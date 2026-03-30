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US-Iran War: How many Indians have been killed in Middle East? Know about their tragedies, pathetic conditions and hardships

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US-Iran War: How many Indians have been killed in Middle East? Know about their tragedies, pathetic conditions and hardships

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US-Iran War: How many Indians have been killed in Middle East? Know about their tragedies, pathetic conditions and hardships

How has the ongoing US-Iran War hit the Indian diaspora living in the Middle East? How many of them have been killed and how many have been evacuated? Know in details.

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Pramode Mallik

Updated : Mar 30, 2026, 08:01 PM IST

US-Iran War: How many Indians have been killed in Middle East? Know about their tragedies, pathetic conditions and hardships
US-Iran War: Indians evacuated. (File Image)
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How many Indians have been killed in the ongoing US-Israel-Iran war? How are the immigrants living in a foreign country, away from their own land, amid raining missiles and bombs? From engineers, doctors, managers, and technocrats to blue-collar job holders toiling in harsh weather conditions, Indian nationals are spread across the Middle East as they live in Saudi Arabia, Iran, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, and other countries. After the US-Iran war had erupted, some of them came back to their native places, but most of the others are still living there. As fighter jets roar in the night above their homes, missiles and drones are intercepted, and their debris falls on the ground; their trauma can be understood. 

US-Iran War: Indians caught in crossfire 

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), no fewer than 6 Indian nationals have been killed in the ongoing war, while one is still missing. In the first phase of the war itself, two Indians were killed, and one went missing when their vessel was attacked in the Persian Gulf. Days later, three Indian sailors were killed when their ship was attacked near Oman. As the war progressed, shipping routes like the Strait of Hormuz became the first major danger zone in the US-Iran war. As the war escalated, two Indians were killed, and 10 others were injured in a drone strike in the city of Sohar in Oman. Container-laden ships and vessels with crude oil and gas were targeted near Oman and Iraq. 

Indians killed in US-Iran War (AI-generated infographic)

In a recent round of attacks, one Indian worker was killed in Kuwait when a water desalination plant came under Iranian drone attack. One Indian national was killed in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, when his area came under attack. Sea lanes in the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz, and the areas near Saudi Arabia and Kuwait came under attack, while infrastructure zones in other Gulf countries were also targeted. 

US-Iran War: Indian diaspora

While three to four deaths have occurred near the Oman coast, Strait of Hormuz, and Iraq, a drone attack in the Omani industrial zone and a missile strike on Kuwait's power plant also took place. Thousands of Indians are stranded at different places, though tens of thousands have been evacuated. However, the vast majority of 90 million Indians are living in the Middle East under risk and uncertainty. 

The ongoing US-Iran war has created immense hardships for Indians living in the Middle East. Their salaries have been delayed; they are under the threat of losing their jobs, and some have reduced working hours and reduced payment due to shutdowns. Besides, their daily life has been hit hard due to the closures of airspace and maritime routes. They suffer due to the travel ban, supply chain disruptions, and denial of access to energy. Some of them prefer to stay indoors, move to safer zones, and follow the advisories of the Indian embassy in the country of their residence. 

However, the silver lining is the back-channel talks taking place between the US and Iran. Confirming it, President Donald Trump said that there can be a deal with Tehran “pretty soon.” Talking about the new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, Trump sternly said that if he were alive, he would be seriously wounded. In a slight hope for a possible peace plan, Trump elaborated that the Iranians have responded and even offered various oil boats that passed through the Strait of Hormuz as a gift.

 

 

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