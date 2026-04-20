Pakistan’s diplomatic standing hits record low as Iran snubs peace facilitation role, Tehran rejects Islamabad’s pressure tactics amid Donald Trump's demands

Why did Iran refuse to attend the peace talks in Islamabad? Was Pakistan to blame besides the unreasonable demands of US President Donald Trump? Explained here.

Is Pakistan also responsible for Iran refusing to attend the second round of the peace talks with the US? Two days before the much-expected Islamabad talks, Tehran refused to go to Pakistan, though Donald Trump announced that a US delegation would travel to Islamabad. Though Iran openly did not blame Pakistan, it is believed that the Shiite regime was not happy with the role played by its Islamic brethren. Amid escalating tension and diplomatic standoff, it became clear that the talks would not be held when Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said that there was "no clear prospect of fruitful negotiations." The state-controlled media of the Islamic country said that the US had made "excessive" and "unreasonable" demands. Tehran was particularly upset over Washington's insistence on stopping the nuclear programne and surrendering the enriched uranium or the "uranium dust".

US-Iran Talks: Pakistan's Role

Iranian state media on Sunday reported that Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi dialed his Pakistani counterpart Mohammad Ishaq Dar and discussed the latest regional and international developments as well as bilateral relations. What transpired between the two leaders is not clear. However, the call was followed by a similar conversation between Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. It was reported that the two leaders discussed the evolving regional situation. After Sharif said that he had assured Pezeshkian that Pakistan remained fully committed to its role as a facilitator for the talks, it was believed that he was trying to convince Tehran to come to the table.

(US-Iran Peace Talks: Pakistan's Role. AI-generated infographic.)

Why did this situation arise? Analysts believe Iran was neither hopeful of the prospect of the peace talks nor of the role played by Pakistan. It is believed that Donald Trump was caught in a bizarre and embarrassing situation as the war did not proceed the way they had imagined. Tehran gave severe and unexpected blows to the US and its allies in the Middle East. The US president wanted to come out of the war unscathed in a respectable way. He chose Pakistan to arrange for the talks in such a way that most of the demands of Washington are accepted, and he himself emerges as a victorious leader who has vanquished the Islamic regime. He wanted Islamabad to put pressure on Iran so that the talks would be held and concluded the way Washington desired.

Donald Trump's unreasonable demands for peace talks

The nuclear programme became the biggest stumble. While Iran agreed to stop the nuclear enrichment programme for five years, Washington insisted on a period of 20 years. Tehran agreed to monitoring by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Trump insisted on taking away the enriched uranium, though he offered an amount of $20 billion for the same. Similarly, the Trump administration wanted a quantitative as well as qualitative cap on most of the missiles, a demand Iran rejected. Donald Trump wanted Pakistan to somehow convince or force Iran to accept these demands. Tehran refused to succumb to Pakistan's pressure.

Now, as the second round of talks has become a non-starter, Pakistan finds itself in an embarrassing situation. If the talks collapse completely, there will be a severe setback to its diplomatic standing. Though it tried to exert additional pressure on the Shiite country by "flexing its geopolitical muscles," it failed miserably. The two-week ceasefire comes to an end on April 22, and there must be significant progress in the talks before that. If it does not happen, Pakistan's image will get a severe beating.