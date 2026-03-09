How much Russian oil can India buy and at what prices? Will Moscow give discount?

Though the US has allowed India to buy Russian oil, how much cheap oil can New Delhi purchase? Will it really be cheap? Will Moscow give a discount to India? Everything is explained here.

After the US waived the sanctions on Russian oil for 30 days and urged India to buy crude from Moscow so that the global prices could be established, the moot questions are: How much crude oil can India purchase from Moscow, and at what prices? Will Russia sell oil to India at a discount as before? How can New Delhi tackle the situation and use it to buffer its own stock?

How much Russian oil will India buy?

If reports are to be believed, Indian refiners have ramped up purchases of Russian oil, and they are most likely to buy about 33 million barrels in March. According to Reuters, government-controlled refiners Indian Oil Corporation (OIC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) have already started talking to traders for prompt delivery of Russian cargoes. Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries Limited, too, is most likely to put fresh orders for the purchase. The Indian PSUs have purchased about 20 million barrels of Russian oil so far. Earlier, the HPCL and MRPL last received ​Russian oil in November.

The most interesting aspect of the new purchases will be the cost of Russian oil. Will Moscow sell oil to India at a discount as earlier? No. After India almost stopped buying oil from Russia under US pressure, it became clear that Moscow would not give the discount anymore. Instead, it is selling crude oil to India at about $4–$5 per barrel above Brent crude on a delivered basis. Some of the deals were made at a premium of $2 to $4 per barrel above the Brent prices. At the time of writing this article, Brent crude was selling for $98.08 per barrel. Consequently, India can buy Russian oil for $102 to $103 per barrel. If the price of Brent oil goes up, the price of Russian oil will also go up accordingly.

Russian oil amid Energy Crisis

As Iran has blocked the Strait of Hormuz, through which almost 40% of the Indian oil import flows, India has to look towards other sources. Though most of the Russian oil flows through the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, Moscow can send crude, originating from the Urals, through other routes.

The Suezmax tanker Odune, carrying about a million ​barrels of Russian oil, reached the eastern port of Paradip in the first month of March and delivered the same to the OICL. The vessel had been floating in Indian waters for quite some time and had no buyers, like most of the Russian tankers. The government-controlled oil refiner was also likely to receive about 700,000 barrels of Russian oil loaded on the Spring Fortune. Reuters has reported that about 9.5 million barrels of Russian crude are floating on a number of tankers near Indian waters, and they can arrive within weeks at any Indian port. On the other hand, Kpler data shows that about 30 million barrels of Russian oil are available and loaded on vessels in the Indian Ocean, Arabian Sea region, and Singapore Strait.