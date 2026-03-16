Where is Kharg Island? Will Donald Trump send troops to capture its oil reserves? Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu, UAE, Qatar against US plans?

After US President Donald Trump indicated his intention of sending the troops to capture Kharg Island, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and the rulers of the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Iraq have opposed the idea. Where is this island and why is it so important? Details here.

Will President Donald Trump send the US troops to capture the Iranian oil reserves at Kharg Island if the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz continues? Why is Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu opposing the idea of sending the troops to invade the tiny island under the control of the arch-enemy? Will the Muslim states of the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Iraq object to the idea of invading the island by sending army personnel? Will the Pentagon ignore the scrubby stretch of land in the Persian Gulf that handles almost all of Iran's crude exports?

Donald Trump threatens Kharg Island

These questions have cropped up as reports emerge that the Pentagon is considering sending the troops if the vessels containing crude oil and gases like the PNG and the LPG remain stuck at the mouth of the Strait of Hormuz for a long time. Though Donald Trump has earlier indicated that he is not against the idea of "boots on the ground in Iran," he has been controlling the temptation of capturing the oil reserves. However, Washington continued to attack the Iranian targets, including those on the shores of the Persian Gulf and Kharg Island. The US president said Friday he had ordered strikes on military installations on the island, while sparing its oil facilities. However, the next day, he went so far as to say that the Pentagon "may hit it a few more times just for fun."

What is Kharg Island?

A continental island in Iran's Persian Gulf, Kharg Island is situated 25 kilometres off the coast and 483 kilometres northwest of the Strait of Hormuz. Its significance for the Shiite country can be understood by the fact that the tiny island has the storage capacity of about 30 million barrels, or 5 million cubic metres of crude oil. Iranian offshore oil fields of the Faridun, Darius, Cyrus, and Ardašir fields are located near Kharg Island.

Kharg Island is also important as it provides a seaport for the export of oil from the offshore oilfields of Aboozar, Forouzan, and Dorood and the Ahvaz, Marun, and Gachsaran oil fields. The port is also used for exports of fertilisers, liquefied gas, and other products. Tehran exports about 90% of its products from this port. The National Iranian Oil Company, under the regime of Muhammad Reza Shah Pahlavi, developed Khar Island as an oil terminal in a partnership with the US oil company Amoco. Just four years before the ouster of the Shah, in 1975, the Iranian company developed three major oil terminals on the island. They were the Kharg Terminal and its long T-shaped jetty on the east coast, Sea Island Terminal off the west coast; and the Darius Terminal in the south. The Kharg Chemical Complex, or Khemco Terminal, a gas terminal, was also set up.

Did Tehran empty oil tanks ahead of US-Iran War?

Anticipating imminent US attacks, Iran started reducing oil storage on the island ahead of the US-Iran war. If reports are to be believed, only nine oil tanks were estimated to be full by March 7, 2026, compared to 27 in mid-January. It was reported a few days back that Israel was considering bombing the island, while the US was in favour of seizing it. The US announced on March 13, 2026, that the Iranian military installations on the island were bombed as part of the ongoing war.

Donald Trump called the island a "crown jewel" for Iran and claimed that every military target on the island had been "totally obliterated." The situation was further complicated after Republican Senator Lindsey Graham praised Trump's "decision to take the war to Kharg Island" and said Iran's economy will be "annihilated" if it loses control of the oil hub.