HomeExplainer

EXPLAINER

Will Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Jordan join US-Iran war after being attacked? Will Pakistan join Riyadh? Details here

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia signed a defence deal that says an attack on one of them means an attack on both. Will it join Saudi Arabia after Iran attacked the US embassy in Riyadh? Details here.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Mar 03, 2026, 04:07 PM IST

Will Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Jordan join US-Iran war after being attacked? Will Pakistan join Riyadh? Details here
US Embassy in Saudi Arabia under Iranian attack. (Reuters)
Will Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, Kuwait, and Jordan join the ongoing US-Iran War? What will Pakistan do? Will the country that has signed a defence treaty with Riyadh remain a mute spectator, watching the death and destruction from the sidelines? After the Shiite regime of Iran bombed the US targets in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Qatar and caused devastation, this question was raised. The war is bound to spread to new areas, as became evident when the US asked its citizens to immediately leave many Gulf nations, including Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.

US-Iran War Saudi Arabia

Besides Israel, where ten people were killed and more than a hundred injured, Iran has also attacked places in Cyprus, Jordan, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, the UAE, Oman, and Saudi Arabia. Four US servicemen were killed, and four others were injured in these attacks. As Iran targeted the US interests, including the Al Udeid Air Base in the UAE and the US embassy in Saudi Arabia, these countries are getting caught in the crossfire of the war, though unintentionally.
(Riyadh under Iranian attack.)
The Qatar Air Force shot down two Iranian jets that were heading towards the country, and several explosions took place in the skies over Doha. Qatar Energy, the world’s largest producer of LNG, stopped production after it was attacked by Iran. A US F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jet was mistakenly shot down in Kuwait. Saudi Arabia intercepted eight drones near Riyadh and Al-Kharj.

Will US send troops to Iran?

What next? President Donald Trump has indicated that US troops may be sent to Iran. He did not rule out the possibility of sending the troops if needed. Talking to the New York Post, he said, "Like every president says, 'There will be no boots on the ground.' I don't say it." However, US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth on Monday indicated that the conflict could spiral into a stretched regional conflict. Referring to the 2003 invasion of Saddam Hussein-led Iraq by the US, he said, "This is not Iraq. This is not endless." Hegseth clarified that the US operation had a "clear, devastating, decisive mission" to "destroy the missile threat" from Iran, which will be left with “no nukes”.
(Iran-Pakistan border after the two countries exchanged fire.)
The next question being asked in India is: Will the conflict spread to  other areas? What will Pakistan do if there are more attacks in Saudi Arabia? Islamabad and Riyadh signed a Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement (SMDA) on September 17, 2025, formalising decades of military cooperation. Under the agreement, aggression against one is considered an act against both. So will an attack on Saudi Arabia be considered an attack on Pakistan? If yes, will Pakistan join the war, as Iran has already bombed the US embassy in Riyadh?

Iran-Pakistan

Analysts believe it will be very difficult for Pakistan to make this decision. Pakistan has traditional relations with Tehran. Islamabad has condemned the US attack on Iran. It has also condemned the Iranian attacks on Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates. Islamabad also condemned the US attack on Iranian nuclear sites in 2025. However, it is believed that Pakistan allowed Washington to use its airspace in the conflict. Pakistan and Iran fired at each other across the border in 2024. However, the tension de-escalated soon.
(Protest in Pakistan after killing of Ali Khamenei)
Analysts believe Pakistan signed the treaty with Saudi Arabia keeping in mind its future conflict with India, while Riyadh entered the treaty to grab the nuclear weapons developed by Pakistan. Pakistan may not take sides in the ongoing conflict and join Saudi Arabia, keeping in mind the politics of the Muslim World or the Ummah. Islamabad also has to be aware of the fact that Iran and Saudi Arabia  represent the Shia and the Sunni sects of Islam, and they are on opposing sides of the Muslim divide. They also oppose each other in the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation. In spite of being with Saudi Arabia in the OIC, Pakistan cannot attack a Muslim country that shares a border with it. 
