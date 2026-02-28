US-Iran War blows double whammy to India: From oil bills to diplomatic tightrope walk, from trade disruptions to stock market fall, all explained

The US-Iran Was has caught India napping, it may have to suffer from diplomatic dilemma to increased crude oil import bill, from disruption in international trade to stock market nosedive. All explained here.

The ongoing US-Iran War, joined by Israel, may have far-reaching consequences on the Indian economy and pose major challenges to its diplomacy. New Delhi, which has shifted its stance on Israel despite maintaining the old policies on the Palestine question, may find it difficult to maintain a balance between the opposing forces. Similarly, the country that imports more than 85% of its energy needs will have to absorb the economic shock. The Indian economy has not yet recovered from the shock it received from the US tariffs; now it will have to face yet another blow.

India's oil import bill

The world's third-biggest oil importer and consumer increased the purchase of discounted Russian oil that was shunned by some Western nations in the wake of Moscow's 2022 invasion of Ukraine. The volumes touched 2 million barrels per day in some months. However, after buying Russian oil with a discount of almost $15 per barrel for two years, Indian refiners were forced to drastically reduce it under US pressure. New Delhi imported about 1.1 million barrels per day of Russian crude in January 2026, the lowest since November 2022. With this, Moscow's share in overall oil imports declined to 21.2%, the smallest share since October 2022. Meanwhile, Middle Eastern oil accounted for about 55% of India's overall imports in January.

(Citizens flee as Washington bombs Tehran.)

India's oil import bill for the first half of FY26 (April–September 2025) dropped 14.7% year-on-year, from $71.2 billion to $60.7 billion. Though total imports in the first eight months of FY26 increased 2.4% to 163.4 million barrels, the bill came down due to cheaper Russian oil. Now, the oil bill is sure to soar as the crude prices is most likely to increase. Immediately after the beginning of the attack on Iran, the crude oil prices in the international market jumped about 2%. While Brent crude futures settled at $72.48 a barrel, US West Texas Intermediate crude finished at $67.02 a barrel on Saturday at the time of writing this article. It is estimated that if the crude prices stop at this level, the oil bill of India may increase by at least $11 billion. However, analysts believe that if the war goes on for a longer period, the crude oil prices may cross the $100 per barrel limit. In that case, the oil bill of India may go up by about $30 billion.

Gulf Cooperation Council trade

International trade is another matter of concern for the Indian economy. The bilateral trade with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) reached to $178.56 billion in FY 2024-25. Bolstered by the FTA with the GCC, the strategic IMEC corridor, and developed UAE-India and Saudi-India relations, India's trade with the Middle East is set to go further up. The US-Iran war may disrupt trade and pose problems for India. Iran has not yet announced to block the Strait of Hormuz, but it is most likely to do so. If this waterway is blocked, not only will the flow of crude oil stop, putting the oil prices on fire, but also the international trade will suffer. India will lose immensely due to increased insurance premia and extra shipping costs due to detours that the ships may have to take.

(US bombers target Iran.)

The stock market experts believe that the US-Iran war is set to have a negative impact on the global markets, including Dalal Street in Mumbai. However, as the Indian stock market has already witnessed strong selling on Friday, the BSE, the NSE, and other stock exchanges may not be under too much pressure on Monday. A weak trend instead of sharp selling or a lower opening is expected. However, if the Dow Jones, the NASDAQ, and the S&P 500 indices continue to suffer for long, the Indian stock exchanges may come under tremendous pressure on Tuesday or the next day. Analysts also apprehend that if the war continues for a longer period, the stock market may witness a new phase of weakness and falling of indices.

(Narendra Modi visits Israel.)

India-Middle East diplomatic dilemma

The MEA mandarins may find it increasingly difficult to strike a balance between Israel and the US on one hand and the Middle East countries, particularly the Muslim nations, on the other. Most of the Islamic nations have not clarified their stance; however, it is clear that they cannot ignore the call of the Ummah, or the Muslim world, which may come forward to sympathise with the Shiite nation of Iran. If reports are to be believed, Tehran has fired missiles at Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates. One cannot understand the logic behind alienating the Islamic brethren at the time of crisis. However, if it does not take further provocative actions, these countries may still stand by its side rather than join hands with the Jewish state. What India can do in that condition is yet to be deciphered.

The US-Iran war has caught India napping. Despite watching the writing on the wall, New Delhi did not swing into action to reach out to its friends and allies in the Middle East and the Ummah or the Muslim World. It chose the wrong time for hobnobbing with the Jewish state that attacked its traditional allies hours after the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The South Block diplomats may have a harrowing time in the near future.