US-Iran War: If Pentagon launches ground assaults, how it could get trapped in long, bloody, unpredictable war

The US faced embarrassment and lost the battle after it invaded the Bay of Pigs to overthrow the Fidel Castro-led communist regime of Cuba. Will it meet the same fate if it launches ground assaults against Iran? Details here.



What may happen if a ground battle between the US and Iran really breaks out? Will the Pentagon crush the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and its regular army within days and inflict heavy casualties? Or will Washington fail in its campaign and be defeated on Iranian soil? Washington must remember how it lost the campaign against Cuba in 1961 when it had invaded the Bay of Pigs to overthrow the Fidel Castro-led communist regime. Or will the US get trapped in Iran as it was sucked into the war in Iraq when it invaded the country and overthrew Saddam Hussein?

US-Iran Ground Battle

These and many different war scenarios may emerge once the ground battle really begins. Government-controlled Iranian news agency Tasnim has reported that more than a million fighters have been organised and placed on standby. Recruitment centres operated by the Basij, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, and the national army have reportedly seen a surge in turnout. These fighters, with their limited resources and training, are ready to take on the well-equipped troops sent by the US. The US troops from the 82nd Airborne Division are ready to join thousands of US Marines already stationed in the Middle East. They are not on the Iranian soil at the time of writing this article but can move at any time and be deployed at short notice.

What may happen? Defence experts apprehend that the Pentagon may not get a quick victory as expected; it may get caught in a long-drawn, messy, and multi-layered war with global consequences. The Pentagon was caught in a messy war in Iraq; it may face a worse situation in Iran because of its four times larger size as compared to Iraq, with mountains, deserts, and dense cities. The Iranian military has been making preparations for a war against the US since the 1980s, soon after the Islamic Revolution of 1979. Its basic philosophy is to defend rather than attack, and it has built its mosaic defense structure, where every part is independent, and the destruction of one of them does not cripple others.

US-Iran War to get prolonged?

Analysts believe the US may aim to capture the oil reserves of Kharg Island, the Strait of Hormuz, and the nuclear enrichment facilities in the Shiite nation if a ground battle really breaks out. However, Tehran is ready with its mosaic defence strategy and has spread its military units across the country, including the Kharg island and highly fortified nuclear facilities. The US Marine may find it difficult to fight as the local leaders of the Iranian unit may take on and keep on replacing the senior officers if they are killed. So, the US troops may not be able to knock them out, as their strategy in other places has been.

Iran may deploy the soldiers of its regular army, Artesh; the IRGC fighters may form the second line of defence, and the civilian volunteers of the Basij militia may also chip in as the tertiary force. There will be no quick victory for the US, as it might have planned. Besides, the Shiite regime may use its geographic advantages to prolong the war. It may use mountain ranges to launch an attack, deserts to slow the movement of the attackers, and dense cities as a human shield. The Iranian Army may use ambushes, roadside bombs, and snipers to target the US troops. They may launch hit-and-run attacks and blend with the civilians with regular troops.

Can US Marines capture Kharg Island?

With these tactics, Iran may be able to cripple the US Marines on Kharg Island. If media reports are to be believed, the authorities have already taken out most of the crude oil reserves, and the tanks are empty. So, even if the Pentagon captures the island, it will not get the desired result—massive oil reserves—they are simply not there. Similarly, the enriched uranium stocks have reportedly been removed from the nuclear facilities; most of the equipment has been taken out to safe and unknown places. The US Marines may capture some equipment and claim to have dismantled the bomb-making facilities. In fact, Iran has no bomb making facilities, and their uranium stocks have been enriched to 60%, they are not weapon-grade.

As far as the Strait of Hormuz is concerned, the US has proved its abilities by killing the Iranian commander Alireza Tansigiri. However, capturing and forcefully opening the waterway may be extremely difficult. Iran might have lined up the mines along the area surrounding the strait. They have deployed missiles and fast boats.

The Pentagon may be caught in a slow, long-drawn-out, and costly war if it chooses to launch ground assaults in Iran. The crude oil prices may surge beyond the imaginable limit, Tehran has warned, pushing the prices beyond $200 per barrel. The US troops may get killed in hundreds, and once the body bags begin to arrive in the US, Donald Trump may come under intense pressure.