War breaks out in Strait of Hormuz? Iran opens fire on merchant ship transiting waterway, will it impact US-Iran peace talks in Pakistan?

After Donald Trump took a U-turn and announced that the Pentagon would continue to blockade Iranian ports leading to the Strait of Hormuz, Iran announced to block the waterway again. It fired on a vessel. Know in detail.

Days before the second round of the US-Iran talks begins in Pakistan, a new front of war has opened. This war is being fought in the Strait of Hormuz. After the Pentagon forcefully implemented the blockade of the Iranian ports leading to the Strait of Hormuz, and the US Navy ships fired at the vessels, ignoring its orders to go back, Iran has taken a similar step. After warning that it would continue to block transit through the strait as long as the US blockade of Iranian ports remained in force, Tehran opened fire on a merchant vessel. The British military's United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations Centre claimed on Saturday that two gunboats from Iran’s Revolutionary Guard opened fire on a tanker transiting the waterway. It also reported that the tanker and crew are safe. The vessel or its destination could not be ascertained.

(War reaches Strait of Hormuz. AI-generated infographic.)

Strait of Hormuz conflict 2026

Earlier on Saturday, Tehran said that it was reimposing restrictions on the Strait Of Hormuz and prevented vessels from crossing throughout the seven-week-long war, except for those it authorizes. Head of the Iranian parliament's National Security Commission, Ebrahim Azizi, said that the waterway was “returning to the status quo.” Iran’s joint military command also said that “control of the Strait of Hormuz has returned to its previous state ... under strict management and control of the armed forces.”

In an attempt to make a conducive environment for the peace talks in Islamabad, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi declared the strait open and announced a 10-day truce between Israel and the Iranian-backed militant group Hezbollah.

(Vessel in the Strait of Hormuz.)

US blockade Iranian ports

US President Donald Trump adopted a similar stance when he indicated to lift the blockade of the Iranian ports. However, he made a U-turn and declared that the blockade “will remain in full force” regardless of what Iran does until a deal is reached, including about Iran's nuclear programme. Tehran responded by warning that it would continue to block transit through the strait as long as the US blockade of Iranian ports remained in effect.

Analysts believe that control over the Strait of Hormuz is the most significant point of leverage for Iran. According to data firm Kpler, the movement of vessels through the strait remained confined to corridors requiring Iran’s approval. The US Central Command has confirmed that 21 ships have been sent back to Iran since the blockade began on Monday.