Reports: Iran damages 20 US air bases, THAAD systems, military facilities, Pentagon admits $29billion loss

Iran strikes back, causing severe damage to US bases across the Middle East, exposing the Pentagon's vulnerabilities. From air bases to THAAD batteries, to surveillance jets, to fueling planes, the US has lost equipment worth $29 billion. What went wrong? Explained here.

In what may be called a David vs. Goliath fight, Iran has damaged at least 20 of the US air bases constructed in many countries spread across the Middle East, besides destroying dozens of its fighter jets and other military planes. It has caused billions of dollars of losses to the Pentagon as it has ruined its state-of-the-art air defence systems, refueling aircraft, radars and many other facilities. According to the BBC, the Shiite regime has successfully targeted and damaged both US bases and shared military facilities in retaliation for the US-Israeli strikes across Iran and Lebanon over the past three months. On the other hand, the Pentagon has claimed to have targeted 13,000 targets since the beginning of Operation Epic Fury in February this year.

Iranian missile attacks

The gravity of the situation can be gauged by the claim made by the newly appointed Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei. In a statement, he said that the Middle East was no longer a "safe place" for the US bases. Though President Donald Trump has claimed several times that the US Air Force has wiped out the Iranian military, analysts have said that Tehran's attacks have been more precise and caused devastation to an extent larger than that admitted by the US officials.

(Iran Causes Devastation To US. AI-generated infographic.)

Using the satellite imagery provided by international providers, the BBC Verify has said that the US air bases and other facilities in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, Kuwait, Iraq, Jordan, Bahrain and Oman have been severely damaged. It has said that three state-of-the-art anti-ballistic missile battery systems at the Al Ruwais and Al Sader airbases in the UAE and Muwaffaq Salti Airbase in Jordan have been destroyed. The Pentagon operates eight batteries of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD). These are deployed at bases around the globe and cost around $1 billion to manufacture, while the interceptors it fires cost around $12.7 million per round. Each of the THAAD batteries needs a crew of about 100 personnel to operate it. Talking to BBC Verify, Vice-Admiral Mark Mellett, the ex-head of the Irish Defence Forces, said that the batteries are at the core of a "highly complex" regional defence network that cannot be "quickly or easily replaced".

Iran attacks US bases, THAAD missile system

According to the BBC, Iranian strikes have also heavily hit US refueling and surveillance aircraft at Prince Sultan Airbase in Saudi Arabia. Satellite images have shown damaged aircraft and smoking craters. One of the planes has been identified as an E-3 Sentry surveillance plane. According to the US media, it could cost up to $700 million to replace it. BBC Verify has also said that Iran has targeted Ali Al Salem Airbase and Camp Arifjan in Kuwait. Its fuel storage bunkers, aircraft hangars and troop accommodation have been destroyed.

It is too early to estimate the cost of the facilities damaged in Iranian attacks. However, the Pentagon has admitted that the total cost of Operation Epic Fury stands at $29 billion. This amount of money may be needed for "repair or replacement of the equipment" destroyed in the conflict. Democrats allege much more has been lost in the conflict. It has also been reported that at least 42 aircraft, including F-15 and F-35 fighter jets, 24 MQ-9 Reaper drones and an A-10 attack plane, have been destroyed or damaged so far in the conflict.