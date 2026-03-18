Explained: Donald Trump threatens to quit NATO, why trans-Atlantic bloc has not joined US-Iran war? Have they violated Article 5?

Despite open and aggressive threats from President Donald Trump, the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) has not joined the US-Iran war. Why?

The US-Iran war has entered its third week, hundreds of people, including US citizens, have been killed, and tens of billions of dollars have been lost, yet there is no intervention from the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO). According to Article 5 of the 32-member trans-Atlantic body, an attack on one member of the group should be considered an attack on all, and all members should join hands to fight against the aggressor. It has also been clarified in Article 6 of the said article that member states are obliged to assist the attacked party, take actions they deem necessary to restore security, including the use of armed force. So, has the security bloc violated the article and left the US in the lurch when they need them most?

Donald Trump on NATO

Peeved at the current situation, US President Donald Trump slammed NATO allies over their reluctance to support him in his war against Iran. Taking to social media, he wrote in a post that Washington had already decimated Iran's navy and air force and no longer needed help from NATO, Japan, Australia, or South Korea. He said that most of the NATO member states had informed the US that they did not want to get involved with the ‌country's military operation in Iran. He called the move a "very foolish mistake." He wrote in a post on Truth Social, "Because of the fact that we have had such Military Success, we no longer 'need,' ​or desire, the NATO Countries’ assistance — WE NEVER ​DID!"

(A NATO meeting in progress.)

Talking to journalists in the Oval Office during the St. Patrick's ​Day visit of Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin, Trump said NATO countries were supportive of the joint U.S.-Israeli war, even as they did not want to get involved. He said, "I think NATO ​is making a very foolish mistake." He added, "Everyone agrees with us, but they don't want to help. And we, you know, we as the United States have to remember that ​because we think it's pretty shocking."

Will US quit North Atlantic Treaty Organisation?

The US president told the Guardian that NATO faces "a very bad future” if its members fail to help reopen the vital waterway. It is treated as a threat to pull out of the trans-Atlantic bloc. Donald Trump also said that the US-Iran war was a "great test" of the alliance's relations with the US. Asked if he was considering any retaliatory measures, the US president said he had "nothing currently in mind." Earlier, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron said that they would not join the war. Macron said in the most unambiguous terms that France did not want to get involved. He told journalists, "We are not a party to the conflict, and therefore France will never take part in operations to reopen or liberate the Strait of Hormuz."

(Article 5 of NATO signed.)

EU's stance on US-Iran War

Talking to Associated Press, Kaja Kallas, the European Union's top diplomat, said, "This is not Europe's war. We didn't start the war. We were not consulted." She added, "The member states do not have the wish to be dragged into this."

According to NATO's doctrine of collective defence, in case of an attack on one member of the bloc, the assistance from other states can take many forms, including military force. However, each member decides what measures it deems necessary to restore and maintain security in the North Atlantic area. Within the NATO context, Article 5 translates this right of self-defence into a mutual assistance obligation.

However, Article 5 has been invoked only once. The 32-member bloc invoked the article following the terrorist attacks on the US on September 11, 2001. All of NATO's members agreed that the attacks constituted an armed attack on all.