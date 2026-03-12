FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

US-Iran War: How much crude oil, LNG and LPG India imports through Strait of Hormuz? Details here

Farooq Abdullah receives call from Amit Shah after his assassination attempt, assures probe; says 'no police were present'

Who is IAS Vandana Vaidya? Police raid at her farmhouse busts gambling ring, 18 arrested

Dhurandhar 2 vs Ustaad Bhagat Singh: Pawan Kalyan's film director breaks silence on clash: 'If it was SRK movie...'

US-Israel-Iran conflict: Why did Iran open restricted Strait of Hormuz for India-bound vessels after China?

WhatsApp parent-managed account for under-13 children: Know step-by step guide for set-up; how data and privacy are protected?

Mumbai Bomb Scare: Threat email received at BSE, High Court, Vidhan Bhawan during budget session; police on high alert

Hardik Pandya in Trouble: Complaint filed against cricketer for ‘disrespecting' national flag after T20 World Cup win

Will IPL 2026 be canceled due to US-Iran war? BCCI Vice-President clarifies

LPG Crisis: Hyderabad restaurant returns to wood fuel, problem mounts for Ramadan devotees

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
US-Iran War: How much crude oil, LNG and LPG India imports through Strait of Hormuz? Details here

US-Iran War: How much oil, LNG, LPG India imports through Strait of Hormuz?

Not Sanju Samson, Jasprit Bumrah, this 26-year-old to get 'Cricketer of The Year' award, Rahul Dravid, Mithali Raj win big, check full list here

This 26-year-old to get 'Cricketer of The Year award, Rahul Dravid, Mithali Raj

Farooq Abdullah receives call from Amit Shah after his assassination attempt, assures probe; says 'no police were present'

Farooq Abdullah receives call from Amit Shah after his assassination attempt

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Monalisa’s husband, Farman Khan? Know how Kumbh Mela girl fell in love with Maharashtra actor, check unseen photos

Who is Monalisa’s husband, Farman Khan? Know how Kumbh Mela girl fell in love wi

Kritika Kamra-Gaurav Kapur's intimate terrace wedding: Yuvraj Singh, Soha Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Neha Dhupia and more attend

Kritika Kamra-Gaurav Kapur's intimate terrace wedding: Yuvraj Singh, Soha Ali

Jasprit Bumrah Net Worth vs Sanjana Ganesan Net Worth: Who is richer? Know about their love story, age gap and more

Jasprit Bumrah Net Worth vs Sanjana Ganesan Net Worth: Who is richer?

HomeExplainer

EXPLAINER

US-Iran War: How much crude oil, LNG and LPG India imports through Strait of Hormuz? Details here

Iran has reportedly allowed India-bound ships to pass through the Strait of Hormuz. How will it help come out of the shortage of crude oil, LNG and LPG?

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Mar 12, 2026, 02:33 PM IST

US-Iran War: How much crude oil, LNG and LPG India imports through Strait of Hormuz? Details here
Strait of Hormuz. (File Image)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Despite New Delhi not openly supporting Iran in its war against the US and Israel, Tehran has agreed to allow the ships carrying an Indian flag or those heading to Indian ports to sail through the Strait of Hormuz. It is extremely significant for India for diplomatic and geopolitical as well as economic reasons. Besides China, India is the only country allowed to use the waterway that connects the Middle East and Europe to South Asia and the Asia Pacific. The decision has also come at a time when the crude price in the international market has soared past $90 a barrel. India may have a sigh of relief at a time when it has already plunged into a deep liquified petroleum gas (LPG) crisis. 

What is Strait of Hormuz?

Bordered by Iran to the north and Oman to the south, the Strait of Hormuz is a part of the Persian Gulf. Though Oman controls a portion of the shipping lanes, Tehran rules the roost and controls almost the entire stretch of the 21-mile-wide waterway. Its iconic Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) mans the mouth of the strait at both ends. No ship can pass through the Strait of Hormuz without the prior permission of the IRGC. 

This waterway is extremely significant for India, as about half of India's crude imports and almost the entire gas and LPG purchases move through this narrow waterway, which links the Persian Gulf to the Arabian Sea. With about 5.5 million barrels of crude imports per day, India is the third largest buyer of oil after the US and China. About 2.27 million barrels of crude oil imported by India flow through the Strait of Hormuz. 

Crude, LNG, LPG imports through Strait of Hormuz 

Similarly, India consumes 195 million standard cubic meters per day (mmscmd) of liquefied natural gas (LNG), and almost 60% of this passes through the Strait of Hormuz. Qatar, Oman, and the UAE are the main sources of the India-bound LNG vessels. India consumed about 31.32 million tonnes of LPG in FY25-FY26, up from 21.61 million tonnes in 2016-17. Its daily use is about 80,000 tonnes per day. About 85-90% of imports come from countries like Saudi Arabia and Qatar through the Strait of Hormuz. 

In a nutshell, about 40% to 50% of the crude oil, 55% to 60% of the LNG, and about 80% to 85% of the LPG India imports flow through the Strait of Hormuz. The ships with crude oil, gas, and LPG on them heading to India generally originate at the coasts of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, and Iraq and take berths at the ports of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh. After the Strait of Hormuz was blocked following the US-Iran war, about half of India’s oil supply was stranded at the strait, causing an acute shortage of LNG and LPG in Indian markets. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
US-Iran War: How much crude oil, LNG and LPG India imports through Strait of Hormuz? Details here
US-Iran War: How much oil, LNG, LPG India imports through Strait of Hormuz?
Not Sanju Samson, Jasprit Bumrah, this 26-year-old to get 'Cricketer of The Year' award, Rahul Dravid, Mithali Raj win big, check full list here
This 26-year-old to get 'Cricketer of The Year award, Rahul Dravid, Mithali Raj
Farooq Abdullah receives call from Amit Shah after his assassination attempt, assures probe; says 'no police were present'
Farooq Abdullah receives call from Amit Shah after his assassination attempt
Who is IAS Vandana Vaidya? Police raid at her farmhouse busts gambling ring, 18 arrested
Who is IAS Vandana Vaidya? Police raid at her farmhouse busts gambling ring
Dhurandhar 2 vs Ustaad Bhagat Singh: Pawan Kalyan's film director breaks silence on clash: 'If it was SRK movie...'
Dhurandhar 2 vs Ustaad Bhagat Singh: Pawan Kalyan's film's director breaks
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Monalisa’s husband, Farman Khan? Know how Kumbh Mela girl fell in love with Maharashtra actor, check unseen photos
Who is Monalisa’s husband, Farman Khan? Know how Kumbh Mela girl fell in love wi
Kritika Kamra-Gaurav Kapur's intimate terrace wedding: Yuvraj Singh, Soha Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Neha Dhupia and more attend
Kritika Kamra-Gaurav Kapur's intimate terrace wedding: Yuvraj Singh, Soha Ali
Jasprit Bumrah Net Worth vs Sanjana Ganesan Net Worth: Who is richer? Know about their love story, age gap and more
Jasprit Bumrah Net Worth vs Sanjana Ganesan Net Worth: Who is richer?
Kuldeep Yadav marriage: How star cricketer fell in love with Vanshika Chadha? know wedding venue, functions, key details
Kuldeep Yadav marriage: How star cricketer fell in love with Vanshika Chadha?
Meet Farah Pahlavi: From Iran’s last empress to widow in exile, all about her Shahbanu journey amid US-Israel-Iran war
Meet Farah Pahlavi: From Iran’s last empress to widow in exile
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement