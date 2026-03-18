FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Jasprit Bumrah unlikely to feature in T20Is until 2027 ODI World Cup; moves up ICC rankings without playing

Who is Matthew VanDyke? Controversial American mercenary arrested by NIA in Kolkata for alleged 'convert mission', have links with terrorists, ethnic war groups

IPL’s Rs 25.20 crore star loses cool over poor form question, interview ends abruptly

LPG Crisis to deepen further in India? Crude prices to soar further as Iran threatens to attack oil and gas infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE

Delhi Weather: Capital, Noida, Gurugram receives heavy rainfall, IMD forecast rain spells for these days, full forecast here

Eid Al-Fitr 2026: UAE restricts outdoor prayers amid Iran attacks, worship allowed only inside mosques

Explained: Why have Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain not retaliated to Iran's attacks?

Lalit Modi sends strong message to Sunrisers owner Kavya Maran after Abrar Ahmed auction row at The Hundred

LPG gas ATM! You can fill cylinder in 3 minutes, using OTP, pay through UPI, details here

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta pays courtesy visit to Lt Governor Tarunjeet Singh Sandhu, discuss key issues

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Jasprit Bumrah unlikely to feature in T20Is until 2027 ODI World Cup; moves up ICC rankings without playing

Jasprit Bumrah unlikely to feature in T20Is until 2027 ODI World Cup

Who is Matthew VanDyke? Controversial American mercenary arrested by NIA in Kolkata for alleged 'convert mission', have links with terrorists, ethnic war groups

Who is Matthew VanDyke? Controversial American mercenary arrested by NIA

IPL’s Rs 25.20 crore star loses cool over poor form question, interview ends abruptly

IPL’s Rs 25.20 crore star loses cool over poor form question, interview ends abr

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Dhurandhar 2 cast fee: Know how much Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt and other cast members' charged for Aditya Dhar's film

Dhurandhar 2 cast fee: Know how much Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna

From Ali Larijani to Ayatollah Khamenei: How killings of top 5 Iranian officials shook Iran’s leadership in ongoing US-Israel conflict

From Ali Larijani to Ayatollah Khamenei: Top 5 Iranian officials killed in war

Chaitra Navratri 2026: What is Ghatsthapana shubh muhurat, timings? Here's all about 9-day rituals, fasting and more

Chaitra Navratri 2026: What is Ghatsthapana shubh muhurat, timings?

HomeExplainer

EXPLAINER

LPG Crisis to deepen further in India? Crude prices to soar further as Iran threatens to attack oil and gas infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE

Iran has threatened to attack oil and gas infrastructure in Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates? How will it deteriorate the LPG and PNG crises in India? Details here.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Mar 18, 2026, 08:15 PM IST

LPG Crisis to deepen further in India? Crude prices to soar further as Iran threatens to attack oil and gas infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE
LPG Vessel in Persian Gulf. (File Image)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Will the crude oil prices soar further as Iran has threatened Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates with attacking their oil and gas infrastructure? While Brent crude was at $109 per barrel, natural gas was selling at $4.50 per cubic foot at the time of writing this article on Wednesday evening. If Tehran attacks and disrupts the functioning of the energy installations in these countries, the energy prices are sure to soar further. It is also most likely to further deepen the LPG crisis and the PNG shortfall in India. Due to the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, there is an LPG crisis in the country, and the government has taken many emergency steps. With the recent threat, India is most likely to plunge deeper into the energy crisis. 

Iran threatens to attack oil and gas infrastructure

Iran has threatened Saudi Arabia’s Samref Refinery and its Jubail Petrochemical Complex, besides the UAE’s Al Hasan Gas Field and the petrochemical plants and refinery in Qatar. It comes after Iran said its South Pars gas field and associated infrastructure came under attack earlier Wednesday.

