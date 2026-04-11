US-Iran Talks: Will Donald Trump lift sanctions he imposed on Tehran decade ago, release $6billion frozen in banks?

What are the main points driving the US-Iran talks in Pakistan? Tehran included the issues of economic sanctions Washington imposed on it and the frozen assets of $6billion in the banks in Qatar and other countries in the Middle East. Will Donald Trump accept these two demands? Explained here.



Will the US lift the decades-old economic sanctions imposed on Iran? Will it unfreeze the Iranian money kept in the banks in Qatar and other countries in the Middle East? These two points have been included in the 10-point proposal put forward by Iran for the peace talks. Quoting an unnamed senior Iranian source, news agency Reuters reported Saturday that Washington had agreed to release Iranian frozen assets ​held in Qatar and other foreign banks. However, a US official swiftly denied the claim.

US-Iran peace talks: Iran's frozen assets

Reacting to the report, a senior Iranian official said that the US move was a sign of "seriousness" in reaching a peace deal. Unfreezing the locked Iranian money was one of Tehran's demands "in messages conveyed to the US side" and that Tehran had received. If the media report is to be believed, unfreezing the assets is "directly linked to ensuring safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz." The value of the assets is yet to be declared. It has also been said that the US has agreed to release $6 billion of frozen Iranian funds held by Qatar.

(Iranian money frozen, sanctions by US, AI-generated infographic.)

Frozen in Qatar since 2018, the money was expected to be released in 2023 as part of a US-Iranian prisoner swap. However, the Joe Biden administration refused to unfreeze the amount following the October 7, 2023, attacks ‌on ? Israel by Hamas, killing about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, including women and children. Hamas, the Palestinian militant group, is an ally of Iran. The frozen money is the proceeds from the sales of Iranian oil to South Korea. The South Korean banks froze the money ​after President Donald Trump reimposed sanctions on Iran in 2018, during his first term in the White House. He also withdrew from the nuclear deal between world powers and Tehran.

US sanctions on Iran

Tehran has included the lifting of the US-imposed economic sanctions as one of the main points in its 10-point proposal for the Pakistan-brokered peace talks. Though the US also put forward its 15-point programme, the talks are being held on the basis of Iran's proposals. At the time of writing this report, the sanctions against Iran include an embargo on dealings with the country by the US, a ban on selling aircraft and repair parts to Iranian aviation companies, and some other issues. The economic sanctions were imposed to stop the Iranian nuclear programme, its support for Hezbollah, Hamas, and Palestine Islamic Jihad, which Washington considers terrorist organisations. The sanctions were also against the Iranian support for the Shia militias in Iraq and the Houthi militant groups in the Yemen civil war.

The then US President Barack Obama, lifted some of the sanctions to encourage Iran to join the nuclear talks. However, soon after that, Donald Trump became the president, and he reimposed the sanctions in 2018. However, the European Commission declared the US sanctions against Iran null and void in Europe and banned European citizens and companies from complying with them. It also instructed the European Investment Bank to facilitate investment in Iran by European companies.

Lifting the economic sanctions has become one of the core points in the ongoing US-Iran peace talks in the Pakistani city of Islamabad.