US-Iran Peace Talks in Switzerland: No big breakthrough, first step towards ending war? Key takeaways and India impact

The first US-Iran peace talks in Switzerland ended Monday without a final deal, but opened communication channels between Washington and Tehran. Here are key takeaways, unresolved issues and the impact on India, oil prices and the Strait of Hormuz.

The first round of the US-Iran peace negotiations held at the Swiss resort of Burgenstock concluded on Monday without any dramatic development or sensational announcement, contrary to expectations of many watchers and analysts of geopolitics. This itself is a dramatic feat, considering the temperament and threats of President Donald Trump. Qatar and Pakistan brought Washington and Tehran to the negotiation table, and the two sides agreed to talk instead of attacking each other, which is considered an achievement. It is also interesting to note that Donald Trump did not threaten to wipe out an entire civilisation if his demands were not accepted during the talks.

US-Iran Peace Talks

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi welcomed the "major progress" made at the talks. Though a joint press release was not issued at the end of the talks, the following points can be considered as the main takeaways:

Both the US and Iran have stopped belligerence; they want to stop further escalation of the war.

Both sides have understood that the continuation of the war would bring more economic, military and political problems.

It may be a temporary pause, but it can prove a significant stepping stone.

Mediators Qatar and Pakistan have said that both sides were "positive and constructive" during the talks.

A line of communication for the talks on the Strait of Hormuz has been opened.

A high-level committee will be formed to oversee the future talks.

According to Qatar and Pakistan, the US and Iran have agreed to create a “de-confliction cell" in Lebanon.

Practically, they have agreed to stop attacks and counter-attacks in Lebanon.

(US-Iran Peace Talks At Switzerland. AI-generated infographic.)

US-Iran Negotiations

However, many unresolved and thorny issues remain. The biggest problem is the "trust deficit". After the conclusion of the first round of talks, it can be claimed that the "trust deficit" has not widened, if not narrowed. Both the US and Iran have issues of concern and apprehensions. Iran wants a guarantee that:

The decades-old US and the subsequent European Union sanctions should be lifted.

The frozen assets worth billions of dollars should be freed.

Iran could resume trade and exports like pre-sanction days.

Washington must not reverse the course as it has done earlier. US President Barack Obama and his Iranian counterpart, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in 2015. However, Donald Trump, in his first term of presidency, unilaterally pulled out of the treaty in 2018 and imposed the secondary sanctions in 2019. In his second presidency, Trump defended his actions as recently as a few days back and called Obama "an idiot" for signing the agreement.

The US has, on the other hand, the following apprehensions:

Iran must guarantee that it will not follow its nuclear programme.

Iran-linked regional armed groups like Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis and the Shia militias must not attack the US allies.

The Strait of Hormuz must not be closed ever, no toll be imposed.

US-Iran Peace Talks India Impacts