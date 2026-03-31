US-Iran War: Will Donald Trump launch ground battle in Iran or exit without victory? Is he preparing to end war midway?

US President Donald Trump's US-Iran war hits dead end with ground invasion plans fading amid rising costs. He is most unlikely to invade Iran despite 82nd airborne deployment, Explained here.



When will US President Donald Trump launch the ground battle in Iran? Will he ever do so, or somehow find a respectable way to end the war midway without achieving the war objective? With the US-Iran war entering its second month and no visible sign of regime change in Iran, he is likely to make a hasty retreat and end the war without achieving its objective. With more than 4,000 Marines and the 82nd Airborne Division about to reach the Middle East, Donald Trump can attempt to take control of the Strait of Hormuz, capture the oil reserve at the Iranian island of Kharg, and seize the cache of enriched near-bomb-grade nuclear material.

US-Iran War Ground Battle

However, he has sent the signal of not attempting these objectives. Instead of sending the troops to take control of the waterway connecting the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, the US president asked the non-cooperating allies to "go and get their own oil." Taking to social media platform Truth Social on Tuesday, he wrote that the countries that "refused to get involved in the decapitation of Iran" should either buy oil from the US or go through the Strait of Hormuz and "just take it". He wrote in a post, "All of those countries that can't get jet fuel because of the Strait of Hormuz, like the United Kingdom, which refused to get involved in the decapitation of Iran, I have a suggestion for you: Number 1, buy from the US, we have plenty, and Number 2, build up some delayed courage, go to the Strait, and just TAKE IT."

Opening the Strait of Hormuz was not a war objective; however, Iran asserted its control over the waterway and disrupted the global trading system. Washington wants to resolve the issue of the strait, but it does not want to send its troops there. It became evident on Monday when US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said, "The strait will reopen either with Iran’s consent or through an international coalition including the US."



US-Iran War: Kharg Island



Though earlier, Trump declared that the US would seize Iranian oil reserves at Kharg Island, he admitted on Sunday that it would require the army “to be there for a while" if he sends the troops there. Analysts also believe that Tehran has already siphoned off a bigger part of the oil reserves, and most of the tanks at the island are almost empty. Trump is not likely to send troops and get caught in a difficult ground battle on a foreign island.

Similarly, Washington may not now focus on seizing the enriched uranium. Though the US has claimed several times that it has destroyed the missiles and drones of Iran, it has not made a similar claim on nuclear facilities. Earlier, Donald Trump declared that he would not allow the Shiite regime with nuclear capabilities, but Marco Rubio did not hint at the intention of eliminating Iran’s nuclear capability. Though it was one of the ostensible immediate objectives of launching the attack, Rubio was silent on this issue.

US-Iran War: Regime Change

Washington declared its intention of protecting Iran’s protesters, who were slaughtered in the streets in January, and Trump declared that help was on the way; he was silent on this issue. Spokesperson Karoline Leavitt added that “dismantle their missile and drone production infrastructure, significantly weaken their proxies throughout the course of this operation, and then, of course, prevent Iran from ever obtaining a nuclear weapon.”

Change of regime was the most important objective of launching the attacks on Iran. Though Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some of the top-ranking officials were killed, it cannot be called regime change. Deliberately blurring the difference between regime change and change of leaders, Donald Trump told reporters on Tuesday, " We’ve had regime change." He added, "The one regime was decimated, destroyed; they’re all dead. The next regime is mostly dead.” Explaining the change, he said that Iran was now in the control of a “third regime,” which is involved in negotiations. Contrary to his earlier provocations, he did not urge the Iranian people to rise up.

Analysts believe that Donald Trump is desperately trying to find a way to come out of the war; he wants an excuse and a respectable exit. Vice President JD Vance is most likely to hold talks with Iranian representatives in Pakistan this week. Pakistan's Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, said on Sunday that his country would host talks between the US and Iran in the coming days. He is leaving for Beijing on Tuesday to secure Chinese support for the talks.