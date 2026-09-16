US President Donald Trump has reportedly agreed to sell super-powerful weapons like 40,000 items of 2,000-pound bombs, MK 84s, BLU-117s and I-2000 penetrator warheads. Will Israel attack Iran again before Benjamin Netanyahu goes to the polls?

Will Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attack Iran once again, this time ahead of the General Elections to whip up nationalist frenzy and incite ultra-Orthodox Jews? Or will the Jewish nation target Lebanon? Or will the Israeli PM attack the Palestinians again and annex the West Bank to fulfil his ambition of the Greater West Bank or Greater Israel? It is clear that trouble mounts for Iran and these areas as well, and Tel Aviv is working on some sinister plans. In a development that may have far-reaching consequences in the Middle East, US President Donald Trump has reportedly agreed to sell super-powerful and extremely lethal weapons to Israel. He has offered 40,000 of the bombs that weigh 2,000 pounds each, including 20,000 MK 84s and 20,000 BLU-117s to the Jewish state.

2000 pound bombs for Israel

According to the Washington Post, the package of arms includes 20,000 I-2000 Penetrator warheads. After Israel got isolated due to its wars in the Gaza Strip and Iran, Donald Trump has come forward with a fresh offer to arm it. It is believed that the US president has made the offer to improve relations with the Jewish state as the ties deteriorated after the Pentagon joined the war against Iran and Netanyahu pulled out soon after that. The Trump administration bypassed the congressional review process last year and sold arms worth $3 billion to Israel.

According to The Times of Israel, the IDF has used the 2,000-pound bombs regularly in Gaza as well as in Lebanon. Human rights experts have criticised it, saying that these weapons cause widespread damage that endangers civilians. Then US President Joe Biden halted the sale of 2,000-pound bombs to Israel in 2024; Trump resumed the shipments soon after taking office in early 2025.

US fires Patriots, THAADs

On the other hand, the Pentagon fired up to 70 or more of its high-end air defence interceptors last week when Iran launched a missile attack on Jordan. It is just the tip of the iceberg. It also fired more than a dozen THAAD interceptors. The war began on February 28, and the US fired about 1,700 Patriot interceptors and more than 200 THAAD interceptors by June. Besides, the US Navy ships also fired about 150 Standard Missile interceptors against Iranian missiles and drones. The experts are upset over the way the US arms and ammunition are being used against Iran, though Chia is the arch-enemy of the country. Analysts believe that the Trump administration has lost its focus; it is wasting resources on a country that is a major threat.