US-Iran War: Has Donald Trump committed war crimes? Can he be indicted under international laws? ICC, UN laws, Geneva Conventions explained

What are the international laws governing war and other conflicts? What do the ICC, UN laws, and Geneva Conventions say about war crimes? Has Donald Trump committed war crimes in Iran? Know in detail here.

Has US President Donald Trump committed war crimes in Iran? What do the accepted conventions and the US provisions tell about it? Can he be indicted for these alleged war crimes? Who will decide if he has committed the war crimes and punishment he is liable to? In an open letter, more than 100 US-based international law experts have claimed that the strikes carried out by the Pentagon and Israel amount to a blatant violation of the United Nations Charter and potentially amount to "war crimes." They also pointed out that the conduct of the top US military officers and the statements made by senior US officials "raise serious concerns about violations of international human rights law and international humanitarian law".

US-Iran War: Donald Trump

It has been pointed out in the letter that on the first day of the US-Israel-Iran war, the Pentagon targeted the Shajareh Tayyebeh Primary School in the Iranian city of Minab, killing 175 people, mostly children. The letter said, "We are seriously concerned about strikes that have hit schools, health facilities, and homes." In a separate incident on April 2, 2026, the US Air Force bombed the unfinished B1 bridge in Karaj. The bridge was for civilian use. Coming under the US attack, the bridge collapsed, and eight people were killed while 95 others were injured. All of them were innocent, unarmed civilians.

(Donald Trump, President, US)

In a statement, unexpected from an elected head of state from a civilized world, the US president vowed to bomb Iranian targets hard enough to send them "back to the Stone Ages where they belong." This was followed by US Secretary of State Pete Hegseth, who tweeted, "Back to the stone age.” Soon after this, Donald Trump declared that the Iranian navy and air force were “gone,” their radar destroyed, their ability to produce and fire missiles “beaten,” and their defense-industrial base on the way to being “annihilated.” He also said that he would destroy Iran and capture its oil reserves.

Donald Trump war crimes?

The US and Israel targeted major universities in Tehran, including Shahid Beheshti University and Sharif University of Technology, often compared to MIT, damaging laboratories and a campus mosque. Iran's Ministry of Science confirmed that not less than 30 universities had been hit in the ongoing war. Media reports suggest attacks on nearby infrastructure, including roads, power plants, and a gas facility. At least 34 people, including six children, were killed in the coordinated attacks by the US and the Jewish state. Iranian authorities also confirmed the killing of five people in Qom and six in Bandar-e-Lengeh. The US Air Force also attacked many civilian targets in cities of Bandar Abbas, Ahvaz, Shiraz, Isfahan, and Karaj.

In an exclusive chat with DNA India, Defence expert Col. (Retired) Sanjeet Sirohi said that Donald Trump has committed war crimes, and he should be indicted under the provisions of the International Criminal Court and the relevant UN resolutions. He said that by attacking civilian infrastructure, schools, and universities in Iran, the US president has blatantly committed war crimes. He said, "Attacking the girls' school in Minab, the bridge in Karaj, and the universities in Iran are clear cases of war crimes. Donald Trump should be indicted under the provisions of the ICC."

Geneva convention, ICC laws

According to the Hague Conventions of 1899 and 1907 for international war, a war crime is a serious violation of the laws and customs applicable in armed conflict, known as international humanitarian law (IHL) and the laws of war. The Geneva Conventions legally defined new war crimes and established that states could exercise universal jurisdiction over war criminals. These include intentionally killing civilians, torture, taking hostages, unnecessarily destroying civilian property, deception by perfidy, wartime sexual violence, pillaging, and the granting of no quarter despite surrender. These also include the conscription of children in the military, ordering any attempt to commit mass killings, including genocide or ethnic cleansing, and flouting the requirements of distinction, proportionality, and military necessity.



There are other examples of similar war crimes. Former Serbian President Slobodan Milosevic was charged with genocide, crimes against humanity, and war crimes in Bosnia, Croatia, and Kosovo. He was brought to trial. Former Bosnian Serb President Radovan Karadzic was arrested in Belgrade on July 18, 2008, and brought before Belgrade's War Crimes Court. Similarly, former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi was indicted for allegedly ordering the killings of protesters and civilians and crimes against humanity. Earlier, German President Karl Dönitz, Japanese Prime Minister Hideki Tōjō and General Kuniaki Koiso, and Romanian Prime Minister Ion Antonescu were charged with war crimes during World War II.

In a recent development, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was accused of war crimes and genocide in the Gaza Strip. The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants against Benjamin Netanyahu, and former Minister of Defence of Israel, Yoav Gallant, on November 21, 2024. According to the ICC rules, all 125 member states of the outfit are required to arrest these two Israeli leaders whenever they land on their soil. The ICC also issued an arrest warrant for Hamas military commander Mohammed Deif. However, he was killed in an Israeli airstrike on July 13, 2024.

Will Donald Trump be indicted?