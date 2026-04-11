What may happen if US-Iran peace talks fail? Iran’s 10-point proposal and high-stakes negotiation in Pakistan explained

Will the much-hyped US-Iran peace talks in Pakistan fail? What may happen if the high-level delegations of the two countries fail to reach an agreement? How may it impact India? Explained here.

Days after the missiles stopped targeting the enemy assets and drones loitering around the targets deep inside the enemy lines, high-level delegations from the US and Iran sat in different rooms in Islamabad's Serena Hotel to discuss with the Pakistani interlocutors ways to stop the war permanently. It is ironic that there are no direct peace talks, and the members of the delegations are not sitting face-to-face across a table. It is also a travesty that Washington is represented by the most reluctant defender of the US-Iran war, Vice President JD Vance, while the Iranian side is led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, known for his pragmatic diplomacy and willingness to end the war. However, the heads of state of the two countries are most unwilling to strike a peace deal. They have openly threatened each other with the worst-case scenarios.

Donald Trump Iran war threat

In the most unambiguous threat issued, US President Donald Trump has declared that the warships deployed in the Persian Gulf are being reloaded with the most lethal weapon systems to strike Iran if talks in Pakistan fail. Talking to the New York Post, he said, "We have a reset going. We’re loading up the ships with the best ammunition, the best weapons ever made—even better than what we did previously, and we blew them apart." He added, "And if we don’t have a deal, we will be using them, and we will be using them very effectively." Taking the threat to a new level, he set a deadline for the talks and said, "We’re going to find out in about 24 hours. We’re going to know soon." Nothing could be worse for the talks, which are still in a preliminary state, and it may take days to come to a conclusion, even if they succeed and yield positive results.

(Iranian delegation arrived late in Pakistan.)

Will the US-Iran talks succeed? Contrary to the harsher-than-required stance taken by the president, the talks have begun on the basis of Iran's 10-point proposal, which includes lifting the decades-old economic sanctions and the right to keep the nuclear capabilities already acquired. The proposal also makes it clear that the Shiite country will retain control of the Strait of Hormuz during the truce and continue collecting transit fees from the passing vessels. This is despite Trump's threat to take control of the waterway irrespective of the outcome of the talks. The inclusion of this point makes it clear that Washington has accepted Iran’s authority over the strait. This also gives Tehran the upper hand in the negotiation.

Strait of Hormuz control: Iran, US

By declaring that the US is not dependent on the crude oil flowing through the Strait of Hormuz, and the onus of getting it freed lies with the European and Asian nations, he has also made the ground for accepting the peace deal even without the control of the waterway connecting the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman. Similarly, analysts believe, after punishing Iran for almost two decades and crippling its economy while failing to bring it to its knees, Washington may consider lifting the economic sanctions. Of course, it may extract some other concessions and put additional conditions, but it may eventually withdraw the economic sanctions.

US-Iran Peace Talks In Pakistan (AI-generated infographic.)

The most difficult part of the US-Iran peace talks is Iran's insistence on stopping attacks on Hezbollah in Lebanon. This issue almost doomed the talks before it could began after Iran had not send its delegation on Friday, when the talks was scheduled to begin. The JD Vance-led US delegation arrived in Islamabad on Friday morning and kept on waiting for the other side. According to the Western rhetoric, Hezbollah is an important component of Iran's resistance to Israel and the most significant part of the axis of resistance comprising its network of allied groups in Lebanon, Palestine, Iraq, and Yemen. It is also important to admit that Tehran can not forge any deal with the US without taking the Shiite militant outfit into confidence. Iran's own conflict with the Jewish state can not be separated from Israel's war in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon. Iran sent its delegation to Pakistan only after Tel Aviv had agreed to hold direct and separate talks with Lebanon.

Iran's 10-point proposal: US sanctions

The Israel-Lebanon talks are yet to begin, but these are certain to cast their shadows on the US-Iran talks. If Donald Trump fails to restrain Israel and his comrade in arms, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the peace deal, even if arrived, will come under question. If the Jewish nation is left free to attack Lebanon and the US gets sucked into skirmishes, the peace agreement will become meaningless, as it offers no assurances to regional stability.

It is also important to understand that the war did not go the way Donald Trump had planned before launching the attacks; it exposed the Pentagon's vulnerability and exhibited Iran's fighting spirit and the ability to cause unexpected damage to the US allies. Washington can still choose to attack Iran and continue to cause devastation, but it would also get reverses and setbacks and losses, and the war may be prolonged and prolonged. Donald Trump wants a respectable way to come out of the war bruised and still claim victory to his MAGA (Make America Great Again) and America First constituencies. This is the reason he chose Pakistan, his trusted and submissive ally, to play the role of a go-between and facilitate the parleys.

US Iran peace talks in Pakistan: MAGA

If the peace deal were signed, it would not be on the dotted lines ordered by Donald Trump; the US may not be able to dictate terms to Iran now and in the future. It will have to accept genuine compromise and opt for patient and disciplined diplomacy that allows ambiguity. On the other hand, if the peace talks fail and Israel begins bombing Lebanon, analysts believe that the US is most likely to refuse to get sucked into the war. There is no reason to believe that Tehran would not choke the flow of the fuel once again or hit back at the US bases in the region or the Israeli targets as it has done recently.

The analysts see a scenario of status quo, with Washington keeping away from the war, the Strait of Hormuz under the control of Tehran, and low-level "shoot and scoot" type of skirmishes between the Jewish state and the Shiite regime. Both the US and Iran may avoid a full-scale war. This may be the biggest achievement of the peace talks, even if the two sides fail to agree on other issues.

The US would stay out of the war; Iran would continue to exert control over traffic through the Strait of Hormuz; Israel and Iran would continue a low-level conflict. This may be a win-win situation. While

Iran could claim to have foiled the combined might of Israel and the US and emerge with its geopolitical position intact. Donald Trump could claim victory by reducing the military strength of Iran, called the centre of the axis of evil states, and getting a steady supply of fuel. The regional allies of the US may also have a sigh of relief.

India impact US-Iran conflict

India too will benefit if the peace deal is clinched. While the flow of crude oil, LPG, and LNG will be restored, giving the much-needed relief to the Indian economy that has begun to show the signs of uneasiness, it will also benefit from the regional stability. Hundreds of thousands of Indian immigrants may return to their places of work in the countries Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Iran, and Iraq and resume sending remittances, which run into tens of billions of dollars. As New Delhi was caught in the diplomatic crossfire of the US and Iran and tried to maintain a balance, it will now feel easy if the warring sides agree to an agreement.

India was shocked when Tel Aviv attacked India's traditional ally two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, to stand with it at all costs and called the Jewish state his "fatherland." After being deeply embarrassed due to the misplaced love and sympathy, New Delhi will gather strength for repositioning itself in geopolitics once again.