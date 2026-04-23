From suicide drones to naval mines: Iran's five weapons keep Donald Trump trapped in war

How is Iran fighting the biggest and most advanced military force of the world? How has it trapped US President Donald Trump and the Pentagon? Explained here.

Little did US President Donald Trump think that the US-Iran war would last for more than six weeks. Washington joined Israel in bombing Iran soon after the Jewish nation had attacked the targets in Tehran and other places on February 28 this year. The Pentagon killed then Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and many other political and military leaders, besides hundreds of Iranian troops and civilians. It also decimated the fleets of Iranian jets and drones. Yet the war is going on. Analysts believe that Donald Trump is frustrated over his failure to remove the Shiite regime from power and bring Tehran to its knees. He wants an escape route and a respectable way out to boast his victory in front of his MAGA (Make America Great Again) constituency.

Iran's weapons against US

How the ragtag Iranian Air Force, equipped with Russia-made vintage fighter jets, and the army, fitted with guns and tanks of the bygone era, are fighting the war so valiantly that the defence experts are surprised. Which weapons is Iran using to counter the mighty US military? In contrast to the US war machine, which enjoys major advantages in airpower, naval strength, and global logistics, the Shia Muslim country has focused on arms and ammunition that are relatively affordable, survivable, and effective.

(Five Weapons of Iran, AI-generated infographic.)

Ballistic Missiles

Ballistic missiles, capable of striking the fixed military assets like the military bases, command centres, airfields, or infrastructure, are the backbone of Iran's deterrence. Tehran has prepared for decades, keeping in mind the inevitable war with the US, which has called it the "centre of axis of rogue states." With its limited resources, Iran has invested heavily in road-mobile launchers and solid-fuel missiles that can be launched more quickly than older liquid-fuel systems. It has gone to the extent of building an underground city for the storage of its missiles. It has the Fateh, Zolfaghar, Shahab, and Sejjil families of missiles.

Fateh

Fateh is a family of short-range ballistic missiles (SRBMs) designed for battlefield and regional strike roles. The family of solid-fuel missiles that can be kept ready and moved easily any time includes Fateh-110, Fateh-313, and related derivatives with a range of 200 km to 500 km. They have been designed for a rapid-response strike against nearby targets in the Gulf states and the US bases in the Middle East.

Zolfagar

The Zolfaghar or Zulfiqar is the family of advanced versions of the Fateh line. They can be used for longer range and heavier strike capability. These are solid-fueled missiles that can be transported through roads and mounted on mobile platforms. The Zolfaghar missiles have a range of around 700 km, and they are capable of firing at the US bases. More advanced versions are the Dezful and Haj Qasem missiles.

(Shahab missile.)

Shahab

The Shahab family of missiles consists of older missiles that were designed and developed when Iran was recognized as a country equipped with missiles. These are liquid-filled missiles that can be used as a backup arrangement. The important missiles of this series are:

Shahab-1 – Short-range missiles

Shahab-2 – Short-range missiles of improved variation.

Shahab-3 – These are medium-range ballistic missiles (MRBM) with ranges around 1,000–1,300 km.

Drones and Loitering Munitions

Iran is known for its fleet of drones, which can be used for reconnaissance; one-way attack drones; and kamikazes, the most dangerous type of missiles that crash into targets with explosive payloads. These unmanned aerial vehicles are much cheaper than manned aircraft or advanced missiles. These can be used easily and fired almost anywhere. Shahed, Mohajer, and Ababil are the main UAVs of this family.

Anti-Ship Cruise Missiles

Iran has the ground and the anti-ship cruise missiles with the clear advantage that they fly at a lower altitude and can be maneuvered, making them difficult for detection. These systems were developed keeping in mind the targets in Oman and other Gulf states, where the US has kept its military assets and bases. They pose serious military threats to the US Navy ships in the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.

Swarm Boats, Naval Mines

One of the main reasons the US Navy has not moved its warships into the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman is its naval mines. Iran has littered the seas in its vicinity with hundreds of mines that can explode and destroy military vessels. These naval mines are also significant because even a limited mining campaign can disrupt maritime traffic in the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman and require time-consuming clearance operations.

(Naval mines.)

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy has also developed thousands of small fast boats armed with rockets, missiles, or machine guns that can attack like swarms and destroy naval ships. They are also backed by sea mines.

Integrated Air Defense Systems

Though Iran cannot afford air defence systems like the US-made Terminal High Altitude Area Defenses (THAADs) or the Russia-manufactured S-400 or S-500, it has developed a much more alternative system of its own. The Shiite state has domestically produced systems such as Bavar-373 and Khordad variants, beside the Russian S-300. These systems are not a match for the US air defence system; they can easily complicate the war and deter the US air campaign by forcing aircraft to fly more cautiously, use standoff weapons, and devote resources to suppression missions. Besides, these systems can preserve Iran’s missile forces, leadership sites, and infrastructure long enough to sustain retaliation.