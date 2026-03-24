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US-Iran War: Pakistan positions itself as Middle East peace broker, India misses the bus?

Did India miss the bus and not use the opportunity of positioning itself as a pear broker in the Middle East? Despite having good relations with both Iran and the US, New Delhi kept silent, while Pakistan emerged as the peace broker.

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Pramode Mallik

Updated : Mar 24, 2026, 02:42 PM IST

US-Iran War: Pakistan positions itself as Middle East peace broker, India misses the bus?
Donald Trump with Shehbaz Sharif and Asim Munir. (File Image)
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After Donald Trump miserably failed in his attempt at regime change in Tehran, which inflicted considerable damage to the US defence bases and infrastructure in the Middle East, Pakistan came into action. It tried to position itself as a peace broker. It came into contact with US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and offered to be a go-between the two. Earlier, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held talks with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and emphasized the need for de-escalation and a return to dialogue. Additionally, Pakistan Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir reportedly talked to the US president and offered to talk to Tehran to bring the hostilities to an end. 

US-Iran War: Pakistan 

After realizing that the war plans went horribly and the Pentagon failed to achieve what it had planned despite killing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and top leader Ali Larijani, Washington began to find a way out of the war and avoid embarrassment. Amid the helter-skelter US attempts came the Islamic nation to save it. After a coordinated push involving Pakistan, Turkiye, and Egypt, Donald Trump claimed to have held talks with Iran, only to be denied by Tehran minutes later. After the snub and embarrassment, the US president clarified that only strikes on Iran’s energy and power infrastructure would be stopped. 

(Israel bombs civilian targets in Iran)

Analysts believe that Islamabad was under intense pressure from Saudi Arabia to help it under the provisions of the recently signed defence pact between the two countries. According to the Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement signed on September 17, 2025, an attack on one of them would be considered an attack on the other. After Iran bombed the Saudi embassy in Washington and its defence infrastructure, Islamabad was expected to join the war and help Riyadh. Instead, it tried to talk to Iran and Washington. 

Pakistan Army plays peacemaker in US-Iran War

Pakistan is in a win-win position. It has already joined Turkiye and Egypt to bring an end to the war. If it succeeds, it will take the claim of bringing peace to the Middle East and stop the war. If it fails, it will have reasons not to help Saudi Arabia. In both cases, Islamabad will have its ties with Iran as well as Saudi Arabia intact. Doing this, Pakistan may also claim to save the unity of the Muslim world or the Ummah. 

Strangely, Islamabad attacked India's traditional friend Iran hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured Israel's parliament that New Delhi would always stand with the Jewish state. The US joined Israel hours later and bombed different military and civilian locations. It announced brazenly that the regime in Tehran would change, and it would capture the Shiite nation. Washington also claimed that the war objectives would be achieved in a week or so. The US-Israel-Iran war is raging in its fourth month now. 

The analysts believe India could have played a vital role in bringing the war to an end, considering its age-old ties with Iran and the increased bonhomie between PM Modi and President Trump. Nothing happened. India did not condemn the attack on Iran and the attempt at regime change; it took days to condemn the killing of Ali Khamenei. Similarly, New Delhi kept silent on other aspects of the war, including the attack on the US embassy in Saudi Arabia. Political observers believe India lost an important opportunity to position itself as a peace broker; Pakistan grabbed the opportunity instead. 

 

 

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