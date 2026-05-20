UN sounds alarm on US-Iran War: Global GDP slows, inflation rises, markets suffer, how may it impact India?

US-Iran War Fallout explained: Global supply chains disrupted, inflation returns, and growth weakens. Why rising petrol and diesel prices could damage India’s Economy in 2026?

How has the US-Iran War impacted the global economy? How has it disrupted the supply chain, increased the input cost due to the hiked price of crude oil in the international market, thrown hundreds of thousands out of jobs, and shrunk the market? How has the Iran war pushed down the global GDP growth rate, and how has it impacted India? The World Economic Situation and Prospects 2026 Mid-year An update of the United Nations has made it clear in the most unambiguous terms that the global economy has come under stress due to the crisis in the Middle East. It has slowed down growth, reignited inflationary pressures, and heightened uncertainty across financial markets.

UN Report on impact of US-Iran War

The UN Report has said that the global GDP growth for the financial year 2026 is at 2.5%, 0.2 percentage points below the January projection. It has also projected a modest recovery at 2.8% in FY 2027. It has also been said that the crisis has arisen primarily due to the shock felt in the energy sector due to constrained supply, surging prices, and rising freight and insurance costs. These factors have left a cascading effect through supply chains and increased production costs globally. Though some energy companies and the country selling crude oil have received substantial windfall gains, the crisis has intensified cost pressures for households and businesses across the world.

(UN Report on US-Iran War Impact, AI-generated infographic.)

According to the UN Report, conflict has reversed the global disinflation trend underway since 2023, and inflation is most likely to rise from 2.6% in 2025 to 2.9% in 2026 in developed economies. It may also go from 4.2% to 5.2% in developing economies. However, the impact of the energy crisis is not the same across the world; the most severe damage has been inflicted on countries in Western Asia. The growth in this area has been projected to plunge from 3.6% in 2025 to 1.4% in 2026. The slowdown has been driven not only by the energy shock but also by direct infrastructure damage and severe disruptions to oil production, trade, and tourism.

Iran war impact on India

India has been hit hard, and now the common masses are feeling the pinch. The Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have increased the prices of petrol and diesel twice within a week, much to the chagrin of the people. A small increase in fuel prices may prove much more significant for a largely oil-importing economy. For a country like India that imports not less than 85% of its energy requirement, what appears to be a small hike can have far-reaching and measurable macroeconomic effects, as it is most likely to increase inflation, slash consumer demand, and reduce GDP growth, causing irreparable losses to the Indian economy.

An increase in the petrol and diesel prices will certainly increase transport cost, push input costs up, slash consumption, and so manufacturing costs, despite passing on the increase to the consumers. A realistic estimate based on RBI studies, IMF oil-shock models, SBI Research assessments, and historical Indian fuel-price data shows that an increase of Rs 3 per litre may increase the Consumer Price Index (CPI) by 15 to 35 basis points; in other words, the inflation may increase by 0.15% to 0.35% over a few months, may be one quarter. So, if the inflation is at 4.80% at present, it may soar to 4.95 to 5.15%.

Diesel, petrol price hike: Impact on GDP

Analysts believe that if the increase remains for a shorter period of a few months, it may hit the GDP by 10 basis points or 0.10%. If it remains for a longer period, it may reduce the growth rate by 20 basis points or 0.20%. However, if it remains so for a much longer period, the GDP growth rate may come down by 30 basis points or 0.30%.

Why may fuel price hike hit GDP?

As the masses will have to pay more on household items, like Consumers spend more on petrol and diesel, commuting, transport, and food, they will spend less on electronic gadgets, tourism, restaurants, and discretionary goods. As consumption of these items contribute 55% to 60% to the GDP, it will hit the growth rate hard.