US-Iran War casts shadow over BRICS Summit 2026: Can India broker a joint declaration?

The ongoing US-Iran war is most likely casting its shadow on the BRICS Summit 2026 in New Delhi on September 12 and 13, 2026. As Iran, the UAE and Saudi Arabia hold sharply conflicting positions, drafting a joint declaration will be an uphill task for the host. What next, explained here.

Will the US-Iran war hit the BRICS Summit 2026 hard? How may the Middle East war derail the summit scheduled for September 12 and September 13, 2026, in New Delhi? Will there be a joint declaration at the end of the meeting? Though India has good diplomatic relations with all countries of the bloc, as well as Iran and the US, it may find it extremely difficult to reach a common point.

The most challenging part of the summit may be the joint declaration because three warring sides are members of the BRICS: Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Iran bombed the US bases in Saudi Arabia and the UAE after the Pentagon targeted it. Soon after that, Abu Dhabi suspended all relations with the Shiite regime. Riyadh has not accepted BRICS' full membership, and it will participate with a lower-level delegation. Iran and Saudi Arabia restored diplomatic relations in 2023 after a seven-year freeze. There is no common ground among these three members.

US-Iran War: BRICS

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian will participate in the meeting, while Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed ​Al Nahyan is likely to represent the UAE. Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud will attend the Summit in New Delhi.

According to Iran’s Mehr news agency, Iran's judiciary chief has called for a proposal to condemn the US and Israel for attacking the Shiite country. On the other hand, the UAE is most likely to slam Tehran for attacking commercial vessels and blocking the Strait of Hormuz. One of the most important founding members of the bloc, South Africa, is likely to bring forward a proposal criticising Israel for attacking the Gaza Strip. All of the proposals are most likely to throw a spanner in the smooth functioning of the BRICS Summit.

(BRICS Summit In Delhi. AI-generated Image.)

BRICS joint declaration

Under these circumstances, it will be extremely difficult for the host country to draft a joint statement and find common ground. Though a joint statement issued at the end of the BRICS Summit does not carry much practical weight in world geopolitics, it shows that the bloc is united against economically debilitating policies like Western sanctions.

Apprehending the difficulty in reaching a common point, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that the differences between the UAE and Iran had a "negative impact". However, he expressed the hope that the leaders will be able to find a phrasing acceptable to both countries.

BRICS: Indian diplomacy

Talking to DNA India, Col Sanjeet Sirohi (Retd) expressed hope that if Russia, China and India put their feet down, a joint venture can be prepared and all the dissenting members may accept it. He cited the example of the Bishkek Declaration. A joint declaration was issued at the end of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in the Kyrgyz capital. The leaders signed a joint declaration condemning the US-Israeli military campaign in Iran and criticised unilateral Western sanctions. Earlier in the bloc's defence ministers' meeting in the Chinese city of Qingdao, India refused to sign the joint statement as it omitted concerns regarding cross-border terrorism. The meeting ended without a consensus document.