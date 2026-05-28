US-Iran War expands? Will Pentagon attack ally Oman? Donald Trump's threat raises alarm in Gulf

Donald Trump’s Oman threat triggers diplomatic shockwaves across Middle East, Can Washington attack its ally? Details here.

Will Donald Trump expand the ongoing US-Iran war? Will he open new frontiers and attack ally Oman? Who will believe Washington if the US president threatens an ally? These questions have upset not only the stakeholders of the Middle East crisis, it has also raised serious questions about the US foreign policy. After getting sucked into the seemingly unnecessary war with Iran, the US has chosen its ally to threaten it.

Donald Trump's Oman threat

What began as the issue of management of the Strait of Hormuz turned into the recent bone of contention. When asked whether a possible short-term arrangement that might allow Iran and Oman to control the Strait of Hormuz, Donald Trump said, "No, the strait is going to be open to everybody." However, people were surprised when he said, "It’s international waters, and Oman will behave just like everybody else, or we’ll have to blow them up. They understand that, they’ll be fine."

(Donald Trump Threatens Ally Oman. AI-generated infographic. )

Tehran reacted quickly. Its Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Esmaeil Baghaei, condemned the US after Donald Trump threatened to attack Oman. In a statement this morning, Baghaei expressed solidarity with Oman, a key mediator in the Iran conflict. He also condemned US attacks on Bandar Abbas, the Iranian port city near the Strait of Hormuz. Iran said in the statement, "Threats to 'destroy' a United Nations member state that has always played a constructive, effective, and responsible role in regional peace and security and has used its noble efforts in the service of regional peace and stability as a mediator in diplomatic processes for many years are not only a violation of the fundamental principle of prohibiting the threat of the use of force, but also another dangerous sign of the normalisation of lawlessness and bullying in international relations."

Trump Strait of Hormuz remarks

Head of the Iranian parliament’s national security committee, Ebrahim Azizi, took to social media platform X as he wrote, "It is obvious Trump, seeking a way out of this strategic deadlock, alternates between issuing threats and appealing for an agreement." He pointed out that Trump's "rhetoric" would not force the Shiite state to abandon its nuclear programme. He said that it would wield authority over the strait and get the US sanctions against it lifted.

Oman has been a close US ally and a strategic partner for more than 50 years. It played a key role in efforts to mediate a peace deal between the US and Iran. Though the Pentagon does not have a permanent base in Oman, it has many military assets and facilities in the country. Some of them are as follows:

Port of Duqm: It is a deep-water port on the Arabian Sea, and it has strategic significance. The port serves as a major logistics and maintenance hub for supporting large US naval assets, including aircraft carriers and nuclear submarines.

It is a deep-water port on the Arabian Sea, and it has strategic significance. The port serves as a major logistics and maintenance hub for supporting large US naval assets, including aircraft carriers and nuclear submarines. Thumrait Air Base: It is an airfield located in southern Oman, and hosts the US Air Force equipment. It has been used for refuelling and as a forward staging location for transport and bomber aircraft.

It is an airfield located in southern Oman, and hosts the US Air Force equipment. It has been used for refuelling and as a forward staging location for transport and bomber aircraft. Masirah Air Base: Situated off the eastern coast of Oman, it is an island base and provides the US forces with excellent geographic reach into the Indian Ocean, Arabian Sea, and Persian Gulf.

(Duqm Port.)

These US facilities in Oman provide absolute control over the approaches to the Strait of Hormuz. They also allow for rapid projection of power into the Indian Ocean and the Horn of Africa.

However, some experts believe that it was just a slip of the tongue and Donald Trump meant to refer to Iran, not Oman. Earlier, he appeared to have made mistakes in his speech. He once said that Venezuela, which Washington attacked in January, “no longer has a navy, no longer has an air force, and no longer has a lot of people that were leading the country.” People think Trump actually seems to have referred to Iran, not Venezuela.