Iran has been targeting the energy infrastructure of its Gulf Arab neighbors, as well as military bases, as part of a strategy to drive up oil prices and put pressure on Washington to back down. Iranian state-run media on Wednesday reported an attack on facilities associated with its offshore South Pars natural gas field. It didn't elaborate, and it wasn’t clear if Israel or the United States had carried out the attack, though the US has been operating primarily in southern Iran. Besides, Tehran is also keeping up its stranglehold on the Strait of Hormuz, the shipping lane through which a fifth of the world’s oil transits, giving rise to growing concerns of a global energy crisis.

The price of Brent crude oil, the international standard, remained stubbornly over $100 per barrel in early trading on Wednesday, up more than 40% from the start of the war. 

Iran strikes Gulf countries

Iran attacked Saudi Arabia's vast Eastern Province, home to many of its oil fields, as well as Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday. Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said a projectile caused a small fire at its base in the UAE near Dubai but caused no injuries. Explosions were heard near Al Minhad Air Base, used by Western nations as a transit hub for the wider Mideast. Missile alerts sounded again later in Dubai as interceptors exploded overhead across the city-state. Saudi Arabia shot down a ballistic missile targeting the area of the Prince Sultan Air Base, which hosts American forces and aircraft, and two drones targeting Riyadh's diplomatic quarter, which houses the US Embassy and other foreign missions.

Iran to throttle shipping lanes?

Iran has vowed to continue to throttle shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, which leads from the Persian Gulf to the open ocean. Since the war started, a few ships have gotten through, some vessels from India, Turkey, and elsewhere. Iran insists the waterway is open, just not to the US or many of its allies. 

Meanwhile, Iraq, which suspended operations at its main oil terminal on the Persian Gulf last week when the Basra port was attacked, said Wednesday it had reached an agreement with the autonomous northern Iraqi Kurdish administration. The Oil Ministry said it will begin exporting 250,000 barrels of crude oil per day from Kirkuk via a pipeline north to Turkey's Ceyhan port on the Mediterranean Sea. 

 

(With input from AP.)

 

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Jasprit Bumrah unlikely to feature in T20Is until 2027 ODI World Cup; moves up ICC rankings without playing
Jasprit Bumrah unlikely to feature in T20Is until 2027 ODI World Cup
Who is Matthew VanDyke? Controversial American mercenary arrested by NIA in Kolkata for alleged 'convert mission', have links with terrorists, ethnic war groups
Who is Matthew VanDyke? Controversial American mercenary arrested by NIA
IPL’s Rs 25.20 crore star loses cool over poor form question, interview ends abruptly
IPL’s Rs 25.20 crore star loses cool over poor form question, interview ends abr
LPG Crisis to deepen further in India? Crude prices to soar further as Iran threatens to attack oil and gas infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE
LPG Crisis to deepen further in India?Iran may attack oil and gas infrastructure
Delhi Weather: Capital, Noida, Gurugram receives heavy rainfall, IMD forecast rain spells for these days, full forecast here
Delhi Weather: Capital, Noida, Gurugram receives heavy rainfall, IMD forecast ra
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Dhurandhar 2 cast fee: Know how much Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt and other cast members' charged for Aditya Dhar's film
Dhurandhar 2 cast fee: Know how much Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna
From Ali Larijani to Ayatollah Khamenei: How killings of top 5 Iranian officials shook Iran’s leadership in ongoing US-Israel conflict
From Ali Larijani to Ayatollah Khamenei: Top 5 Iranian officials killed in war
Chaitra Navratri 2026: What is Ghatsthapana shubh muhurat, timings? Here's all about 9-day rituals, fasting and more
Chaitra Navratri 2026: What is Ghatsthapana shubh muhurat, timings?
Nita Ambani stuns in elegant silk saree at KISS Award ceremony, See viral pics
Nita Ambani stuns in elegant silk saree at KISS Award ceremony, See viral
Amid Iran’s powerful strategist Ali Larijani’s death rumours, his politically influential family, wife, net worth
Amid Iran’s Ali Larijani’s death rumours, his politically influential family
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement