US-Iran War: Who after Ali Khamenei? Will Trump replace Islamic regime with Pahlavi rule? Can deposed king’s son return in democratic set up?

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei is dead. What next? Will the old regime of Mummad Shah Pahalvi return? Or will the deposed king’s son return in a democratic setup with the blessings of Donald Trump? Details here.

The first objective of the joint US and Israel attack on Iran has been achieved—Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been killed. What next? Will the second and most important objective of a regime change be achieved now? Who will be the new ruler? Will the exiled son of the deposed Iranian king, Muhammad Reza Pahlavi, return? Will the Islamic regime be replaced by the old autocratic and monarchical regime? Or will a democratic dispensation with a US stooge at the top be installed in Tehran?

Who is Reza Pahlavi?

With Reza Pahlavi, the son of Iran’s last Shah, throwing his hat into the political game, the matter has become interesting. Participating in the "Fox Sunday Morning Futures" programme, he said, "This is time now for a very strong, stable transition. I am leading this transition. We do have an absolutely ironclad plan in mind." Without elaborating on the plan that he has in his mind, the exiled scion of Shah said that he had discussed the issue with US Senator Lindsey Graham. Graham is believed to be very close to US President Donald Trump and one of the most significant guiding forces behind Washington's actions.

(Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in US attacks.)

In January, Reza Pahlavi indicated his political ambition when he said that he would let the people decide on who should rule them. Earlier on June 23, shortly before the end of last year's 12-day war, when Washington bombed Iran, he wrote in a post on X, "There is only one way to achieve peace: a secular, democratic Iran. I am here today to submit myself to my compatriots to lead them down this road to peace and a democratic transition." Many feathers were ruffled when he supported the Israeli and US strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities, and said more action was needed.

Democratic Setup In Iran?

In a separate interview with "60 Minutes," Reza Pahlavi said, "They [Iranians] trust me as a transitional leader. Not as the future king, or future president, or future whatever." He added, "I’m totally focused on my mission in life, which is to bring the country to a point where it can make that free choice. That would be enough for me, having said ‘mission accomplished." By emphasizing that he will not press for the return of the old, archaic, and overthrown monarchy, he has put forward four core principles for Iran: territorial integrity, separation of religion and state, equal rights for all citizens, and free elections. Thus, he has expressed his faith in democracy and secularism.

(People mourning death of Ali Khanenei.)

However, Reza Pahlavi gets little support openly, as neither Washington, a close ally of Iran in the shah's time, nor European capitals, which have long been critical of the Islamic Republic, have come out in his support. Though the US president Donald Trump has said he would support Iranians if security forces fire on them, he said Friday he was "not sure that it would be appropriate" to meet Pahlavi.

Can Reza Pahlavi return to Iran

Pahlavi knows that he may not get open US support. However, he hopes international leaders will support the Iranian people’s democratic aspirations. He told journalists, "I don’t think that somebody in my position will ever expect to have an official endorsement of a foreign government or a foreign leader. What I do know now is that millions of Iranians inside Iran and outside of Iran are calling my name. They recognise in me the person uniquely placed to play a role of transitional leadership."