US-Iran War: Comparison of military assets, who hold edge in showdown

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

After father's death, Rinku Singh set to rejoin Team India in Kolkata ahead of must-win clash vs West Indies

US-Iran war: Air India, IndiGo among other airlines suspend flights to Middle East, see full list

T20 World Cup 2026: West Indies hold 3-1 edge in T20 WCs; India yet to lose vs WI in Kolkata - Which way will it go?

Jammu and Kashmir create history, beat Karnataka to win first-ever Ranji Trophy title

US, Israel bomb residence and office of Iran's Supreme Leader to kill him, Who is Ayatollah Ali Khamenei?

Dhurandhar 2 first review out: Yami Gautam calls Ranveer Singh film 'beyond extraordinary', says 'audience will never forget its experience'

Israel attacks India's traditional ally hours after Modi's Tel Aviv visit, what does it mean for Delhi? How will it change foreign policy?

Israel-Iran conflict: PM Benjamin Netanyahu says joint operation with US to remove 'existential threat' by Iran terrorist regime

Ranabaali: Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna's first look out, makers extend special wishes to newlyweds with wedding song O Mere Saajan

Israel-Iran conflict: The embassy of India in Tel Aviv issues safety advisory, says, 'utmost caution and remain vigilant'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
After father's death, Rinku Singh set to rejoin Team India in Kolkata ahead of must-win clash vs West Indies

After father's death, Rinku Singh set to rejoin Team India in Kolkata ahead of

US-Iran war: Air India, IndiGo among other airlines suspend flights to Middle East, see full list

US-Iran war: Air India, IndiGo among other airlines suspend flights to Middle Ea

T20 World Cup 2026: West Indies hold 3-1 edge in T20 WCs; India yet to lose vs WI in Kolkata - Which way will it go?

T20 World Cup 2026: West Indies hold 3-1 edge in T20 WCs; India yet to lose vs W

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
US-Israel Attack on Iran: Tehran and other cities hit, devastation captured in photos after joint strikes

US-Israel Attack on Iran: Tehran and other cities hit, devastation captured

Holi 2026: Holika dahan, rangwali holi to be celebrated on March 3 or 4? Check state-wise school, bank holiday date

Holi 2026: Holika dahan, rangwali holi to be celebrated on March 3 or 4?

From Virat Kohli to Gautam Gambhir: Top 5 best Indian batters in T20 World Cup history

From Virat Kohli to Gautam Gambhir: Top 5 best Indian batters in T20 WC history

HomeExplainer

EXPLAINER

US-Iran War: Comparison of military assets, who hold edge in showdown

The US has the biggest economy, the most lethal firepower, and the highest number of active military personnel. However the Russia-Ukraine War has proved that numbers don't matter on the battlefield all the time. The military strength of the two countries is compared.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Feb 28, 2026, 05:09 PM IST

US-Iran War: Comparison of military assets, who hold edge in showdown
US Fighter Jet. (Representative Image)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The US and Israel have attacked Iran and targeted many areas, including the office and residence of its Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. There is no comparison between the world's most advanced military with the most lethal firepower and the ragtag, decadent forces of the Shiite nation. However, the three-year-old Russia-Ukraine was has shown that the absolute number can be deceptive in the battlefield and the war plans may go haywire. 

The Global Firepower Rankings, 2026, shows that the US has the most powerful military in the world, while Iran is placed 16th. 

Active personnel

While the US has around 1.33 million active personnel, Iran is estimated to have 610,000. Besides, Washington also has an additional 799,500 reserve personnel; on the other hand, Tehran has 350,000 reservists. 

Military budget

The US is the biggest economy in the world, and it can splurge as many as $895 billion on defence; on the other hand, with its struggling economy, Iran has  a meager annual defence budget of $15 billion.

Military Aircraft

The Pentagon boasts of a whopping number of more than 13,000 aircraft; Iran has just about 550. The ragtag Iranian airpower is still dependent on the aging fleet of Soviet-era MiGs and Sukhois. It has acquired a few Chinese-made Chengdu J-10C. Tehran also has indigenously developed fighter jets, which are based on the Northrop F-5 airframe from the 1960s and 70s.

Naval vessels

The US dominates the seas around the world with around 440 naval vessels, including 11 aircraft carriers, nine helicopter carriers, 66 submarines, and 83 destroyers. On the other hand, Iran has a total of 109 naval assets. It has no aircraft carriers or destroyers. Its naval fleet is dominated by 25 submarines and 21 patrol vessels of the bygone era.

(US Aircraft Carrier)

Land battle

Despite not being a distant match to the US, Iran can hold out long in a land battle with the Pentagon. The US outnumbers Iran in tanks, with 4,666 of them compared to Iran's 2,675. Washington has a total of 409,660 armored vehicles; Iran has just 75,939. As far as self-propelled artillery is concerned, the US has 1,521 against Iran’s 424. The US has 1,878 pieces of towed artillery, while Tehran has only 1,803. Besides, the Pentagon also has an arsenal of 1,731 mobile rocket projectors, while Iran has 1,550.

Drones

Another area of strength for Iran is drones. While its strength lies in the cheaper kamikaze drones, the US has more advanced military drones. Tehran is heavily dependent on indigenously developed Shahed-136 and Shahed-139 drones. These can be used for long-range, one-way strikes. The Shahed-136 has been battle-tested by Russia in the ongoing war with Ukraine. It is recognized as one of the breakout military technological developments in recent years.

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
After father's death, Rinku Singh set to rejoin Team India in Kolkata ahead of must-win clash vs West Indies
After father's death, Rinku Singh set to rejoin Team India in Kolkata ahead of
US-Iran war: Air India, IndiGo among other airlines suspend flights to Middle East, see full list
US-Iran war: Air India, IndiGo among other airlines suspend flights to Middle Ea
T20 World Cup 2026: West Indies hold 3-1 edge in T20 WCs; India yet to lose vs WI in Kolkata - Which way will it go?
T20 World Cup 2026: West Indies hold 3-1 edge in T20 WCs; India yet to lose vs W
Jammu and Kashmir create history, beat Karnataka to win first-ever Ranji Trophy title
Jammu and Kashmir create history, beat Karnataka to win first-ever Ranji Trophy
US, Israel bomb residence and office of Iran's Supreme Leader to kill him, Who is Ayatollah Ali Khamenei?
Who is Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei? Why US wants to kill him?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
US-Israel Attack on Iran: Tehran and other cities hit, devastation captured in photos after joint strikes
US-Israel Attack on Iran: Tehran and other cities hit, devastation captured
Holi 2026: Holika dahan, rangwali holi to be celebrated on March 3 or 4? Check state-wise school, bank holiday date
Holi 2026: Holika dahan, rangwali holi to be celebrated on March 3 or 4?
From Virat Kohli to Gautam Gambhir: Top 5 best Indian batters in T20 World Cup history
From Virat Kohli to Gautam Gambhir: Top 5 best Indian batters in T20 WC history
How much ‘VIROSH’ grand wedding cost? Know insights of Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda’s multi-crore celebration
How much ‘VIROSH’ grand wedding cost? Know insights
Shoaib Malik to Salman Ali Agha: Pakistan's best and worst captains at T20 World Cups
Shoaib Malik to Salman Ali Agha: Pakistan's best and worst captains at T20 World
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement