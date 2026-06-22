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US-Iran War: Has Tehran emerged as new power centre in Middle East? How may it benefit India?

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US-Iran War: Has Tehran emerged as new power centre in Middle East? How may it benefit India?

Iran has emerged as a major geopolitical force after its war against the US. Explained: How it prolonged the war with the US, protected its interests, changed the Middle East power equation and why India must reassess its Iran policy now.

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Pramode Mallik

Updated : Jun 22, 2026, 05:54 PM IST

US-Iran War: Has Tehran emerged as new power centre in Middle East? How may it benefit India?
US- Iran War. (File Image)
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Has Iran emerged as the most powerful country in the Middle East or West Asia? Has its prestige in the Muslim World or the Ummah and the geopolitical significance in the region increased as it remained defiant to the US, which has failed to bring the Shiite nation to its knees despite a long-drawn war of more than 100 days? How is it important for India? These questions have cropped up after Tehran proved its ability to stand up to pressure and not only face, but challenge the world's biggest military with the most lethal and sophisticated weapon systems. Instead of collapsing, the Shiite country remained firm at its declared position and put pressure on a superpower, forcing it to accept most of its demands. 

Iran after US war

It was a David vs Goliath war. The Pentagon still enjoys military superiority in all aspects. 

It has the biggest and most advanced air force with the best fighter jets, missile systems, and air defence systems. In contrast, Iran has a ragtag air force that still depends on MiG-21s of the Soviet Union era. While the US Navy has more than a dozen aircraft carriers, many frigates, submarines and assault ships, Iran can boast of hundreds of small boats and anti-ship mines. It can not think of an aircraft carrier or a submarine. Yet, the Iranian Army and the IRGC held their ground, remained defiant, and posed a serious threat to the mighty power. 

Yet Washington failed in the following ways:

  • Washington failed to bring regime change in Iran, though it killed its Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei. 
  • Contrary to Donald Trump's belief, the Pentagon failed to achieve its war objectives and end the war in two weeks. The war kept on raging for more than 100 days. 
  • Iran attacked and damaged all of the US bases and military assets in the Middle East. It damaged the US assets as well as the civilian infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates  (UAE) and Oman. It proved beyond doubt that the US could not save or guarantee the security of these countries. 

On the contrary, the Shiite nation proved its ability to protect its allies and kept all of its interests intact as follows:

  • Its allies, the Hamas in the Gaza Strip, Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Houthis in Yemen and the Shia militia in Iraq, remained relatively safe. 
  • Iran protected its missile defence systems and kept underground. 
  • Tehran completely refused to end its missile development programme.
  • The Shiite regime refused to hand over its enriched uranium to the US. Of course, it has agreed to halt the nuclear programme, but maintained its right to use nuclear power for civilian purposes. 

Iran has achieved what it could not in decades of talks and tough negotiations. It includes the following:

  • The US has agreed to lift the economic sanctions, and the European Union, too, has promised to do the same if the peace treaty is signed. 
  • The US has also agreed to release the Iranian frozen money of about amount $24 billion.
  • Washington has said that the US companies will invest about $300 billion in the reconstruction of the destroyed infrastructure of Iran. They will also be allowed to open operations and do business in the Shiite country. Many consider it as war damage. 

However, Iran can not be called victorious in the internecine war. It has suffered the following losses:

  • Iran's military has suffered immense losses. 
  • Most parts of the Shiite nation stand in ruins, and infrastructure is severely damaged.
  • It has incurred heavy economic losses as many of its oil reserves and well have been damaged or destroyed in the US bombing. 
  • The unemployment in Iran has increased.
  • Many of the top Iranian leaders, including Ali Khamenei, have been killed in the attack. 

US-Iran War: Impact on India

In a nutshell, the US has failed to achieve its war objectives, and Iran stands tall. The Pentagon failed to bring the Shiite country to its knees; it failed to protect its own allies in the region. Iran has certainly strengthened its position in the region and emerged as a powerful country in the Middle East.  India can use this opportunity and recalibrate its Middle East policy. It is also the time to reconsider its relationship with Israel. New Delhi can go back to the days of pre-sanction days and increase its trade and other bilateral relations with Iran. 

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