormuz is named after Persia's historic Kingdom and port city of Hormuz. The vital trading hub located on the strait's northern coast between the 11th and 17th centuries derived its name from the Zoroastrian deity Ahura Mazda. According to the Parsi Zoroastrians Worldwide, the name “Hormuz” traces back to the Middle Persian forms “Hormoz” or “Ohrmazd.” These words were derived from “Ahura Mazda,” the supreme deity of Zoroastrianism. These words have their roots in Vedic Sanskrit- “Ahura” corresponds to “Asura,” and “Mazda” aligns with “Medha,” meaning wisdom or intelligence. It is believed that Asura Medha in the Vedic world became Ahura Mazda in the Avestan tradition. Later, it became Ohrmazd or Hormoz in Middle Persian, eventually into Hormuz in modern usage.

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The Kingdom of Ormus was located at the site of present-day Iran from the 10th to the 17th centuries AD. It flourished as a trading centre between the 10th century and the 16th century as merchants from India, Persia, and the Arab world docked there. They traded in goods such as ceramics, ivory, silk, and textiles across the Indian Ocean trade network. The Kingdom of Hormuz was praised by travelers and merchants. The famous traveler Marco Polo called Hormuz the “jewel in the ring of the world."

Strait of Hormuz-Sanskrit

The geography of the strait maintained and expanded its importance in the 15th century with the arrival of the Portuguese. They maintained their presence between the 16th and 18th centuries and provoked disputes with English people who arrived there in the 17th century. Portuguese forces dominated the lucrative spice trade between India and Europe and briefly occupied Hormuz Island.

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The Strait of Hormuz is extremely significant for India, as about half of India's crude imports and almost the entire gas and LPG purchases move through this narrow waterway, which links the Persian Gulf to the Arabian Sea. With about 5.5 million barrels of crude imports per day, India is the third largest buyer of oil after the US and China. About 2.27 million barrels of crude oil imported by India flow through the Strait of Hormuz.

Strait of Hormuz- India

Similarly, India consumes 195 million standard cubic meters per day (mmscmd) of liquefied natural gas (LNG), and almost 60% of this passes through the Strait of Hormuz. Qatar, Oman, and the UAE are the main sources of the India-bound LNG vessels. India consumed about 31.32 million tonnes of LPG in FY25-FY26, up from 21.61 million tonnes in 2016-17. Its daily use is about 80,000 tonnes per day. About 85-90% of imports come from countries like Saudi Arabia and Qatar through the Strait of Hormuz.