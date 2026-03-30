US-Iran War: How may Donald Trump hit Indian economy by capturing Iran's Kharg island and Strait of Hormuz?

US President Donald Trump has set the alarm bell ringing by threatening to close the Strait of Hormuz and capture Iran's Kharg Island. How may it impact India and its economy? Deconstructed here in detail.

After US President Donald Trump threatened to close the Strait of Hormuz and capture the oil reserves at Iran's Kharg Island, the crude prices skyrocketed and reached $115 per barrel. One barrel equals 42 US gallons or 158.987 litres. The international crude oil market reacted frantically after his announcement, and Brent oil rose more than 3% to go above $115 a barrel. In comparison, US-traded oil climbed to around $103, up about 3.5%. It recorded the biggest monthly hike in crude prices. The Brent oil was being traded at $72 per barrel a day before the beginning of the US-Israel-Iran war on February 28. It soared quickly and reached $119.50 before coming down.

US-Iran War sets crude oil prices on fire

At the time of writing this news article on Monday afternoon, Brent crude oil was being sold between $115.78 and $116.40 per barrel. The West Texas Intermediate, or the WTI, was fluctuating between $101.39 and $103.1 per barrel. While Murban crude was selling at $118 per barrel, the natural gas was at $2.928 at per square cubic foot. The Indian basket, meaning all types of crude oil bought by India, was selling at $157, while gasoline in the US market was at $3.37 per gallon.

According to Reuters, ​Brent may soon witness the record monthly hike after Yemeni Houthis widened the US-Israel-Iran war by launching their first attacks on Israel over the ‌weekend. This is evident by the fact that Brent crude futures jumped $3.94, or 3.5%, to reach $116.51 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate immediately jumped $1.86, or 1.87%, to reach $102.14 a barrel. It recorded a 5.5% gain the day before.

How may Donald Trump's threat hit Indian economy?

Experts in the oil business are upset that Brent has recorded the steepest rise this month and soared 59%, exceeding gains seen during the 1990 Gulf War. At that time, Iran had also closed the Strait of Hormuz, through which more than 20% of the world's total ​oil and gas supplies flow. Warning about the further grim situation, JP Morgan said in a statement, "The conflict is no longer concentrated in the Persian Gulf and around the Strait of Hormuz, but now extends into the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb—one of the world's most crucial chokepoints for crude and refined product flows."

India got an escape route from this grim situation after the US waived the additional tariffs for 30 days, effective March 5 to April 4. It allowed Indian refiners to receive Russian cargoes that were already loaded and floating on the oceans. However, the quantity of Russian oil available can meet only four days of India's crude oil demand. So, the waiver is helpful but not a game-changer for India.



As India imports about 85% of its crude needs, it is worried less about supply access and more about the price shock rippling through the economy. This was complicated as the benchmark crude surged 22% in a week and soared to $119.46 per barrel on Monday before slipping a little bit. So, it is clear that the waiver clears a logistical bottleneck but does not shield India from the broader energy storm. The Reserve Bank of India has found in its study that every 10% rise in crude prices can push inflation up by roughly 30 basis points and shave about 15 basis points off GDP growth in India.