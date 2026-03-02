Explained: Why Israeli stock market soars amid death and devastation? Will Tehran get advantage if US-Iran War is prolonged?

Will Iran get the advantage of its warfare based on cheap drones? Will it stage a draw a coup and shock the world by causing severe damage to the US and Israel if the war is prolonged? Details here.

You may call it opportunity in crisis or profiteering in devastation. At a time when more than five hundred people have been killed in Iran, and the missiles fired by the Shiite regime have landed in Tel Aviv and other cities in the Jewish nation, the stock prices in Israel have soared. Amid the bombing of several places, including schools and hospitals, the share prices at the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange soared, and its currency shekel strengthened, showing investors' confidence and optimism in the business houses. It is clear that the business community is happy with the joint Israeli-US assault on Iran, hoping that it will ultimately reduce geopolitical risk.

Israeli Stock Market Soars

The confidence over the outcome of the US-Iran war is clear from the fact that the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange’s benchmark TA-125 index went up 3.3 percent. The TA-35 index of blue-chip companies soared up 3.2%, the TA-Insurance Index jumped 3.1%, and the TA-Finance Index soared 5%. On the other hand, the shekel gained 0.3% and traded around NIS 3.12 against the US dollar. Explaining the reasons behind the development, Jonathan Katz, a macroeconomist at Leader Capital Markets, told The Times of Israel, "War continues against Iran, with Israel intercepting most missiles but suffering civilian casualties as well." He added, "The joint US-Israel operation improves the geopolitical outlook greatly."

(Iranian drone.)

The optimism of the investors in Israel can also be understood when we analyse how the US and the UK tried to cripple Iran at the beginning of the war. At the beginning of the 'Operation Epic Fury', as the US operation has been named, the US Central Command, or CENTCOM, activated its drone unit—Task Force Scorpion Strike (TFSS). With the objective of destroying the Iranian drones before they are fired, CENTCOM used the Low-Cost Unmanned Combat Attack System (LUCAS) and knocked off hundreds of Iranian-designed Shahed 136 drones. The US was apprehensive of these drones because they proved their lethal attack and accuracy in the Russia-Ukraine war. It said in a statement, "These low-cost drones, modeled after Iran’s Shahed drones, are now delivering American-made retribution."

Advantage Iran?



However, this is not the end of the troubles for the Pentagon. CENTCOM might have targeted and destroyed many Iranian missiles, but it has not and cannot completely wipe them out. Much to the chagrin of the US war generals, the biggest advantage of Iran is its cheap warfare based on drones and missiles. Tehran has the cost advantage, as its low-cost drone cannot be compared to the accurate and much more lethal weapons of the US. The strategy of deploying thousands of low-cost drones has posed a serious challenge for the US. Washington has highly sophisticated air-defence systems, and the Jewish state can boast of its Iron Dome system. It can certainly intercept drones, but it is an expensive technology. Secondly, it is not and cannot be 100% foolproof, as shown during the Hamas attacks on October 7, 2024. Analysts also point out that interceptor stocks could run out quickly in a prolonged war. It may prove to be an avoidable drain on resources for the US and Israel.

Analysts believe that the US and Israel must bring the war to a quick conclusion within days; the sooner, the better. The longer it draws, the more expensive it may become for them. In a prolonged war, Iran will have the advantage of its cheaper and more efficient drone army. The stock market is in green now, and the rise of the shekel may make a U-turn, and they may suffer if the war is prolonged.

