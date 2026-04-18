FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

War breaks out in Strait of Hormuz? Iran opens fire on merchant ship transiting waterway, will it impact US-Iran peace talks in Pakistan?

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma launches fiery attack on West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee ahead of elections, says TMC will be 'finished permanently'

Navjyot Singh on Khat's, hints at his next big step into music world: 'Song has changed my position, not me'

Kevin Pietersen counters Lalit Modi’s 'The Hundred' prediction, backs IPL-style future

Kangana Ranaut says Karan Johar is not 'a bad person', calls him 'proudly superficial': 'He has an amazing sense of humour'

SRH vs CSK: Nani's The Paradise dominates IPL 2026, 'Aaya Sher’ turns into match anthem, Sunrisers Hyderabad fulfills fan's demand

Avengers Doomsday trailer: Robert Downey Jr's first look as Doctor Doom revealed, Captain America reunites with Thor to fight Marvel's biggest villain

After TCS Nashik scandal, Tata faces fresh backlash over Rs 3624.91 cr ‘Shariah-compliant’ ethical mutual fund

Peyush Bansal's Lenskart 'No Bindi' controversy: Public anger erupts as eyewear smashed with chappals, tilak applied to store employees; watch

TCS Nashik Case: Did forced religious conversions really take place? Undercover police officers expose modus operandi of radicalized Muslim employees

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma launches fiery attack on West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee ahead of elections, says TMC will be 'finished permanently'

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma launches fiery attack on West Bengal CM

SRH vs CSK: Nani's The Paradise dominates IPL 2026, 'Aaya Sher’ turns into match anthem, Sunrisers Hyderabad fulfills fan's demand

SRH vs CSK: Nani's The Paradise dominates IPL 2026, 'Aaya Sher’ turns into

Avengers Doomsday trailer: Robert Downey Jr's first look as Doctor Doom revealed, Captain America reunites with Thor to fight Marvel's biggest villain

Avengers Doomsday trailer: Robert Downey Jr's first look as Doctor Doom revealed

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Main Tera Hero to Judwaa 2: 5 Varun Dhawan-starrer romantic comedies to watch ahead of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai release

5 Varun Dhawan rom-coms to watch ahead of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai

DC vs RCB IPL 2026: Athiya Shetty shares special moments with KL Rahul on his big day

DC vs RCB IPL 2026: Athiya Shetty shares special moments with KL Rahul on his

From Hotel Del Luna to My Mister: Latest K-drama releases of this week (April 12 to 18) to watch on different OTT platforms

From Hotel Del Luna to My Mister: Latest K-drama releases of this week

HomeExplainer

EXPLAINER

War breaks out in Strait of Hormuz? Iran opens fire on merchant ship transiting waterway, will it impact US-Iran peace talks in Pakistan?

After Donald Trump took a U-turn and announced that the Pentagon would continue to blockade Iranian ports leading to the Strait of Hormuz, Iran announced to block the waterway again. It fired on a vessel. Know in detail.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Apr 18, 2026, 06:34 PM IST

War breaks out in Strait of Hormuz? Iran opens fire on merchant ship transiting waterway, will it impact US-Iran peace talks in Pakistan?
Strait of Hormuz, (File Image.)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Days before the second round of the US-Iran talks begins in Pakistan, a new front of war has opened. This war is being fought in the Strait of Hormuz. After the Pentagon forcefully implemented the blockade of the Iranian ports leading to the Strait of Hormuz, and the US Navy ships fired at the vessels, ignoring its orders to go back, Iran has taken a similar step. After warning that it would continue to block transit through the strait as long as the US blockade of Iranian ports remained in force, Tehran opened fire on a merchant vessel. The British military's United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations Centre claimed on Saturday that two gunboats from Iran’s Revolutionary Guard opened fire on a tanker transiting the waterway. It also reported that  the tanker and crew are safe. The vessel or its destination could not be ascertained.
(War reaches Strait of Hormuz. AI-generated infographic.)

Strait of Hormuz conflict 2026

Earlier on Saturday, Tehran said that it was reimposing restrictions on the Strait Of Hormuz and prevented vessels from crossing throughout the seven-week-long war, except for those it authorizes. Head of the Iranian parliament's National Security Commission, Ebrahim Azizi, said that the waterway was “returning to the status quo.” Iran’s joint military command also said that “control of the Strait of Hormuz has returned to its previous state ... under strict management and control of the armed forces.”
In an attempt to make a conducive environment for the peace talks in Islamabad, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi declared the strait open and announced a 10-day truce between Israel and the Iranian-backed militant group Hezbollah.
 
(Vessel in the Strait of Hormuz.)

US blockade Iranian ports

US President Donald Trump adopted a similar stance when he indicated to lift the blockade of the Iranian ports. However, he made a U-turn and declared that the blockade “will remain in full force” regardless of what Iran does until a deal is reached, including about Iran's nuclear programme. Tehran responded by warning that it would continue to block transit through the strait as long as the US blockade of Iranian ports remained in effect.
Analysts believe that control over the Strait of Hormuz is the most significant point of leverage for Iran. According to data firm Kpler, the movement of vessels through the strait remained confined to corridors requiring Iran’s approval. The US Central Command has confirmed that 21 ships have been sent back to Iran since the blockade began on Monday.
Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
War breaks out in Strait of Hormuz? Iran opens fire on merchant ship transiting waterway, will it impact US-Iran peace talks in Pakistan?
War at Strait of Hormuz: Iran opens fire on tanker as Trump keeps blockade
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma launches fiery attack on West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee ahead of elections, says TMC will be 'finished permanently'
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma launches fiery attack on West Bengal CM
Navjyot Singh on Khat's, hints at his next big step into music world: 'Song has changed my position, not me'
Navjyot Singh on Khat's, hints at his next big step into music world
Kevin Pietersen counters Lalit Modi’s 'The Hundred' prediction, backs IPL-style future
Kevin Pietersen counters Lalit Modi’s 'The Hundred' prediction, backs IPL-style
Kangana Ranaut says Karan Johar is not 'a bad person', calls him 'proudly superficial': 'He has an amazing sense of humour'
Kangana Ranaut says Karan Johar is not 'a bad person', calls him 'superficial'
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Main Tera Hero to Judwaa 2: 5 Varun Dhawan-starrer romantic comedies to watch ahead of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai release
5 Varun Dhawan rom-coms to watch ahead of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai
DC vs RCB IPL 2026: Athiya Shetty shares special moments with KL Rahul on his big day
DC vs RCB IPL 2026: Athiya Shetty shares special moments with KL Rahul on his
From Hotel Del Luna to My Mister: Latest K-drama releases of this week (April 12 to 18) to watch on different OTT platforms
From Hotel Del Luna to My Mister: Latest K-drama releases of this week
Maharashtra in Spotlight: From TCS Nashik scandal to Amravati sexual exploitation case, 5 shocking incidents
From TCS Nashik Scandal to Amravati Harassment Case: 5 high-profile cases
In pics: Rishab Rikhiram Sharma meets Delhi CM Rekha Gupta ahead of Sitar For Mental Health Tour 2026 finale
Rishab Sharma meets Delhi CM Rekha Gupta before Sitar For Mental Health concert
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement