US-Iran War: Donald Trump claims Iran 'begging for deal', Tehran responds with missiles and drones, attacks bases in UAE, Qatar

Though President Donald Trump claimed that Iran is begging for a peace deal, Tehran attacked US bases in Al-Dhafra and Al-Udeiri. Tehran has also hardened its stand and demanded war reparation. Details here.

Hours after US President Donald Trump claimed Iran was begging for a deal, Tehran launched the 83rd wave of retaliatory strikes on US-Israeli assets with advanced missiles, drones, and precision attacks, targeting key US and Israeli military installations across the region. The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed in a statement that it had struck many military targets with missiles and drones. Among the targets were storage tanks and the oil depot in Ashdod. The IRGC also attacked the US military bases at Al-Dhafra and Al-Udeiri, along with maintenance and storage hangars for transport aircraft and drones at Ali Al-Salem Air Base. Besides, Tehran hit the fuel tanks for jets and fighter aircraft of the US forces, as well as the maintenance and repair hangar for the Patriot missile system at Sheikh Isa Base.

Donald Trump on Iran deal

In yet another development, Trump announced extending the window for the talks to 10 days, pushing the deadline to April 6. Talking to Fox News, the US president claimed that Tehran had approached his administration requesting more time as part of the ongoing diplomatic engagement between the two sides amid the conflict in West Asia. Donald Trump said, "They said to me very nicely, through my people, 'Could we have more time?'" Because we're talking about tomorrow night, which is pretty quick, and if they don't do what they have to do, I will knock out their power plants."

(Donald Trump claims Iran is begging; Tehran attacks US bases. (Google-generated infographic.)

Explaining the reason for extending the deadline for talks, he said that Iran had allowed the passage of eight oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz as a "present" to the US amid ongoing negotiations. He added, "We talked about the eight ships, the present that I talked about the other day, but they asked for seven, and I gave them ten. And they were very thankful about that."

Donald Trump back-channel talks

Taking to the social media platform Truth Social, the US president claimed that the announcement comes as per a "request" from the Iranian government and further stated that the negotiations with Tehran were "going very well." In another post on Truth Social, Trump said the US and Iran had held "very good and productive conversations" aimed at resolving hostilities in the region. He added that the decision to pause strikes was based on the "tenor and tone" of the discussions, which he described as "in-depth, detailed, and constructive."

(Iran vows to retaliate to US attacks.)

According to a report published by the Iranian news agency Tasnim, the Shiite regime has hardened its position. It reported that Tehran had laid out conditions signaling a continued hardening of Tehran’s position. According to the report, Tehran had demanded an end to “aggressive acts of assassination” that had decapitated its leadership, from late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei to security chief Ali Larijani. Its demands also included “compensation and war reparations," measures to ensure “war does not recur," and an end to hostilities from “all resistance groups that took part in this battle throughout the region. ”.

Meanwhile, US special envoy Steve Witkoff confirmed that Pakistan had been acting as a mediator in the back-channel talks between the two warring countries. He also said that Washington had “multiple reach outs from the region and others who want to play a role in ending this conflict peacefully" and pinned blame on Iran for “stalling talks."