Explained: Why have Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain not retaliated to Iran's attacks?

Despite being continuously attacked by Tehran in the ongoing US-Iran war, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain have not retaliated? Why? How long will they show restraint and patience to maintain regional stability? Know in details.

Though Iran has attacked and destroyed or damaged targets in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, Iraq, Kuwait, and Bahrain, none of these Gulf countries has retaliated. Despite the loss of billions of dollars of military and civilian infrastructure, these Muslim nations have shown utmost patience and restraint. The moot questions are: why and how long?

US-Iran War: Gulf countries targeted

The analysts believe that Tehran has been working on a strategy of attacking the US military bases and other infrastructure in these countries, so they plead with Donald Trump to stop the war and bring the death and destruction in these countries to an end. The Shiite regime has attacked targets in many countries and fired missiles and drones at these countries, and many of them were intercepted, while some of them hit the targets successfully.

(Iran attacks the oil facility of the United Arab Emirates.)

While Qatar’s Ministry of Defence said Tuesday that its armed forces had intercepted a missile attack, the Kuwait National Guard claimed to have shot down an unmanned aircraft the same day. Earlier, it said in a statement that the Kuwaiti army was intercepting hostile missile and drone attacks. Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defence claimed the interception and destruction of a drone. However, the UAE has been hit the hardest. Tehran has fired at least 150 missiles and drones at different targets in the UAE. Iran has fired not less than 300 projectiles- missiles and drones at the Gulf Cooperation Countries (GCC).

US-Iran War: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain

The Bahrain government said that residential buildings and the Crowne Plaza Hotel were also hit in Iranian strikes. It said the Shiite nation had hit airports and paralyzed flights; targeted oil and gas facilities and disrupted the energy industry across the region.

The Shiite nation has justified its attacks on fellow Arab countries and Muslim brethren by arguing that the US had attacked it from the bases built in these countries, and so these countries are justified targets.

What next? Will these countries retaliate now? Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammad-bin-Abdul Rehman-bin-Jassim said in a social media post that his country “has consistently favored dialogue and diplomacy, but would respond to any violation of its sovereignty, security, or territorial integrity." He warned that “such attacks could not go unanswered.”

(Iran attacks Qatar.)

Iran's strategy on Gulf countries

In a joint statement with the US, the Gulf states reaffirmed their right to self defence, but emphasised regional stability. Bahrain’s Ambassador to the US, Abdulla bin Rashid al Khalifa, tried to maintain the middle ground despite provocations. He slammed Tehran for the “treacherous” strikes and reaffirmed Bahrain's right to self-defence. But he also said, “Bahrain has never been a nation that seeks confrontation.”

Taking to the social media platform, Qatar's former Prime Minister Sheikh Hamad Bin Jassim Bin Jaber Al Thani said that Tehran had lost “Gulf sympathy” through its actions. At the same time, he warned that striking Iran would deplete Gulf countries’ resources and leave them open to blackmail. He also warned that “new forces will emerge in the region, and Israel will hold sway over our region.”

Analysts believe these countries have been caught in a bizarre situation. They did not want the war; they still have not joined the war, which was launched by the country that guaranteed them security. They are being attacked for becoming the allies of the country, the US.