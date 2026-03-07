Explained: Why US-Iran War could push LPG cylinder prices in India to Rs 2,300

As the Strait of Hormuz has bee blocked and the US-Iran War is going on unabated, India stares at a severe LPG crisis. How much you may have to pay? Explained here.

The government-controlled oil marketing company, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), has increased the price of its 14.2-litre LPG cylinder by Rs 60 for domestic consumers and Rs 115 for commercial users. However, it is the tip of the iceberg. The price of liquefied petroleum gas is likely to increase significantly for reasons beyond the control of the PSU. Not only has the international production of cooking gas been reduced, but the supply chain too has been disrupted due to the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, through which more than 20% of the global energy supply and 80% of the energy supply of India flow.

US-Iran War: LPG Prices In India

While the entire world may be hit by the imminent energy crisis due to the US-Iran War, India may be one of the worst sufferers due to the gap between consumption and production. While India consumes 33 million tonnes of LPG every year, it produces only 12.8 million tonnes. It imports 23.3 million tonnes of cooking gas, and more than 80% of this comes from Qatar, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait. With 332 million LPG consumers in the country, the lion's share goes to domestic consumers, and the PSUs determine the prices. As it is a sensitive political issue, the government pays heavy subsidies, absorbing the financial burden to a great extent.

Situated between Iran and Oman, the 33-km-wide waterway, called the Strait of Hormuz, is the sole sea route for Saudi Arabia, Iran, the UAE, and Qatar to enter the open ocean. With about 20% of global oil consumption (approximately 20-21 million barrels/day) and 20% of liquefied natural gas (LNG) passing through it, this is one of the most vital sea-lanes in the world. It is a lifeline for India, as almost all of the energy cargoes, including those from Russia, come through it.

Strait of Hormuz closed

Iran has blocked this waterway, with the sole exception of ships going to China. More than 250 ships and tankers, including those heading to India, are lined up at the mouth of the strait, awaiting clearance. The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has asked all shipping lines to avoid this sea route. After the US declared its intention of escorting the ships, the IRGC announced that it was waiting eagerly for the Pentagon.

India has already been pushed to the back of the queue as the producers prefer the nearby countries. With skyrocketing insurance premia and the long distance if it takes the detour, the LPG prices have already increased 4 to 5 times. Though taken aback by the sudden development, New Delhi has taken certain steps. It has invoked emergency powers, asked the domestic refiners to maximise LPG production, and diverted the propane and butane streams to production of liquified petroleum gas. It has a buffer stock of a very limited quantity. Its LPG stocks are at three levels: storage at the refineries, import terminals, and cylinder distribution centres. However, this is so limited that it can barely last for a few days.

LPG crisis may make thousands jobless

The paucity of the LPG stocks may lead to delayed cylinder refills

shortage in the urban areas, and priority may be given to households, while supply to industries may be cut off in the beginning. If the supply to industries is cut off or drastically reduced, the sectors that may be hit hard include ceramics, glass, aluminium, steel, reheating furnaces, petrochemicals, food processing, and fertilizers. This may further complicate the issue and may result in the layoff of hundreds of thousands of workers and a fall in exports, and this may weaken the economy.

As about 332 million domestic consumers are dependent on PSU-supplied LPG, the government has limited options if the crisis deepens. If the government decides to pass on the hike in the prices to consumers, the domestic cylinder price may soon touch Rs 900 and may further escalate to Rs 1,300 per. However, if the crisis deepens further, the LPG price may go up to Rs 1,700 per cylinder for domestic consumers. If the government decides to absorb the price shock, it may have to take the additional subsidy burden of Rs 30,000 crore to Rs 50,000 crore.

How much may LPG consumers have to pay?

However, the worst scenario may appear if the Strait of Hormuz is closed. If it happens, the LPG price at the source may increase by 120%, and the shipping charge may go up by 400% because it will have to take a detour. The insurance premia will also be increased. The supply may fall by at least 25% to 30%, and the retail price of the domestic cylinder may reach Rs 2,300 if the government decides not to increase the subsidy.

India may also adopt the long-term strategy of diversifying its sources and scouting for new partners. New Delhi has already signed a deal with the US for buying 2.2 million tonnes of cooking gas annually. It may ink similar deals with its traditional partner Russia, besides Angola and Nigeria.