Has US tested nuclear bombs amid Iran War? Mysterious earthquakes occur near secretive nuclear test range in Nevada

Sixteen low-intensity earthquakes measuring about 2.5 on the Richter scale have hit the area where the top-secret nuclear test site is located in the state of Nevada. Details here.

Has the US carried out nuclear tests amid relentless attacks on Iran? One of the main reasons for attacking the Shiite nation is to stop it from making nuclear weapons. However, the US was the first country to have a nuclear weapon and the only country in the world to have ever dropped atomic bombs. In the latest development, the attention of experts was drawn to the series of mysterious earthquakes occurring in the state of Nevada near one of the most secretive bases used for nuclear testing.

Nevada Nuclear Test Range

The US Geological Survey (USGS) has detected 16 moderate tremors near Tonopah Test Range in Nevada, better known as 'Area 52.' Interestingly, all tremors were recorded to be stronger than 2.5 in magnitude on the Richter scale. It is important to note that Area 52 is located near Area 51, which is part of the massive complex situated north of Las Vegas, known as the Nevada Test and Training Range (NTTR).

More than 100 seismic events have been recorded within 50 miles of the Tonopah Test Range in the last week. These earthquakes do not appear to be natural as they were very small shockwaves ranging between 1.0 and 1.9 in magnitude. Secondly, the occurrence of such a large number of shockwaves within a week also raises suspicions.

US Nuclear Tests Amid US-Iran War

According to the Daily Mail, the strongest of these earthquakes occurred at 11.37 am ET on Sunday, and its magnitude was measured as 4.3. It took place at a remote point of the Nevada desert, about 48 miles northeast of Tonopah. Washington has not officially announced carrying out nuclear tests recently. It means these earthquakes may be a prolonged stretch of normal geological activity in the region. However, the place and the timing have raised questions.

The earthquakes have taken place in an area called the Central Nevada Seismic Zone, a long, narrow strip of land running roughly north-to-south through the middle of Nevada for about 200 to 300 miles. This region in the state of Nevada has long been used for nuclear tests. It has also been used for testing weapons of mass destruction. These tests cause the same types of seismic tremors being experienced over the last week. Secondly, the Department of Energy and the Department of War have classified Area 52 as a highly classified US military installation.