How much crude oil has India bought since beginning of US-Iran War? How much additional money will it have to pay? Details here

India buys around 150 million barrels of crude oil per month. After the US-Iran war had broken out, the crude prices have soared to an average of $100 to $120 per barrel from $70 to $80 per barrel. How much has it paid so far? Know in detail.

How much crude oil has India bought since the beginning of the US-Iran War? How much additional money it have to pay for buying oil as international prices have jumped? How may it impact the Indian economy? Soon after the US had attacked Iran, it waived the additional tariff of 25% levied on India for buying Russian oil. It was a big relief, as according to Reuters, India was left with the strategic reserves of only about 25 days of crude demand. India imports about 85% of its oil needs, and around 40% of the imports originate from the Middle East, much of which is transported through the critical Strait of Hormuz.

US-Iran War Crude Prices

Indian refiners scrambled to buy Russian oil immediately after the additional tariffs were waived and booked more than 60 million barrels of crude for April delivery alone. It was a sharp increase after the war disrupted the Middle East supply chain, compared to February. At present, India’s Russian imports are about 2–2.1 million barrels per day. Besides, India also purchased 30 million barrels of Russian oil in March under another waiver-linked deal.

(US-Iran War: Crude Oil infographic.)

It also diversified its oil basket and expanded sourcing to more than 40 global suppliers. It stockpiled oil to ensure 60 days of supply amid disruptions. If media reports are to be believed, India has put orders for 90 million barrels of Russian oil and 5 million barrels of Iranian oil since the beginning of the war. Thus, the confirmed purchases have reached 95 million barrels of crude oil in March alone, which will be delivered over a period of time. One barrel equals about 159 liters.

US-Iran War Crude India buys

How much additional amount has India paid for these purchases? The average price of crude oil before the war hovered between $70 and $80 per barrel. However, after the war had begun, it was $100 and $120 per barrel. So, there is an increase of $30 to $40 per barrel. India imports about 150 million barrels per month. Thus, India will have to bear an additional cost of $4.5 billion to $6 billion per month. This comes to about Rs 37,000 crore to Rs 50,000 crore a month. Thus, we can safely say that India has already lost Rs 50,000 in one month of the US-Iran war.

(US-Iran War: Oil Prices. (AI-generated infographic.)

The government-controlled oil marketing companies (OMCs) have absorbed Rs 40–50 per litre, which comes to billions more in indirect losses not fully passed to consumers. This is about $2–4 billion per month. The government has also lost about $1.5 billion in taxes. India has lost about $8 to $12 billion, or about Rs 65,000 to Rs 100,000 crore, till now. The Reserve Bank of India has found in its study that every 10% rise in crude prices can push inflation up by roughly 30 basis points and shave about 15 basis points off GDP growth.

(US-Iran War)

What if US captures Kharg island, Strait of Hormuz?

India may have to pay more if the war prolongs or the US captures the Strait of Hormuz and the Iranian island of Kharg. After US President Donald Trump threatened to close the Strait of Hormuz and capture the oil reserves at Iran's Kharg Island, the crude prices skyrocketed and reached $115 per barrel. One barrel equals 42 US gallons or 158.987 litres. The international crude oil market reacted frantically after his announcement, and Brent oil rose more than 3% to go above $115 a barrel. In comparison, US-traded oil climbed to around $103, up about 3.5%. It recorded the biggest monthly hike in crude prices. The Brent oil was being traded at $72 per barrel a day before the beginning of the US-Israel-Iran war on February 28. It soared quickly and reached $119.50 before coming down.