Tomahawks to THAAD: 5 Most sophisticated and lethal weapons Pentagon is using in US-Iran War

These are the most advanced and lethal weapons the Pentagon has been using in the US-Iran war. Yet, there is no clear victory. Details here.

The US-Iran war upset the Donald Trump apple cart in the most unexpected way, as it defied all military logic and went on an unexpected trajectory. The Pentagon is upset over the development of the war and watching it helplessly. What the Pentagon and the CIA wanted to finish in a week is still raging with no clear victory in sight. What went wrong? What weapons are the US war machines using that success eludes the Pentagon? The US-based think tank, the Center for Strategic and International Studies, has found in its study that the Defense Department has been using seven weapons most extensively in the ongoing war. These are Tomahawk missiles, Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile (JASSM), Terminal High Altitude Area Defenses (THAADs), Patriot, Precision Strike Missiles (PrSMs), SM-3 and SM-6.

Tomahawk Missiles

These seven most lethal weapons have been used for two divergent purposes—long-range ground attack and air and missile defense. The Tomahawk Land Attack Missile (TLAM) has emerged as the main warhorse. The long-range missile is fired from sea at ground targets and costs $2.6 million a piece. According to the Wall Street Journal, the US Navy fired more than 850 Tomahawk missiles in the first month of the Iran war. The Pentagon may soon be running out of stock, and it has placed new orders for the purchase of this missile. The US-based Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) has announced it will produce more than 1,000 Tomahawks.

(5 Most Advanced Weapons Used in US-Iran War. Infographic generated by AI tool.)

Terminal High Altitude Area Defenses (THAADs)

Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD) is an air defence system that fires ground-launched interceptor missiles. It has a longer range and higher intercept altitudes than the Patriot. However, the problem is that the Pentagon has only eight batteries on US soil; it has one each on the Indo-Pacific island bases of Guam and South Korea. Besides, Saudi Arabia has one and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has two THAAD batteries. It consists of six launchers with eight interceptors each, one AN/TPY-2 radar, and fire control and communications systems. A THAAD costs $15.5 million each.

Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile (JASSM).

One of the most sophisticated weapons of its kind, the Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile (JASSM) is a stealthy, air-launched, long-range missile with a 1,000-pound payload. According to Bloomberg, the Pentagon has fired more than a thousand JASSMs in the first month of the US-Iran war. It costs $2.6 million. The US may soon be running out of stock of the JASSMs, though an earlier version with a shelf life of 20 years is available.

Precision Strike Missiles (PrSM)

The Precision Strike Missile (PrSM) is a missile that can be launched from the ground and fired from a Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) or High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS). It has a range of 300km to 500 km and costs $1.6 million each. Media reports suggest the entire inventory of PrSM has been expended in the Iran war. Lockheed Martin has increased its production and announced it will manufacture 400 units.

Standard Missile 3

The Standard Missile 3 is one of the most important parts of the US air defence mechanism. It is an interceptor missile that can be launched from a ship and target ballistic missiles. It costs $28.7 million a piece. The Pentagon first used it in April 2024 when four to seven missiles were fired to intercept Iranian ballistic missiles launched at Israel. It fired 80 more SM-3 missiles during the Twelve-Day War in 2025.