US-Iran War: Comparison of military assets, who hold edge in showdown

The US has the biggest economy, the most lethal firepower, and the highest number of active military personnel. However the Russia-Ukraine War has proved that numbers don't matter on the battlefield all the time. The military strength of the two countries is compared.

The US and Israel have attacked Iran and targeted many areas, including the office and residence of its Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. There is no comparison between the world's most advanced military with the most lethal firepower and the ragtag, decadent forces of the Shiite nation. However, the three-year-old Russia-Ukraine was has shown that the absolute number can be deceptive in the battlefield and the war plans may go haywire.

The Global Firepower Rankings, 2026, shows that the US has the most powerful military in the world, while Iran is placed 16th.

Active personnel

While the US has around 1.33 million active personnel, Iran is estimated to have 610,000. Besides, Washington also has an additional 799,500 reserve personnel; on the other hand, Tehran has 350,000 reservists.

Military budget

The US is the biggest economy in the world, and it can splurge as many as $895 billion on defence; on the other hand, with its struggling economy, Iran has a meager annual defence budget of $15 billion.

Military Aircraft

The Pentagon boasts of a whopping number of more than 13,000 aircraft; Iran has just about 550. The ragtag Iranian airpower is still dependent on the aging fleet of Soviet-era MiGs and Sukhois. It has acquired a few Chinese-made Chengdu J-10C. Tehran also has indigenously developed fighter jets, which are based on the Northrop F-5 airframe from the 1960s and 70s.

Naval vessels

The US dominates the seas around the world with around 440 naval vessels, including 11 aircraft carriers, nine helicopter carriers, 66 submarines, and 83 destroyers. On the other hand, Iran has a total of 109 naval assets. It has no aircraft carriers or destroyers. Its naval fleet is dominated by 25 submarines and 21 patrol vessels of the bygone era.

Land battle

Despite not being a distant match to the US, Iran can hold out long in a land battle with the Pentagon. The US outnumbers Iran in tanks, with 4,666 of them compared to Iran's 2,675. Washington has a total of 409,660 armored vehicles; Iran has just 75,939. As far as self-propelled artillery is concerned, the US has 1,521 against Iran’s 424. The US has 1,878 pieces of towed artillery, while Tehran has only 1,803. Besides, the Pentagon also has an arsenal of 1,731 mobile rocket projectors, while Iran has 1,550.

Drones

Another area of strength for Iran is drones. While its strength lies in the cheaper kamikaze drones, the US has more advanced military drones. Tehran is heavily dependent on indigenously developed Shahed-136 and Shahed-139 drones. These can be used for long-range, one-way strikes. The Shahed-136 has been battle-tested by Russia in the ongoing war with Ukraine. It is recognized as one of the breakout military technological developments in recent years.