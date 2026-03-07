US-Iran War Explained: How conflict started, who could join, what happens next, understand conflict through these questions

Iran-US-Israel war deconstructed here. Know how does the war mean for the Middle-East region, the world and India. How may it impact the crude oil prices, geopolitics and the political dynamics of the world.

The US-Iran war has taken an unexpected turn with more countries joining it. The analysts wonder how Tehran is fighting the war valiantly and attacking the military targets in the US, Israel, and other countries. Though US President Donald Trump launched the war with an open intention of overthrowing the Shiite regime of Iran, it now knows well that this is not happening in the near future despite the killing of its Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Here are the main questions related to the war.

How did the latest Iran-US-Israel conflict start? What exactly triggered the current escalation?

The latest round of the conflict began on February 28, 2026, when the US and Israel joined hands to launch a joint and massive military operation, called "Operation Epic Fury," against Iran. They bombed Iranian nuclear sites, missiles, and leadership infrastructure. This followed the failed, mediated nuclear talks between Washington and Tehran. Earlier, thousands of Iranians protested on the streets in many cities across the country against the government.

How strong is Iran’s military compared to the US and Israel's?

While the US has around 1.33 million active personnel, Iran is estimated to have 610,000. Besides, Washington also has an additional 799,500 reserve personnel; on the other hand, Tehran has 350,000 reservists.

The Pentagon boasts of a whopping number of more than 13,000 aircraft; Iran has just about 550. The US dominates the seas around the world with around 440 naval vessels, including 11 aircraft carriers, nine helicopter carriers, 66 submarines, and 83 destroyers. On the other hand, Iran has a total of 109 naval assets. It has no aircraft carriers or destroyers. Its naval fleet is dominated by 25 submarines and 21 patrol vessels of the bygone era. Tehran is heavily dependent on indigenously developed Shahed-136 and Shahed-139 drones. These can be used for long-range, one-way strikes. The Shahed-136 has been battle-tested by Russia in the ongoing war with Ukraine.

What is the role of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in this conflict?

Established by Ruhollah Khomeini as a military branch in May 1979 in the aftermath of the Iranian Revolution, the IRGC is a multi-service primary branch of the Iranian Armed Forces. Also known as the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, it is under the direct control of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. With its own ground forces, navy, air component, intelligence arms, and missile forces, it has around 125,000 personnel. With the help of the powerful volunteer militia, Basij, which is under its control, it can mobilise hundreds of thousands of people in case of an emergency.

Will groups backed by Iran, like Hezbollah and Hamas, enter the war fully?

Lebanon-based Palestinian militant outfit Hezbollah has been decapitated to a large extent, losing complete top leadership, most of the cadre, and arms and ammunition. It is not in a position to fight now, and so there is no possibility of it joining the US-Iran war. Hamas has come out defeated and humiliated, though not completely destroyed, in the Gaza war. Donald Trump has already floated a 20-point peace plan and launched the Board of Peace to disarm Hamas. So, the militant outfit is not likely to fight one more war, not now at least.

Can this turn into a wider Middle East war? Which countries could get pulled in?

As Iran has bombed countries like the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, and Jordan, the war has already become a bigger Middle-East conflict. Tehran has also fired missiles at Turkey, a member state of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO). Though the UK, France, and Germany have said clearly that they would not join the war, and the trans-Atlantic bloc will also keep itself out of the conflict, the possibility of Ankara attacking Iran can not be ruled out. Pakistan too is in a precarious position due to its defence treaty with Saudi Arabia that says that an attack on one of them would be considered an attack on both. Iran has bombed the US base in Saudi Arabia and its embassy in Riyadh.

How will this conflict affect global oil prices and shipping routes?

As the US-Iran war is going on, the global oil prices have soared 24% and crossed $90 a barrel. The crude prices are more likely to record their steepest weekly gains since the pandemic, driving up fuel prices worldwide. It has been estimated that the oil prices may cross the threshold of $100 per barrel soon and may even zoom beyond $120 if the conflict does not come to an end.

What is the risk of cyber attacks or attacks on US bases in the region?

Iran has already attacked the US bases in the UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Jordan. It has destroyed the most powerful US air defence system near Abu Dhabi and has targeted the US embassy in Riyadh.

Washington has launched a cyber attack on Iran. Confirming this, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Dan Caine said the US Cyber Command was involved in "coordinated space and cyber operations that effectively disrupted communications and sensor networks … leaving the adversary without the ability to see, coordinate, or respond effectively." Besides, the US launched cyber operations ahead of the assassination of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. The timing and the accuracy of the flawless attack were possible with the help of cyber warfare.

What are the possible next scenarios? Limited strikes, a long proxy war, or a full-scale regional conflict?

Analysts believe Iran may opt for a low-key, slow war against the US to bleed. It may choose to use cheap drones, kamikaze attacks, sabotage, covert operations, and targeted attacks on select US interests. The longer the war goes on, the more troublesome it may become for Washington. Once body bags of the dead soldiers began to arrive in the US cities, the Trump administration would come under immense pressure, and the president may begin to find an excuse to beat a hasty retreat.