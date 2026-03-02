US-Iran War pushes Pakistan into precarious diplomatic dilemma, will it back Muslim brethren or save ties with Washington?

Will Pakistan continue to support its Islamic brethren Iran do make its position cement in the Muslim World or Ummah or save its ties with the US?

First, the Gaza Peace Plan, and now the US-Iran war. President Donald Trump appears to have pushed his 'friend' Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan to the most precarious condition, perhaps unintentionally. The Muslim-majority country, established in the name of Islam, finds itself in a position where it can neither openly defend the Islamic nation of Iran nor oppose the US president, to appease whom it has removed all stops. From opening its rare earth mineral deposits and potential oil reserves in Washington to nominating Donald Trump for the coveted Nobel Peace Prize and signing a cryptocurrency deal with his son-in-law Jarred Kushner's firm, Islamabad has done everything possible to keep the mercurial president in good humor.

Pakistan and US-Iran war

When the US president invited Pakistan Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir for lunch in the White House, little did the general know that there is no such thing as a free lunch. You have to pay a price for everything, and the lunch at the official residence of the most powerful man on earth does not come cheap. He could not stop the US commandoes deployed inside the consulate in Karachi from opening fire at the people mourning the death of the most honourable Shia clergy, Ayatollah Ali Khomeini. At least 20 grieving Pakistanis were killed, and more than 30 others were injured when the United States Marine security personnel clashed with hundreds of people protesting against the US action.

In an attempt to make his position felt in the Ummah, or the Muslim World, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar rushed to strongly condemn the US-Israeli strikes on Iran. He called his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi and slammed the US for "unwarranted attacks" and called these a clear violation of international laws. Taking one more step forward, the Pakistan foreign office said in a statement that "Iran has the legitimate right to defend itself under the UN Charter." Thus, it crossed the limit of neutrality by officially backing Iran's right to self-defense. It also aligned itself with Tehran against the US-led "Operation Epic Fury."

Donald Trump-Pakistan relations

It is in contrast to the stance taken by Pakistan when the US Air Force and Navy attacked three nuclear facilities in Iran on June 22, 2025, as part of the Twelve-Day War, under the code name Operation Midnight Hammer. It was widely believed that Pakistan allowed Washington to use its airspace for attacking Iran. Pakistan is one of the biggest non-NATO allies of the US. It can be understood by the fact that the Pentagon allowed NATO member Turkey to share its military hardware, like fighter planes and drone systems, with Islamabad. Till recently, the US was the biggest source of arms and ammunition for Pakistan, which operates 70 to 80 F-16s.

Donald Trump talked to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir before finalizing his Gaza Peace Plan. India was taken into confidence. He first invited Pakistan to join his ambitious Board of Peace; India came much later. Islamabad agreed to join the board for implementing the Gaza Peace Plan and agreed to send its troops to the Gaza Strip. However, after coming under pressure from the masses and political parties, which openly sympathize with Hamas, Pakistan's Defence Minister Khwaja Asif made it clear that the Pakistani troops would not disarm the Palestinian militant outfit.

Pakistan's diplomatic crisis

Pakistan has to grapple with this problem. It wants to keep Donald Trump in good humour and maintain a smooth relationship with the US for geopolitical and strategic reasons, but it cannot ignore its own masses. Pakistan cannot afford to be seen as someone who has supported those who attacked an Islamic nation and killed the greatest living Shia clergy. It can not anger NATO member Turkey and close US ally Saudi Arabia but also wants to cement its position in the Muslim world and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.