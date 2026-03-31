US-Iran War: How much has Donald Trump spent so far? Will Congress approve $200 billion war budget?

Has President Donald Trump thrown the US into a war that costs $2 billion everyday at a time when the national debt has surged past $39 trillion? Will he get the war budget approved by the Congress? Explained here.

How much money has the US already spent on the ongoing war with Iran? People were not bewildered when the Pentagon reportedly sought an additional amount of $200 billion for the war against the Shiite regime in Tehran. However, President Donald Trump and Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth will have to work hard, as their attempt to get it approved by Congress, dominated by fiscal hawks, is most likely to be met with stiff resistance. Lawmakers have not yet officially authorised the US-Iran war, and Congress is not happy with the scope and strategy of the military operations taking place in Iran. The national debt has surged past $39 trillion, and Congress may not be willing to approve additional funds for the war it has not yet approved. Democrats may demand more details account of plans and objectives of the military operation, which they think unnecessary.

US-Iran War: Expenditure

According to the US think tank, the Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), the US Department of Defence informed Congress that the war cost for the first six days was $11.3 billion. It also said that the ammunition worth $5.6 billion were used in the first few days of the war. The DOD also informed the House that combat losses and infrastructure damage reached $1.4 billion through the first six days. Operations and support costs were estimated to be $26.8 million, while the infrastructure damage amounts to $12.7 billion.

The Pentagon also told the House that about $2 billion was spent daily on ammunition alone. These included air defence system THAAD, missiles like SM-3, SM-6, Prac-3 MSE, TLAM, JSSM, and many others. These also include the damaged fighter jets F-15 and F-35 damage, lost drones MQ-9 Reapers, and destroyed radar systems and damage to aircraft carrier systems. However, it does not include money spent on troop deployment costs, long-term logistics, repairs, and replacements.

US-Iran War: Losses

It has been estimated that in one month of war, an amount of $40 billion to $60 billion has already been spent. If the war prolongs, the US may have to spend about $100 billion. However, the Department of Defence has prepared an additional demand of $200 billion. It includes replacing destroyed equipment, replenishing missile stockpiles, and expanding military deployments.

Real-time cost for a prolonged war has been projected at $50–100 billion if the war goes on for a month or two. If the war is extended, it may cost between $100 billion and $200 billion. If the cost of reconstruction, aid, and expenditure on veterans is added, it could go beyond $300 billion or more.

Will Congress approve Donald Trump's war budget?

Besides, Washington has spent heavily on helping Israel. According to the Council on Foreign Relations, the Jewish state has received more than $300 billion in total economic and military assistance. Besides, Washington has signed an MOU with Tel Aviv for giving it $3.8 billion per year through 2028, including $500 million per year for missile defence. The US has given annually $16.3 billion in direct military aid since 2023 and an annual baseline aid of $3.8 billion per year.

(US-Iran War: Expenditure AI-generated infographic.)

President Donald Trump wants the US allies in the Middle East—Saudi Arabia, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, and Bahrain to share the burden of expenditure. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Monday that the US president wants to call on Arab countries to pay for the cost ‌of the Iran war.