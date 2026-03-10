What is sleeper cell warfare? How does it work? How can Iran take on mighty US?

Since the Islamic Revolution of 1979, the Shiite regime in Iran has been preparing to fight the "satanic forces" of the West particularly the US and the Jewish state of Israel. Now, it has reportedly activated its sleeper cells. Details here.

Shock waves were sent across the world after Washington had claimed to have intercepted a message that Iran had activated its sleeping cells to attack the US military targets spread across the world. With this, it became evident that the US-Iran war is entering a new phase of sleeper-cell warfare. It is a much more dangerous kind of warfare in which secret agents living inside the enemy territories for years or decades unnoticed and unchecked suddenly start attacking their targets. As they remain underground and within the society, they have the advantage of knowing the targets and other conditions. They remain scattered; they are not united and mostly unknown even to one another. So, it is difficult to identify, track, and target them. Now, Tehran, with the help of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, intelligence agents, and other operatives, is determined to take on the world's biggest and most efficient military.

What is sleeper cell warfare?

Most of these operatives live normal lives; they work, build careers and family, raise children, and blend into society like anyone else. They do not attract attention or raise suspicion. They live a normal life till they get a command from their handlers, become active, and carry out their mission. The sleeper cell operatives are students, businessmen, technicians, professionals, migrant workers, and local citizens recruited secretly.

While living day-to-day life, they collect intelligence input, build local contacts, identify potential targets, do recce, arrange safe houses or logistics, and wait patiently for the right moment to hit. The members of the sleeper cell are well-trained and well-equipped in sabotage, espionage, bombings, assassinations, and cyber attacks. They are hardcore operatives, committed to their cause, completely radicalized and brainwashed, and ready to kill and die.

Why may Iran activate sleeper cells?

As Iran claims to be the sole and undisputed representative of the Shia sect of Islam, it enjoys an unchallenged following within the sect. It has developed the Iranian society on religious grounds and indoctrinated the masses accordingly. The Shiite regime has been preparing itself with the sole aim of taking on the West since the Islamic Revolution of 1979. With the sole aim of fighting the US, Tehran has developed proxy networks and covert operations in many parts of the world, particularly the Middle East. It has aided, trained, funded, and armed militias like Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Houthis.

The members of these militias and the militants from Shia outfits in Syria and Iraq are reportedly ready to hit the US military bases, Israeli diplomatic missions, and intelligence installations. Besides, the sleeper cells can also attack oil refineries, destroy gas pipelines and electricity grids, disrupt operations of ports and airports, and block telecommunications networks with their covert operations.

How do sleeper cells work?

These sleeper cells can launch cyber attacks and target tech companies, financial systems, and telecom networks of the US and Israel, causing immense financial, logistical, and human losses. Besides, they may also target diplomats, intelligence officials, military officers, and political leaders. These people may be attacked, killed, maimed, or taken hostage.

However, it is to be kept in mind that Iranians will not be the first to use sleeper cells to carry out overt and covert operations. This kind of warfare was used during the Cold War era by both the US and the erstwhile Soviet Union. Washington used this kind of warfare in Cuba and targeted its then-president, Fidel Castro, many times, though its designs failed each time. The CIA tracked and killed communist guerrilla leader Che Guevara in the deep forests of Argentina using this warfare. Now, it may be at the receiving end of the sleeper cell warfare.