US-Iran War: How much crude oil, LNG and LPG India imports through Strait of Hormuz? Details here

Iran has reportedly allowed India-bound ships to pass through the Strait of Hormuz. How will it help come out of the shortage of crude oil, LNG and LPG?

Despite New Delhi not openly supporting Iran in its war against the US and Israel, Tehran has agreed to allow the ships carrying an Indian flag or those heading to Indian ports to sail through the Strait of Hormuz. It is extremely significant for India for diplomatic and geopolitical as well as economic reasons. Besides China, India is the only country allowed to use the waterway that connects the Middle East and Europe to South Asia and the Asia Pacific. The decision has also come at a time when the crude price in the international market has soared past $90 a barrel. India may have a sigh of relief at a time when it has already plunged into a deep liquified petroleum gas (LPG) crisis.

What is Strait of Hormuz?

Bordered by Iran to the north and Oman to the south, the Strait of Hormuz is a part of the Persian Gulf. Though Oman controls a portion of the shipping lanes, Tehran rules the roost and controls almost the entire stretch of the 21-mile-wide waterway. Its iconic Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) mans the mouth of the strait at both ends. No ship can pass through the Strait of Hormuz without the prior permission of the IRGC.

This waterway is extremely significant for India, as about half of India's crude imports and almost the entire gas and LPG purchases move through this narrow waterway, which links the Persian Gulf to the Arabian Sea. With about 5.5 million barrels of crude imports per day, India is the third largest buyer of oil after the US and China. About 2.27 million barrels of crude oil imported by India flow through the Strait of Hormuz.

Crude, LNG, LPG imports through Strait of Hormuz

Similarly, India consumes 195 million standard cubic meters per day (mmscmd) of liquefied natural gas (LNG), and almost 60% of this passes through the Strait of Hormuz. Qatar, Oman, and the UAE are the main sources of the India-bound LNG vessels. India consumed about 31.32 million tonnes of LPG in FY25-FY26, up from 21.61 million tonnes in 2016-17. Its daily use is about 80,000 tonnes per day. About 85-90% of imports come from countries like Saudi Arabia and Qatar through the Strait of Hormuz.

In a nutshell, about 40% to 50% of the crude oil, 55% to 60% of the LNG, and about 80% to 85% of the LPG India imports flow through the Strait of Hormuz. The ships with crude oil, gas, and LPG on them heading to India generally originate at the coasts of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, and Iraq and take berths at the ports of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh. After the Strait of Hormuz was blocked following the US-Iran war, about half of India’s oil supply was stranded at the strait, causing an acute shortage of LNG and LPG in Indian markets.