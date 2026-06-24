If US-Iran peace talks collapse, Will India pay price? Will it hurt its economy, energy security?

EXPLAINER
Will India suffer if the US-Iran peace talks collapse? How could India face higher crude oil prices, energy security risks, rising import bills and geopolitical challenges? Explained here.
How may India be impacted if the US-Iran Peace Talks fail and the two sides resume attacking each other? How may it affect the energy security and economy of India? How may it impact the geopolitical dynamics of Asia and the Middle East? Though the talks were held in a Swiss resort, tucked in the Alps, Indian policymakers and the foreign affairs mandarins kept an eye on them.
At the time of writing this article on Wednesday afternoon, Brent crude oil was selling for $76.10 and the WTI for 72.25 per barrel, lower than the price a day ago. The analysts believe that if the talks collapse, it will result in the closure of the Strait of Hormuz once again, which will put the crude prices on fire. The crude oil prices soared to $118 per barrel at their peak during the US-Iran war. A similar situation can not be ruled out.
A blockade of the waterway connecting the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman may cut off about 20% of the world's crude and gas supply, creating major supply chain disruption and an energy crisis. The global supply inventories across the world are at the lowest level due to the conflict, increased prices, and the closure of the waterway.
If the talks collapse, Iran will continue to remain under the US and EU sanctions. Earlier, the imposition of economic sanctions on Iran created problems for India as follows:
India may have to pull out of its ongoing Chabahar Port project if the sanctions continue. It may prove to be a blow to India from a geopolitical perspective.