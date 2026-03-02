How may US-Iran War impact your pocket? How much may prices of diesel, petrol and cooking gas increase? How may it hit Indian economy?

The ongoing US-Iran war is most likely to hit the Indian economy and the burden is most likely to fall on the masses. The oil marketing companies are likely to increase the prices of petrol, diesel, and LPG. How much will you pay for the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khomeini?

How the US-Iran war may impact your pocket? Will the prices of diesel, petrol, and cooking gas increase in India? Will the government-owned oil marketing companies absorb the increased prices of these products in the international market or pass them on to the consumers? When the oil companies bought Russian oil at a discount of $12-$14 per barrel, they did not slash the prices and pocketed the extra profit. What will they do now? If they choose to increase the energy prices, how much hike will they make? How much will you have to pay?

US-Iran War: Crude Oil Prices

These questions are important because hours after Iran blocked the Strait of Hormuz and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy began issuing warnings over VHF radio to vessels transiting through the crucial waterway, crude prices soared. Soon after the market opened on Monday, Brent crude, the global benchmark for oil prices, went up by 10% to reach $82 a barrel. Similarly, the West Texas Intermedia

te (WTI) soared more than 7% to reach $72 per barrel, the highest in over eight months. On the other hand, natural gas prices went up by as much as 25%. The Strait of Hormuz handles roughly one-fifth of global oil shipments and significant volumes of natural gas.

(Strait of Hormuz)



The world's third-biggest oil importer and consumer increased the purchase of discounted Russian oil that was shunned by some Western nations in the wake of Moscow's 2022 invasion of Ukraine. The volumes touched 2 million barrels per day in some months. However, after buying Russian oil with a discount of almost $15 per barrel for two years, Indian refiners were forced to drastically reduce it under US pressure. New Delhi imported about 1.1 million barrels per day of Russian crude in January 2026, the lowest since November 2022. With this, Moscow's share in overall oil imports declined to 21.2%, the smallest share since October 2022. Meanwhile, Middle Eastern oil accounted for about 55% of India's overall imports in January.

(Narendra Modi with Benjamin Netanyahu.)

US-Iran War: Impact On Indian Economy

India's oil import bill for the first half of FY26 (April–September 2025) dropped 14.7% year-on-year, from $71.2 billion to $60.7 billion. Though total imports in the first eight months of FY26 increased 2.4% to 163.4 million barrels, the bill came down due to cheaper Russian oil. Now, the oil bill is sure to soar as the crude prices are most likely to increase. It is estimated that if the crude prices stop at this level, the oil bill of India may increase by at least $11 billion. However, analysts believe that if the war goes on for a longer period, the crude oil prices may cross the $100 per barrel limit. In that case, the oil bill of India may go up by about $30 billion.

According to a rough estimate, each $1 rise in crude costs India about 50 paise to 60 paise per litre of petrol and diesel price. If the international crude oil prices increase by up to $100, the prices of petrol may to up by Rs 10 to Rs 15 per litre and those of diesel by Rs 10 to Rs 12 per litre. However, if the prices are hiked up to $110 per barrel and hover there for even a short period, the prices of petrol in India may go up by Rs 25. Similarly, the prices of liquified petroleum gas (LPG) may go up by Rs 50 to Rs 150 per cylinder.

The increased energy prices is most likely to push inflation, put consumption under pressure, and eventually put hurdles in the GDP growth. Eventually, the GDP rate may come down in the Indian economy. The longer the war stretches, the deeper the impact may be.